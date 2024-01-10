Go With the Flow

1 of 5
Bel Aire Bridal cathedral veil with dimensional lace flowers, $537, at Brocade Bridal, available in Champagne or white (Photo courtesy Bel Aire Bridal)
2 of 5
Bel Aire Bridal waltz-length cascade veil, $200, at Blue Sage Bridal, cascading edge of narrow silver beadwork and crystals (photo courtesy Blue Sage Bridal)
3 of 5
Heirloom Bridal Co. 3D lace veil, $150, at Urban Set Bride, available in three different lengths: fingertip, cathedral and elbow (Photo courtesy Urban Set Bride)
4 of 5
Heirloom Bridal Co. ruffle cathedral veil, $375, at Urban Set Bride, available with or without blusher layer worn over the face (Photo courtesy Urban Set Bride)
5 of 5
Rae veil, $440, at Annalise Bridal Boutique, chapel-length wedding veil (Photo by Rosie Cohe courtesy Annalise Bridal Boutique)
While veils remain a timeless element of wedding-day fashion (and some real stunners have graced the heads of notable personalities throughout history), their popularity has waned in recent years, replaced by flower crowns and elaborate headpieces. These lace and tulle crowning achievements are experiencing a resurgence of late and making a comeback in bridal fashion. Short or long, discover inspiration for your own look with this sampling of designs available at local boutiques.