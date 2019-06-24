Crozet Cruise

× Expand Photo by Susan Kalergis Photography courtesy Crozet Trolley Co.

Husband-and-wife team Shawn and Atieno Bird opened the Crozet Trolley Co. late last year and are ready to bring their wedding transportation services to Richmond from Crozet. Their fleet of three restored historic trolleys can seat 30 people each and feature interiors refurbished by Shawn, complete with classic oak benches and wrought-iron accents. There’s also a back platform to help secure those “wow” shots of the happy couple.

While additional travel fees apply, Atieno says, “Our Richmond people get the same love as Albemarle wedding parties.” The number of Richmond bookings are also limited to ensure quality. “We can work out other details with the wedding planner closer to the time, from exact routes and number of trips to interior trolley decor and music playlist, even down to the trolley photo shoot,” Atieno says.

Crozet Trolley is available for getaway bachelor/bachelorette parties in the Charlottesville area, too, and if you’re not looking to charter an experience, regular wine and beer tours are offered. There’s also a rehearsal dinner option and discounts on package deals for multiple days.

To inquire or make a trolley reservation, call 434-422-7660 or visit crozettrolley.com.