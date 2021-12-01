Advertorial: Wedding Gallery Winter/Spring 2022

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

Beauty

Bombshell

Five-diamond customer service paired with all things unexpected and unconventional set the stage for your experience at Bombshell! Now with three booming locations in Richmond and a fourth in downtown Las Vegas, you can style with ease. Bombshell is a full-service salon with a retro pin-up vibe offering everything from practically painless waxing, custom air-brush tanning, hair, make-up, and nails. Looking to live “La Dolce Vita” at your wedding? Bombshell has the best bridal packages that will make your special day the hottest and sweetest! The candy-coated fun never stops at Bombshell! ilovebombshell.com

Luna Aesthetics & Spa

At Luna, skin care is not just about beauty; it’s about taking care of the largest organ of our body. This understanding allows us to address your skin concerns in a different way. Beauty is more than skin-deep. We like to think of your skin like a window that is able to show us what is going on within the body. Maybe that new breakout is from changes in your diet or the redness you’ve been getting is from the new stress that you’re under. We ask the right questions to get you on the right path with your skin. Book an appointment today (804) 447-6495 or visit LunaSkinRVA.com.

Dessert

Kadi Bakes

At Kadi Bakes you matter, your wants matter, what and who you love and how you celebrate matters. I can't wait to get to know all about you and your needs! The cake and sweets I bake fresh, and decorate for you will showcase how much I care about you and yours. Every time. Kadi Bakes is for everyone: kind, happy, and ready to celebrate. We believe love is love and you should absolutely get to have your cake and eat it too. Visit KadiBakes.com for more info and to see my absolutely, mouth-watering gallery of cakes and desserts.

Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

Pearl’s culture of wholesome natural ingredients coupled with pastry art has made it well known throughout the region as the go-to place to wow your guests. All products are baked daily to ensure that your friends, family, and associates will be talking about your special occasion well into the future. Pearl’s is listed on ‘Things to Try Before You Die’ on Spoon University’s website and ‘Top 10 Southern Cupcakes’ in Southern Living. PearlsBakeShoppe.com

Catering

A Sharper Palate

At A Sharper Palate Catering & Events, our goal is to provide a service that ensures a successful event enjoyed by all. Whether you desire haute cuisine or Southern comfort food, our team of skilled chefs will create a menu that excites your palate. For the past 20 years, Virginia families and corporations have come to recognize A Sharper Palate for providing events that are always tasteful, professional and delicious. Our approach to quality and detail is what sets us apart, so you can relax and enjoy your event. For more information, call 804.553.0495 or visit asharperpalate.com or facebook.com/asharperpalatecatering.

Garnish

Food. Knowledge. Imagination. Our clients come from private, corporate and government sectors, and each seeks the highest level of culinary creativity and service. Garnish takes a personalized approach to menu planning for events and weddings. Rather than hand clients a list of what they can choose from for their event, we take the time to meet with clients to understand and reflect their preferences. This attention to detail creates a more personalized menu that is reflected in the food we serve and the satisfaction of our clients. Garnish can be found on numerous preferred caterers lists across Virginia. Call us today to begin planning your next special event! 804.262.5787 or garnishrva.com

Flowers

Vogue Flowers

Vogue Flowers is a local, family-owned florist that has been supplying RVA with beautiful blooms, professional design, and excellent customer service since 1985! With an eye for luxury, trending styles and the promise of unbeatable prices, any bride is sure to have her expectations exceeded. Offering everything from bouquets to boutonnieres, from tablescapes to on-site installations, Vogue does it all! Vogue even offers a DIY workshop, wholesale pricing, and precise, temperature-controlled refrigeration for our Do-It-Yourself brides. Book a complimentary consultation and share your vision with Vogue so they can take your unique style to the next level. Call 804.353.9600 or email us at weddings@vogueflowers.com to book your appointment. vogueflowers.com

Gifts & Home

Fraîche

For the elegant, modern bride: Fraîche’s bridal registry is personal and user-friendly giving our brides the option to edit and add products from home or face-to-face. The Fraîche way is in the details, carrying the finest lines of china to intricate, textural linens — from tabletop to bedroom. Refined and casual, we balance chic furnishings with unique accents, entertaining essentials and always have the perfect gift for any occasion. fraichehome.com

Tweed

Voted Richmond’s best gift store for more than five consecutive years, Tweed at the Shoppes at Westgate is THE place to shop for exciting, thoughtful gifts for every person and every occasion. Just ask someone who has received something wrapped in Tweed’s famous presentation package. Tweed features the best prices on hundreds of well-known brands like Scout, Mud Pie, YETI and Mariposa as well as many more! This, together with personalization and complimentary giftwrapping, makes every visit to Tweed a fun adventure. Located at 4035 Lauderdale Drive. Call 804-249-900 or visit tweedathome.com.

