Coming up Roses

Logan Boyd stands inside of her mobile floral business, Richmond Flower Truck. (Photo courtesy Richmond Flower Truck)

A busy mother of two boys, Chesapeake native Logan Boyd was immersed in a world of trucks and dinosaurs for years. So, when she found out she and her husband were expecting a baby girl, she was ready to embrace all things pink and floral. As her daughter approached her first birthday, Boyd began planning a party, hoping to book a flower truck like she’d seen online. Not finding one in Richmond, she hired a florist instead.

After a friend died unexpectedly, Boyd realized there was no better time than the present to do something that truly makes you happy, and for Boyd that meant surrounding herself with flowers and seizing a business opportunity in honor of her friend.

Last year, Boyd applied for a business license, bought a trailer and hit the streets with the Richmond Flower Truck. Each week, she rolls into festivals and private events with her own garden party. Guests visit the bouquet bar to choose their favorite stems, make an arrangement they love and go home feeling a bit brighter.

Richmond Bride: How did you develop a love for flowers?

Logan Boyd: Coming out of the pandemic made it more apparent that we should do things that make us happy. Thankfully, flowers bring those vibes. I’ve never seen anyone unhappy about flowers.

RB: How did you get the project off the ground?

Boyd: I was following someone on social media [who has] a flower truck in New York. When I realized there wasn’t one in the Richmond area, I reached out, and she helped me with the concept. I knew I wanted pink — but not too pink! I literally drew what I wanted on a piece of paper and took it to Car Toyz [vehicle customization] on Midlothian Turnpike. They understood my vision, took my idea and brought it to life.

RB: Where can people find Richmond Flower Truck?

Boyd: I’ve done pop-ups at The Diamond and a lot of festivals around town, like Soul Vegan and the Carytown Watermelon Festival. I’ve done fundraisers like the Ronald McDonald House Red Shoe event. We’ve also done private events like baby showers, birthdays and bridal showers. I’ve worked with brides who want to make their bouquets with their bridesmaids. We have a “find the truck” feature on our website and post our monthly schedule.

RB: What’s the key to a perfect flower arrangement?

Boyd: There’s no one right way. That’s the beauty of building your own, you can go against the grain if you want to. I am there to help you put it together, but it’s ultimately what you want to do. But I do recommend coordinating colors and having a balance. Get the perfect number of focal flowers, grab your accent flowers and include greenery — having all three of those elements is key. A lot of people like to use odd numbers and work in threes.

RB: Do you have any advice for brides?

Boyd: For brides on a budget who want to DIY, you have to make sure that you are mentally prepared and ready for a true challenge.

RB: What’s your favorite flower?

Boyd: I have a top five list. Waxflowers, celway, dahlias, sunflowers and frosted explosion grass are my favorites.

RB: Where do you get your florals?

Boyd: We like to source from local farms when we can, like Windhaven Farm. I try to use about 70% local flowers and 30% wholesale.

RB: How many stems do you offer at a time?

Boyd: The number varies depending on the event, but I typically have at least 20 different varieties available.

RB: How is the business progressing?

Boyd: We’ve gotten a great response, and a lot of people love the concept. I love being on the truck and building bouquets. It’s super, super fun. It’s definitely an exciting passion project.

RB: How do you balance running a small company with raising a family?

Boyd: It’s been a struggle to juggle sometimes. In addition to the flower truck, I’m working full time in insurance, and being a wife and a mom of three can get crazy sometimes.

RB: What do you do with leftover flowers?

Boyd: We work with UMFS [United Methodist Family Services] foster care and give them flowers when we have some left over. I also love keeping some around the house.