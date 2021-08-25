× Expand Photo courtesy Harper Jordan Boutique

Love and Cupcakes

No kitchen is complete without a fun tea towel to hang on the oven door, and this one takes the cake. The flour-sack towel designed by Amanda Carter-Cosby of Harper Jordan Boutique on Etsy proudly proclaims: “All you need is love and cupcakes.” The cloth is made of 100% ring-spun cotton, and it’s machine washable. $8.50. etsy.com/shop/HarperJordanBoutique

× Expand Photo courtesy Ladles & Linens

Write on Wine

These metallic bottle pens by True Fabrications allow you to write a message on a wine bottle for gifting. Offer congratulations, leave a personal note or write a funny message — the possibilities are endless. After you’re done, gift the pens to the wedded pair so they can use the silver and gold ink to write the names of friends and family on their wineglasses during gatherings. Or just buy an extra pair, one to give and one to keep for yourself. The ink dries instantly but wipes off with a damp cloth. The pens are available at Ladles & Linens Kitchen Shoppe in Carytown. $9. ladlesandlinens.com

× Expand Photo courtesy Tweed

Let’s Dish

Tell the happy couple that the world is their oyster, or just let them read it, as it’s stamped on the fork of this oyster platter set available at Tweed. With the ceramic serving plate, they’ll be ready for a dinner party or romantic evening for two. This is dinnerware with personality — the dish’s center reads, “Shuck the front door.” $25. tweedathome.com

× Expand Photo courtesy Trend

Too Hot to Handle

This Mud Pie “Circa” cookware two-piece set is perfect for the couple on the go. It features the quirky inscriptions “comin’ in hot” on the ceramic baking dish and “hot stuff” on the wooden lid. The cover doubles as a trivet, so the pot can go from oven to table without damaging surfaces. Find it at Trend in the River Road II Shopping Center. $42. trendva.com