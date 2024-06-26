Jewelry Exhibit

Museum-quality accessories for a gallery-gorgeous day | Styling by Nicole Cohen

In many Asian cultures, jade symbolizes hope for a lasting marriage. Jade Dragon Bead Necklace, $125, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Shop

Jade Dragon Bead and Pearl Earrings, $36, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Shop

Cindy Liebel Blue Sapphire Ala Stud Earrings, $200, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Shop

Local artist Pat Whitlow repurposes chandelier crystals in her jewelry design. Vintage Chandelier Crystal Pendant Necklace, $27, The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen

Sewn by hand, these pins are available in multiple colors. Embroidered Crystal Brooches by Michael-Birch Pierce, $70, Alma’s Gallery & Shop

Dogwood Enamel Pin by The Wild Wander, $10, Virginia Museum of History & Culture

Earth tones are still trending in wedding fashion, exemplified by this gemstone adornment. Golden Brass Hair Fork with rutilated quartz, citrine and jasper, $70, The Cultural Arts Center at Glen Allen

Halo Hoops by Hechizo, $145, Alma’s Gallery & Shop

Art History Tuxedo Studs and Cuff Links, $65, Artemis Gallery (Photo by Jay Paul)

The brass crown features silver holograms that glow in the dark and reflect sunlight. Metallic Art Graphics Silver Foil Bridal Collection Tiara, $375, Artemis Gallery (Photo by Jay Paul)

To incorporate artistic style with fine-jewelry panache into your wedding day ensemble, a museum or gallery is the place to look. With a reputation as spaces to see — not touch — art, these area exhibition purveyors also offer gift shops with rotating sales of unique finds, often designed by local makers. From hairpins to cuff links, this sampling of accessories will leave guests of your big day wondering where you found that.