Honeymoon

Journeys Inc.

Journeys Inc. can personalize any type of honeymoon or wedding getaway. Whether you’re looking for a tropical retreat, a relaxing cruise, or even an adventurous zip line through the rainforest, our Certified Destination Wedding & Honeymoon Specialists can create the perfect honeymoon for you. Journeys has consistently won the Wedding Wire Couples Choice Award & Richmond Bride A-List Award because our honeymoon and destination wedding clients rated us the best in the Richmond area. Our goal is to plan the most amazing vacation for you by working with our key onsite contacts to ensure a seamless vacation. Contact us at hello@journeystravelinc.com or journeystravelinc.com.

Gowns

Lex’s of Carytown

Lex's has always been Richmond's premier shop for formal wear and now has become the premier shop for bridal. Lex's of Carytown offers a huge selection of formal gowns, bridal gowns, unique/destination gowns, bridesmaid, MOB, jewelry, shoes and more. Lex's has over 2,000 gowns in stock for every occasion. Prices range from $99-$3,000. Sizes 0-26. Call or book online for your appointment today. Lex's has been voted the best place to buy formal wear by Richmond magazine readers since 2005. Visit lexsofcarytown.com for more information.

Puritan Cleaners

Bridal gown preservation from Puritan Cleaners is a wonderful wedding gift. Our specialists can clean and press your gown, removing soil and “invisible” stains that ruin fine fabrics, trims and decorations. Then your gown will be carefully packaged in a triple-sealed, custom designed box to protect it from air, sunlight, moisture and insects. It will remain in pristine condition until you open it again. Let Puritan Cleaners preserve your beautiful gown for the next generation. puritancleaners.com

Invitations

Papeterie Fine Stationery & Gifts

We know that first impressions count! Your invitations are the first glimpse your guests will have into your wedding and one of the few tangible keepsakes of your wedding day. Papeterie has had the pleasure of working with countless brides locally, nationally and internationally to bring their wedding stationery dreams to life. Our custom invitations reflect decades of design experience, unparalleled wedding etiquette knowledge, and the joy of making our client’s design experience fun and memorable. Our design studio consists of specialized graphic designers, illustrators and calligraphers that love to create bespoke invitations that truly reflect you and the essence of your wedding day. For more information or to schedule a consultation appointment, call 804-560-7955 or visit papeterierichmond.com.

Merrymaker

Locally owned since 1979, Merrymaker has been helping Richmond couples express themselves with beautiful wedding invitations for over 40 years. For the time being, our Carytown store is open Saturdays, and we welcome you in to peruse hundreds of samples of invitations, save the dates, programs, menus, napkins and more. We are available weekdays for appointments for a design session to see and feel paper and printing options. Let us guide you through the process of bringing your vision to paper. Merrymaker Fine Paper, 3022 W. Cary Street and on Instagram. merrymakerpaper.com

Jewelry

Emily Warden Designs

Emily Warden Designs is a locally and woman-owned luxury jewelry boutique that lies in the heart of the Fan district. Using ethically sourced materials, our style combines vintage elegance with a modern aesthetic. The purpose of each piece is to be shared and tell a story, and pass through generations as heirlooms and treasures with meaning and intention. We believe that jewelry reminds us we are still creatures of ritual and connection, for its significance grows as it is given, received and worn. This is why we strive to remain original in our designs and set apart from the mainstream bridal marketplace by providing an equally unique experience for each couple and their vision. emilywardendesigns.com

Lustre

At Lustre, we speak jewelry because we love jewelry. Co-founders Robin Adolf Salzberg and Daniel Wright were brought up in the iconic Adolf Jewelers business, which served the Richmond community for over 50 years. Today in the same Adolf location, Lustre continues to bring vibrance and fine jewelry expertise to Richmonders. Whether you’re dreaming about your wedding or already planning, we want to be right there with you. Let us help you with something custom or explore collections from some of engagement’s finest, like Nasbro Designs. Find us in the Ridge Shopping Center or shop online at havelustre.com.

