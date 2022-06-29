A Return to Nature

This year, weddings are experiencing an infusion of natural elements, and earth tones are popping up in couples’ color palettes. Popular options include sage, rust, and shades of brown and grays. Here are some examples of how to incorporate these nature-evoking hues into fashion accessories for the entire wedding party.
Farryn Comb, $175, at Urban Set Bride
Heathered Green Dogwoods tie, $109, at Alton Lane
Maho Shades Rosa Fairhope Sunglasses, $170, at Ledbury
Cascades earrings, $45, at Claė (clae.co)
Athena’s Desire custom-made gemstone cuff bracelet, $35, at Ebe Leather (ebeleather.com)
Louis Vuitton Archive Brown Leather Wrap Bracelet, $230, at Baggio Consignment