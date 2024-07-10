Weddings Take the Stage

× 1 of 3 Expand The Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education completed its first phase of renovations in spring 2024. (Photo courtesy Virginia Repertory Theatre) × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Repertory Theatre × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy Virginia Repertory Theatre Prev Next

After purchasing the former Scottish Rite Temple at 4204 Hermitage Road, Virginia Repertory Theatre opened The Virginia Rep Center for Arts and Education in 2023. While presenting the regional professional theater company’s educational programming, serving as home base for Virginia Rep on Tour productions and hosting the Family Season of performances in the Jessie Bogese Theatre, the renovated historic building is ready to host weddings and events as Venue.

The center offers rental packages including event planning, catering and floral arrangements. Its unique rooms and decor assist in transforming the arts space into the vision the happy couple has for their big day. The space is customizable, with design options available for the indoor areas, banquet halls, dressing rooms, restaurant and theater stages. The center also boasts one of the largest ballrooms in the Richmond area and offers a tearoom, which can serve as an inviting space for bridal and baby showers, as well as tea parties. Tented outdoor event spaces are also available. Bonus perks include ease of accessibility due to its central location and proximity to major highways; and free onsite and valet parking. The versatile venue can host smaller affairs and larger celebrations, for up to 650 guests.

Billy Bryan of Venue says the first round of renovations, which were completed in spring 2024, made The Virginia Rep Center even more visually appealing and notes the importance of being stewards of preserving the historic site. “The Scottish Rite Temple served the Richmond community for 50 years and was the home of many memorable events for Richmonders,” Bryan says. “In some areas, we have renovated all the way down to the steel beams of the structure, [including] new flooring, walls, paint, ceilings, lighting and furniture in many of our public areas that are available for rental.”

The renovations have maintained the historical integrity of the venue while also providing modern updates for event rentals. Bryan says workers were “careful to celebrate and preserve the iconic midcentury modern design and decor of the building, while adding updated conveniences and amenities.”

× Expand The Loft (Photo by Carbone Photo Co.)

A Reimagining

New owners, new Loft

The event space above the visual and performing arts center Gallery5 in Jackson Ward has new owners. Richmond-based photographers Stephen and Jennie Carbone of Carbone Photo Co. are reimagining the intimate space. Formerly The Loft at Steamer Co. 5, the husband-and-wife team reopened it as The Loft in early 2024. Stephen Carbone says, “[We] had an eye on the space because of the immense amount of natural light ... as well as its open floor plan.” Accommodating up to 75 guests, the venue is suitable for smaller weddings, engagement parties and rehearsal dinners. It features hardwood floors, exposed brick and high ceilings. Stephen Carbone says, “The space can be used for practically anything.”

× Expand Photo courtesy Social Flare Event Studio

Events With Flare

A Midlothian venue debuts

Having celebrated its grand opening in February 2024, Social Flare Event Studio at Midlothian’s Genito Place offers an innovative space for weddings and events. Co-owned by Paula Hairston and Temara Robertson, the venue features walls with neutral tones and classic hardwood floors, making it easily customizable for wedding color schemes and decor. Full-day (12 hours) and hourly (two-hour minimum) rentals are available. “[Social Flare] transcends beyond being just an event space; it is a solution for crafting unforgettable moments,” Robertson says. Hairston adds that it is “a safe and comfortable space where ... experiences are shared.”