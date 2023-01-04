Going Green

Jewel tones are popular colors for winter weddings, and emerald is on trend for everything from decor to bridal accessories. Dark green hues pop when paired with a white or blush ensemble. Check out these examples for infusing this color into your wedding-day jewelry, giving you the green light for heading down the aisle.

Diana earrings, $36, at Liznel

Candice earrings, $45 (includes necklace not pictured), at J’adore Jolie Boutique

Layered Emerald Ring, $25, at Mod & Soul

Ciao Lover Dara Earrings, $32, at Mod & Soul

Dainty Emerald Heart Locket Pendant Necklace, $46, at Mod & Soul

Emerald Green Pendant Necklace, $45, at Mod & Soul

Dina Frosted Bracelet, $32, at Sassy Jones

Dina Frosted Double Studs, $47, at Sassy Jones

Serendipity Heirloom Earrings, $49, at Sassy Jones