Vera's Fine Jewelers

For more than 20 years, Vera’s Fine Jewelers has been proud to serve as Richmond’s premier wedding jewelry specialist. Vera’s doesn’t just specialize in any wedding jewelry — we specialize in your wedding jewelry. Our family-owned business ensures the bride and groom will leave happy. We create one-of-a-kind pieces tailored to what you love and at a price you can afford. For more information please call 804-794-5671 or visit VerasFineJewelers.com.

Photo & Video

Ashley Dorton Photography

Still searching for your wedding photographer? Ashley Dorton has been making big waves in the photography industry since 2013. Based in Richmond and servicing clients all over the world, Ashley specializes in weddings, boudoir and family photography. Traveling as far as India for her work, Ashley's photography can be found in numerous regional, national and international publications. Now booking, with availability in 2022 and 2023. For more information, visit ashleydortonphotography.com.

Carbone Photo Co.

Carbone Photo Co. is a photography company based in Richmond. Stephen Carbone, owner, has cultivated his passion for photography since 2005. Stephen and his wife, Jennie, make up the creative team at Carbone Photo Co. and dedicate themselves to providing exceptional experiences for their clients, making every moment amicable and comfortable. From the monumental moments to the fine details, Carbone Photo Co. is pleased to document them all! carbonephotoco.com or Instagram @carbonephotoco

Planning

Marylee Marmer Events

Marylee Marmer Events has your back on your big day. With 17 years of experience, your vision isn’t about ifs, it’s about when. At MME, we utilize our network of vendors to build a team that makes your day the best day. On top of coordination, we offer floral design, decor, custom signage, and linen rentals. Whether it’s a wedding or a corporate event, we’re here for you. Visit maryleemarmerevents.com for more information.

Venues

Bartizan

Conveniently located just west of Richmond in Short Pump, Bartizan is Dover Hall's newest sister property. With 5,500 square feet of event space, this is the ideal location for rehearsal dinners, intimate receptions, and after parties up to 200 guests. Bartizan offers a modern, industrial feel with unique farmhouse elements, built-in audio visual, a culinary experience unlike anything else in Central Virginia, and a full service hospitality team that will coordinate every detail for your next event. bartizanrva.com

Burlington Weddings & Events

Burlington Weddings & Events is a stunning wedding venue located conveniently between Richmond and Williamsburg. Upon opening in April 2018, couples and their guests have been enamored with the historic charm, yet elegant design of the property. Burlington is situated between beautiful fields which creates a historic ambiance with modern aesthetics. With an indoor and an outdoor ceremony space, the couple can have the wedding of their dreams, no matter the weather! The ceremony and cocktail hour spaces are central to the property, so guests do not have to wander far in order to celebrate the happy couple for the rest of the evening. Our venue offers a customizable experience, providing tables, chairs, cocktail tables, and other unique furniture. For more information, please visit burlingtonweddingsandevents.com or call 804.801.4328.

Colonial Downs

Your perfect day awaits. Here in picturesque Colonial Downs, we create a customized atmosphere as casual or elegant as you want your dream wedding to be. There are endless unique possibilities for your special day. Located halfway between Richmond and Williamsburg, Colonial Downs offers a variety of venue and entertainment spaces, as well as food and bar options to impress your guests. Contact (804)557-5687 or sales@colonialdowns.com to book your unforgettable experience.

Cousiac Manor

Cousiac Manor is a barn style venue to accommodate up to 300 guests that overlooks the pristine Pamunkey River. Nestled amongst farm and gameland preserves and conveniently located between historic Williamsburg and Richmond in New Kent County, Cousiac Manor’s flexibility and expansive grounds create the perfect space for any couple with any budget. The grand setting allows for both the ceremony and reception, but still provides your guests with an intimate, tranquil and historic backdrop. Call 804-517-6991 or cousiacmanor.com.

