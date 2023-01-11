Together Forever

Getting a tattoo isn’t the only way to display long-lasting artwork on your body. Richmond-based business Spark Studio specializes in offering permanent jewelry (hand-welded pieces without a clasp), an accessory style that’s growing in popularity as a pre-wedding activity for bridal parties.

“I was visiting Utah when I learned about the permanent jewelry trend,” says Ashlee Stettler, Spark Studio’s owner. “I had never heard of it, and I became fascinated. I couldn’t find anyone in Virginia who did it. My daughter told me I should do it, and I thought, ‘That’ll be fun.’ ”

Spark Studio began as occasional weekend pop-up events, but as Stettler’s customer base grew, she expanded the business to include appointment-only, private jewelry parties, for which she travels to her clients or hosts them at her home in Midlothian.

“[The business] is growing really fast,” she says. “I just added another location in Northern Virginia — I have a business partner up there who’s doing it. We will travel to parties, so it’s an easy and convenient activity brides can add to their journey towards their big day.”

So what is permanent jewelry? It’s a custom-fitted, hand-welded bracelet, anklet, ring or necklace that is meant to be worn long term. Customers choose a 14-karat solid gold, white gold or sterling silver chain that is sized to perfectly fit their body, and then Stettler uses a welding machine to fuse together the two ends of the chain. She also offers several charms, such as an opal bezel or a solid gold heart, that can be added for an additional cost. The chains range in price from $45-$155, and charms and dangles start at $5. “We offer materials that are long-lasting and low maintenance,” Stettler says. “The end result is a beautiful piece of high-quality, custom-made jewelry that you’ll wear forever.”

Stettler has worked with brides who gift matching jewelry to the bridal party, as well as bachelorette parties in which bridesmaids gift a special piece to the bride. “It’s an experience they all do together,” she says. “As everyone chooses their chain and watches each other get their bracelet welded, it’s bonding and memorable. And I don’t only do bridal parties — I’ve done mother-daughter duos and best friends. It’s a really fun experience for all.”

Even though the jewelry is meant to be worn at all times, these pieces can be removed if needed. “You can simply cut the chain off with scissors or fingernail clippers,” Stettler explains. “Then just save the chain in a safe place, and I’ll weld it back on for free.”

Meeting new people and creating lasting memories are Stettler’s favorite aspects of her permanent jewelry business. “I’m a very social person, and I can make friends with anybody,” she says. “I love being part of these special moments.”