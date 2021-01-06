You’re Covered

Brides and grooms want to look their best on their wedding day while staying safe, and wearing a surgical mask just isn’t an option. Check out these chic adorned masks to match that gown or tuxedo.

× Expand Top: floral lace mask, $19.95, at David’s Bridal; beaded fashion mask, by Andrea & Leo Couture, $29, at Lex’s of Carytown; center: custom bride and groom masks (2-pack), $18, at Premium Wall Decals (etsy.com/shop/PremiumWallDecals); bottom: rhinestone and flower satin mask, $30, at Face Masks by Viktoria (etsy.com/shop/FaceMasksbyViktoria); Parker 3-layer antibacterial mask, $12, at Ledbury (Photo by Monica Escamilla)