Dover Hall

Dover Hall is Central Virginia’s premier destination for unrivaled events, boutique lodging, and thoughtful cuisine. Built to resemble an English style Tudor castle, this 38,000 square foot marvel sits on 55 rolling acres in Goochland County. This unparalleled property offers breathtaking indoor/outdoor ceremony and reception space for up to 400 guests, 10 luxurious lodging suites, and remarkable quarters for the wedding party to prepare for their unforgettable day. Our well-seasoned, full-service hospitality team will ensure that your next event is a seamless success. Stay tuned for the addition of Seven Lady Vineyards and an on-site tasting room in 2021. doverhall.com

The Estate at River Run

The Estate at River Run offers a dream setting to host a variety of elegant affairs. High on a bluff towering over the James River, this exquisite Georgian Revival offers 22,000 square feet of opulence featuring an upper brick promenade surrounded by a limestone balustrade that opens to a double curved staircase to the lower terrace. The interior boasts extravagant architectural embellishment and three large indoor gathering spaces. The river view, serene grounds, and the magical sunsets are yours to enjoy when you host your event at The Estate at River Run. 804-887-0171 or TheEstateAtRiverRun.com

Historic Mankin Mansion

“We can’t even begin to describe how amazing our wedding was at Historic Mankin Mansion! The venue itself is stunning and full of cool and classic charm, but that’s not even the best part … the staff members at the Mansion are experts when it comes to weddings! They handle every aspect of your special day and make it so relaxing and smooth. My Mansion planner was the best, answering every question I had, and put me at ease for the entire planning process! My family and friends were all amazed with the wonderful Mansion staff. Choosing this venue was the best decision that I made during the entire wedding experience! The Historic Mankin Mansion covered every detail and planned every tiny aspect of the day. I can’t fully explain how thankful I am to The Mankin Mansion and staff. They truly made the wedding of my dreams come to life!” historicmankinmansion.com or 804-737-7773

Fairview Farm

Fairview Farm is a rustic chic, all-inclusive weekend destination venue located in central Virginia. Family owned for 100 years, it opened its ADA barn doors in 2014 with a 245-guest occupancy rating. Recent expansion includes a waterfront cottage and a 1940s hay barn loft. We can now accommodate up to 37 weekend guests for a memory of a lifetime ­— not just a one-day event but up to three nights. Catering, DJs or band, month-of planner, a fully furnished barn estate venue and seasonally decorated also includes a large pavilion and gazebo. Couples who have reserved Fairview Farm nationwide love the attention to detail and relaxing wedding weekend experience. Visit us at FairviewFarmEvents.com for our up-to-date calendar and details.

Historic Polegreen Church

Add another chapter to your story at Historic Polegreen Church! The open-air church offers a simplistic and serene environment for your wedding day. Prior to your ceremony you can use the Visitor's Center as a place to get ready. Then, following the ceremony, you can utilize our lawn space for your reception. The idyllic Church Site, rolling greens, and location, make Historic Polegreen Church a perfect slice of wedding bliss! Contact us at 804-730-3837 or historicpolegreen.org.

The Jefferson Hotel

Majestic event spaces, gracious service and delicious food and beverage have created memorable weddings at The Jefferson Hotel since 1895. A team of wedding and event experts will carefully and thoughtfully assist you with the smallest details to ensure all of your wedding wishes are fulfilled. In-house florist, artisan wedding cakes, personalized menu and discounted guest room rates are also available. Visit jeffersonhotel.com for more information or call 804.649.4612 to schedule a consultation.

John Marshall Ballrooms

The historic John Marshall Ballrooms offer an enchanting venue for wedding ceremonies and receptions in the heart of downtown Richmond. We have two stunning ballrooms restored to their original 1920s grandeur with vintage, crystal chandeliers, soaring ceilings and handcrafted moldings. Our elegant ballrooms are ready for you to transform with your own unique vision. We offer a complete customized wedding experience, including our exclusive catering, linens, tables, chairs, flatware, bone china and sparkling crystal. Call 804.775.2355 for more information about our gorgeous venue! jmballrooms.com

Jolene Family Winery

Unrivaled in its naturally inspired dreaminess, Jolene Family Winery overlooks endless views of century-old pine trees and the serenity of Tom Brooks Lake. Exchange vows in The Pines right along the water, followed by cocktail hour in The Greenhouse. Seat up to 120 guests in The Barrel Room, the perfect indoor venue for your entertaining needs. With award-winning wine, gorgeous views, and the deeply felt love of gathering with family and friends, Jolene Family Winery offers a beautiful and meaningful location for one-of-a-kind weddings and events. jolenefamilywinery.com

Linden Row Inn

With its rich history of love and romance, Linden Row Inn offers an idyllic setting for weddings, receptions, elopements, bridal showers, and rehearsal dinners. Whether you are looking for a relaxing garden atmosphere in the heart of downtown Richmond, or a historic banquet space, the Linden Row Inn is the perfect venue for your event. Our intimate garden courtyard and versatile board room are ideal for events of up to 125 guests. For the convenience of your out-of-town guests, Linden Row Inn also offers 70 uniquely appointed guest rooms with modern amenities and historic touches. Special group rates available. Visit lindenrowinn.com.

