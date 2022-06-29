A Return to Nature

Earth tones provide wedding-day style inspiration

This year, weddings are experiencing an infusion of natural elements, and earth tones are popping up in couples’ color palettes. Popular options include sage, rust, and shades of brown and grays. Here are some examples of how to incorporate these nature-evoking hues into fashion accessories for the entire wedding party.

1 of 6

bridal-accessory-boho-dreamy-romantic-12_768x1024.jpg

Farryn Comb, $175, at Urban Set Bride

2 of 6

FOB_Accessories_DogwoodTie_AltonLane_COURTESY_bp0622.jpg

Heathered Green Dogwoods tie, $109, at Alton Lane

3 of 6

FOB_Accessories_MahoShades_Ledbury_COURTESY_bp0622.jpg

Maho Shades Rosa Fairhope Sunglasses, $170, at Ledbury

4 of 6

Cascades - Clae.co.jpg

Cascades earrings, $45, at Claė (clae.co)

5 of 6

FOB_Accessories_EbesLeather_Cuff_COURTESY_bp0622.jpg

Athena’s Desire custom-made gemstone cuff bracelet, $35, at Ebe Leather (ebeleather.com)

6 of 6

FOB_Accessories_WrapBracelet_Baggio_COURTESY_bp0622.jpg

Louis Vuitton Archive Brown Leather Wrap Bracelet, $230, at Baggio Consignment

