Museum Matrimony

× 1 of 3 Expand Events on Leigh partners with The Valentine to host weddings. (Photo by Awesomesauce Photography) × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Awesomesauce Photography × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Awesomesauce Photography Prev Next

Event curator Heather Anderson is elated with the new partnership between Events on Leigh, an event management entity owned by the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia, and The Valentine.

“This exclusive partnership with The Valentine will allow Events on Leigh to increase public access to both The Valentine and the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia,” she says. “We will have expanded capacity for hosting curated events. ... We are thrilled about the possibilities and excited to offer the greater Richmond community more opportunities and spaces to engage with history and culture.”

Launched in February 2023, Events on Leigh hosts any type of event at either the Black History Museum or The Valentine, depending on a client’s needs.

“Anticipated capacity, desired layout and space availability are the main drivers in determining which location will best accommodate a client’s requests,” Anderson says.

The Valentine offers more physical space, so larger events are more likely to be better accommodated there. “The Black History Museum is perfect for boutique-style events like bridal showers and smaller, more intimate weddings, while The Valentine can accommodate more people and plans on a grander scale,” Anderson says.

When deciding which venue will best suit a client, it often comes down to their vision.

“We start by finding out if the client wants theater-style seating, banquet-style seating or a reception-style setup. Then we decide together what areas within the museums will be needed to give guests that incredible experience,” Anderson says.

Events on Leigh specializes in creating meaningful, memorable and culturally enriching private gathering experiences. The organizers work with established culinary experts as well as up-and-coming chefs. Menus are offered highlighting the culinary traditions of Black and African cuisine.

Private events had been on hold at The Valentine due to its recent expansion and renovations. Sarah Whiting, The Valentine’s director of operations, says, “We look forward to relaunching those services and are incredibly excited that our new partnership with Events on Leigh through BHMVA will enhance and expand our offerings to provide an even better event-related experience.”

Venue Debuts

New local event spaces

× Expand Hidden Oaks (Photo by Dana Provo Photography)

Into the Woods

If you’re searching for a wedding venue surrounded by nature, peer through the trees to discover The Hidden Oaks in North Chesterfield. The modern greenhouse-style venue offers a variety of amenities that include one of the longest bridal aisles in Virginia, a spacious catering kitchen, a cocktail cottage, multiple ceremony sites and more. The renovated historic guest cottage offers an accommodating space for the bridal party to get ready prior to the ceremony and includes additional perks such as a screened-in porch and private garden. The tranquil location is also home to Highland cattle, goats and donkeys — all just a 20-minute drive from downtown Richmond.

× Expand Photo courtesy Copper Hall

Bank on It

For a venue that channels the glamour of the 1920s, Manchester’s Copper Hall fits the bill. The Classical Revival building located on Hull Street was originally known as the Mechanics and Merchants Bank and has been renovated to offer a Gatsby-esque nod to past decades blended with modern amenities. The Black- and woman-owned venue has over 2,500 square feet of space along with vast coffered ceilings, marble columns, 12-foot windows and dedicated parking. The original walk-in bank vault can also be incorporated into events. One of Copper Hall’s attributes is its flexibility, ideal for planning gatherings small or large, elegant or playful.