Suits and Suites

× Expand Photo courtesy Anthropologie/BHLDN

Sharp-dressed Man

BHLDN partners with Alton Lane to offer men’s formalwear

BHLDN, a supplier of wedding gowns and bridesmaid dresses, now offers men’s formalwear through a partnership with Richmond’s own Alton Lane.

A division of Anthropologie (which is owned by Urban Outfitters), BHLDN is now able to outfit the entire wedding party, creating a tailored one-stop shop.

“Finding a partner with expertise in menswear was important to ensure we can help our brides imagine their full event from start to finish,” says Lori Conley, BHLDN’s general merchandising manager. “Alton Lane has a like-minded approach [as BHLDN] to customer centricity and continually offers cutting-edge garments that are crafted, designed and manufactured to the highest quality.”

Alton Lane’s flagship store is at Libbie and Grove avenues, plus the retailer has an additional 14 showrooms across the United States. The company customizes tuxedos, suits, blazers, trousers, shirts and more. Grooms can choose from over 400 fabrics, along with tailor-made lapels, pocketing, collars, linings, buttons, monograms and additional options.

“With three simple questions regarding height, weight and body type, we can determine the ideal custom fit,” says Alton Lane president Peyton Jenkins. “We make it as easy as possible, even for the last-minute grooms and groomsmen.”

Alton Lane offers two programs through its BHLDN partnership. “Alton Lane For You” is a quick-delivery, AI-fitting platform with a two-week turnaround. “Alton Lane Made-To-Measure” expands the program, offering options across all product types with a four-week turnaround. “Both platforms offer a curated wedding collection for our BHLDN customers to cover all wedding styles and seasons,” Jenkins says.

Customers can access the suite of products through altonlane.com and BHLDN.com. Grooms and their wedding parties can also visit any Alton Lane showroom or make a virtual appointment with a stylist.

× Expand Photo by Alyse Michelle Images

Something Old, Something New

Event planner Marylee Marmer and her business partner, Andrew Melton, have breathed new life into an old building along West Broad Street in the Arts District. The Brickhouse RVA is available as a wedding venue, while also serving as a micro art gallery and an office for Marmer’s event planning business.

“We love the fact we were able to revitalize this property,” Marmer says. “The building is originally from the 1920s. We have one of the original doors, along with beautiful exposed brick.”

The 2,000-square-foot space at 406 W. Broad St. can accommodate 50 seated guests or 75 attendees cocktail-style.

× Expand Photo by Clark's Photo Co.

Raise a Glass

Couples can now celebrate their big day at Canon & Draw, a craft brewery in the Fan.

Husband-and-wife team Brad and Andrea Cooper opened it three years ago at 1529 W. Main St. “The pandemic made us pivot to look at more options for our space,” Andrea Cooper says.

The 5,000-square-foot event area is pet-friendly and can accommodate 250 people. The room can also be cordoned off for smaller events.

“We’re especially excited to offer couples customizable labels for our beer, as well as a DIY hard-seltzer bar with up to 10 flavors,” Cooper says. “They’ve been a big hit so far for bridal showers and weddings.”