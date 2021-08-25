Photo courtesy Harper Jordan Boutique
Love and Cupcakes
No kitchen is complete without a fun tea towel to hang on the oven door, and this one takes the cake. The flour-sack towel designed by Amanda Carter-Cosby of Harper Jordan Boutique on Etsy proudly proclaims: “All you need is love and cupcakes.” The cloth is made of 100% ring-spun cotton, and it’s machine washable. $8.50. etsy.com/shop/HarperJordanBoutique
Photo courtesy Ladles & Linens
Write on Wine
These metallic bottle pens by True Fabrications allow you to write a message on a wine bottle for gifting. Offer congratulations, leave a personal note or write a funny message — the possibilities are endless. After you’re done, gift the pens to the wedded pair so they can use the silver and gold ink to write the names of friends and family on their wineglasses during gatherings. Or just buy an extra pair, one to give and one to keep for yourself. The ink dries instantly but wipes off with a damp cloth. The pens are available at Ladles & Linens Kitchen Shoppe in Carytown. $9. ladlesandlinens.com
Photo courtesy Tweed
Let’s Dish
Tell the happy couple that the world is their oyster, or just let them read it, as it’s stamped on the fork of this oyster platter set available at Tweed. With the ceramic serving plate, they’ll be ready for a dinner party or romantic evening for two. This is dinnerware with personality — the dish’s center reads, “Shuck the front door.” $25. tweedathome.com
Photo courtesy Trend
Too Hot to Handle
This Mud Pie “Circa” cookware two-piece set is perfect for the couple on the go. It features the quirky inscriptions “comin’ in hot” on the ceramic baking dish and “hot stuff” on the wooden lid. The cover doubles as a trivet, so the pot can go from oven to table without damaging surfaces. Find it at Trend in the River Road II Shopping Center. $42. trendva.com