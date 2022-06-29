A Return to Nature

This year, weddings are experiencing an infusion of natural elements, and earth tones are popping up in couples’ color palettes. Popular options include sage, rust, and shades of brown and grays. Here are some examples of how to incorporate these nature-evoking hues into fashion accessories for the entire wedding party.

× 1 of 6 Expand Farryn Comb, $175, at Urban Set Bride × 2 of 6 Expand Heathered Green Dogwoods tie, $109, at Alton Lane × 3 of 6 Expand Maho Shades Rosa Fairhope Sunglasses, $170, at Ledbury × 4 of 6 Expand Cascades earrings, $45, at Claė (clae.co) × 5 of 6 Expand Athena’s Desire custom-made gemstone cuff bracelet, $35, at Ebe Leather (ebeleather.com) × 6 of 6 Expand Louis Vuitton Archive Brown Leather Wrap Bracelet, $230, at Baggio Consignment Prev Next