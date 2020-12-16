Check Your List

× Expand Illustration by Em Roberts

Survey your guests.

Consider polling family and close friends before you send invitations: Are they comfortable attending your wedding if the ceremony is held outside? What if the rehearsal dinner or reception is held inside? Are they OK attending if there are more than 100 guests? What if there are fewer than 50? Gauge their comfort level and proceed accordingly, adhering to state mandates on gathering size limits.

Use technology to make life easier.

There are a lot of ways to use the internet to save a headache (or worse). Many companies will send out dresses for brides-to-be to try on at home. Others allow virtual appointments to view dress accessories, or to view lighting and other details. Many vendors will send beer, wine and cocktail samples to your home for a taste test. And of course, vendors and venues can often be booked online.

Keep financial concerns in mind while registering for gifts.

It is possible that some of your guests may have lost an income in this troubled economy. Consider reminding them that, while gifts will be received with gratitude, they are not mandatory. Or, if you have already registered for gifts, consider adding some less expensive items for those who have fallen on hard times.

If weekend dates are booked, consider a weekday wedding.

Weekday weddings are typically less expensive than weekend weddings, and there will be more availability on weekdays at the venue of your choice. It could also open up opportunities to book popular photographers, floral designers and other vendors. It may mean a smaller guest list, which — depending on your own concerns with COVID-19 — might work in your favor. If you choose this option, make sure to notify your guests, who may not immediately realize the date is a weekday when they see it.

Make sure your guests know the rules.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends that masks should always be worn in public, or in the presence of those who don’t live in your household. Many states, including Virginia, mandate that a mask be worn indoors at all times, unless you are in your home. The CDC also recommends that all people practice social distancing — remaining 6 feet apart in both indoor and outdoor spaces. None of these guidelines are fun, but nobody wants to catch COVID-19.

Remember that even in the age of the coronavirus, there are many ways to be inclusive and celebrate.

Consider using video conference software for friends and family such as a grandparent with a preexisting condition. They may not be physically present but can still attend safely. As people adjust to the new normal, they’ll understand if you opt for a private ceremony and a public reception. If you would rather get married at the courthouse tomorrow and throw a massive party next year for a vow renewal/recital, your friends and family won’t hold it against you.

Getting married is stressful, and before you add another worry to the mix, remember: Everyone knows we’re living through a pandemic, and on your special day, the ones you love will understand and support you, no matter what. A silver lining of the pandemic is that beneath the fanfare of weddings, the true focus is the love you and your partner share.