Manor House at Kings Charter

2019 Couples Choice Award. 2020 Best of Weddings-TheKnot.com. Kick up your heels in the classically decorated ballroom, enjoy cocktails amidst the manicured lawn and formal gardens. Surround yourself with a lush array of blooms while you exchange vows in several garden ceremony sites. Delight on delicacies from the caterer of your choice! You choose the time of day, ceremony location, and caterer. Then relax while our outstanding on-site coordination services assist you in creating your enchanting day at The Manor House at Kings Charter. We have one great event per day, make it yours! TheManorHouseVa.com or 804.550.0020

Maymont

From an intimate proposal to a gorgeous garden ceremony and every special moment in between, Maymont is the perfect setting for memories that will last a lifetime. Wedding ceremony sites include the flower-filled Italian Garden and tranquil Japanese Garden which have made it Richmond’s “best outdoor wedding site,” and indoor rooms and outdoor tented spaces are available for receptions. A horse-drawn carriage ride adds a unique touch to the occasion. Maymont also is a great location for rehearsal dinners, bridal portraits, and creative custom engagement packages. Discover this urban oasis located just five minutes from downtown Richmond. 804-358-7167. Email rentals@maymont.org or visit maymont.org, facebook.com/maymont or twitter.com/maymont.

The Montpelier Center

The Montpelier Center for Arts & Education offers western Hanover’s most unique wedding venue for parties up to 200. Indoor options include the light-filled atrium ballroom in our charming, nearly 100-year-old restored schoolhouse. Our beautifully landscaped village green is a truly magnificent setting for an outdoor event. Visit montpeliercenter.org. Call 804-883- 7378 or email info@montpeliercenter.org for more information.

The Omni Homestead Resort

Once-in-a-lifetime events should happen in a spectacular setting and weddings at The Omni Homestead Resort do. The timeless elegance of this iconic resort is rivaled only by the Southern hospitality and attention to detail with which each event is approached. From the exquisite Crystal ballroom and sweeping grandeur of the Casino Lawn to the intimate and historic Tower Suite and rustic elegance of the Shooting Club, each venue creates an inspiring setting for your special day. Make your wedding even more memorable by incorporating the magnificentspa, award-winning golf courses, and dozens of other recreational amenities. From our talented chefs to our dedicated wedding team, The Omni Homestead family is at your service. TheOmniHomestead.com

The Renaissance

Coined as “Richmond’s best kept secret,” The Renaissance is one of Richmond’s largest Victorian ballrooms offering a true one-stop shop wedding experience. The Renaissance was completed in 1887, and to this day still offers a timeless and elegant atmosphere you won’t find anywhere else. The Richmond newspapers spoke volumes over the years of the elegant affairs and events hosted here and even today as you enter the grand foyer, you walk through a doorway to a glorious past and get a hint of things to come. With our convenient downtown location in Richmond’s popular Art’s District, parking is convenient and plentiful, and we are close to most downtown hotel rooms, making it easy for guests to stay close by. For more information please call or text 804.649.3373 or visit renaissanceva.com.

Roxabel

Roxabel is a distinctive outdoor venue for weddings and events in Southside Virginia with a new barn renovation to provide a rustic indoor option as well. As a historic, family-run business, we offer elegant options that scale easily based on your vision for your event. We have stunning views on our secluded property that provide the perfect backdrop. Call us today to discuss! roxabelvenue.com, Facebook @RoxabelEvents, Instagram @RoxabelVenue

The Valentine

The Valentine is a hidden jewel in the heart of downtown. Weddings, receptions, and rehearsal dinners take place surrounded by the natural greenery of a secret garden setting. With the backdrop of the historic 1812 John Wickham House, you and your guests can relax and enjoy the solace, beauty and charm of the Valentine Garden, enjoy cocktails and dancing on the Gray Family Terrace, and take in the exhibitions of the museum. With a newly renovated reception room, your special day can now be scheduled any time of year. Visit thevalentine.org or call 804-649-0711, ext. 349 for a personal tour.