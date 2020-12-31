Easy Does It

This Milan jumpsuit from Maggie Sottero is a suitable choice for a casual at-home wedding. The all-over lace and detachable skirt give it a fancy feel with the comfort of pants. Blue Sage Bridal, $1,050 (Photo courtesy Blue Sage Bridal)
Watters’ simple yet classic English gown features a modern neckline and gorgeous stretch silk crepe fabric, making it a versatile pick for any venue. Annalise Bridal, $2,575 (Photo courtesy Annalise Bridal)
This beautiful long-sleeved gown is a great option for a small winter wedding. The Becca by Justin Alexander has intricate lace on its sleeves and the back of the dress, the perfect complement to the simple front. Tiffanys Bridal, $1,900 (Photo courtesy Tiffanys Bridal)
This stunning yet comfortable fit-and-flare crepe gown by Lillian West features unusual floral lace throughout the bodice and illusion train, making this dress perfect for a small outdoor wedding. Urban Set Bride, $1,500 (Photo courtesy Urban Set Bride)