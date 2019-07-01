At Your Service

× Expand Photo by Jami Carlton courtesy The Joy Concierge

Precious Turner and her mother, Bernice Stafford Turner (aka the RVA Flower Lady), created a new mobile spa and wellness company, The Joy Concierge, to bring a variety of services, including spa parties, floral design, event planning, manicures and more, direct to clients. And when it comes to weddings, they can plan everything from the bridal shower to the wedding day.

“Anything that you think you need for your wedding, we can get you,” Turner says.

Though not a wedding planner, Turner is a wedding coordinator, contacting vendors, booking, scheduling and making sure all of the pieces fall into place for the big day. While this is a mobile service, The Joy Concierge opened a brick-and-mortar office in Carytown, at 104 S. Sheppard St., in May.