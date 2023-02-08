Get Twisted

Loose or tight, messy or clean, there are endless possibilities when incorporating braids in aisle-ready hairstyles. Always trendy, these twisted, wavy looks are having a moment in bridal style. Richmond Bride enlisted local stylists Leilani Gray, Brittany Johnson and Ashley Sanchez to get their takes on crafted coifs featuring romantic, contemporary and bohemian influences. Find inspiration for your own braided locks with these looks.

× Expand Styled by Ashley Sanchez, The Beauty Soiree; makeup by Nicole Laughlin, The Beauty Soiree; model: Tia Thomas

Classic Inspiration

This look takes a classic braid to the next level, weaving in pearl elements for bridal glam and a versatile style. Stylist Ashley Sanchez says going with this technique is great for a rustic-chic wedding. “The hanging tendrils give it a soft romantic vibe, but it still has that rustic feel from the long braid,” she says. Sanchez also recommends pairing this hairstyle with a low-back wedding gown to really bring out the braid and make it a focal point.

× Expand Styled by Leilani Gray; model: Samantha Jenkins

Modern Vibes

For a modern, natural take, this half-up, half-down technique features a series of braids that meet at the back and accentuate a cascade of curls. Stylist Leilani Gray says this multifaceted style is perfect for someone who wants to embrace their curls. She adds that though the half-up, half-down look also works for people without naturally textured hair, the design would lack that extra dimension. However, if added bounce is desired, curls and waves can be created.

× Expand Styled by Brittany Johnson, Society 11:11; model: Megan Fisher

Ethereal Influences

Blending an edgier technique with modern fairy-tale vibes, this style is perfect for happily ever after. Stylist Brittany Johnson says, “It’s a little bit bolder than the common classic chic and boho, which we see all the time.” She added greenery and crystals that would pop and recommends brides look beyond the more common choices when considering their hair accessories. “Florals and greenery are always a great alternative to your standard hair accessory with the pearls and jewels,” Johnson says.