Wedding Events, Winter/Spring 2024

× Expand A wedding dress from Iveary Bridal (Photo courtesy Brocade Bridal)

12/1-2 // Leora Bridal Sample Sale

Head to Prince George County’s Leora Bridal during their sample gowns sale, featuring discounts on apparel, veils and accessories. Appointment required. 5503 Ruffin Road. 804-892-8433 or leorabridal.com.

12/1-10 // Iveary Bridal Trunk Show

Join Brocade Bridal as they showcase an extended selection of styles from their newest designer, Iveary Bridal. Extra discounts are available during the trunk show. Appointment required. 4010 W. Broad St., Suite F. 804-688-9035 or brocadebridal.com.

12/15-30 // Anne Barge Trunk Show

Join Annalise Bridal Boutique for an exclusive trunk show of the latest designs from Anne Barge. The collection features timeless styles with traditional construction and detailing. All Anne Barge gowns will be discounted 10% during the event. Appointment required. 4901 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., Suite 130. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

1/7 // Wedding Experience in Richmond

Engaged couples (and their friends and families) are invited to taste cakes, explore wedding trends, see inspirational designs and check out the latest fashions — plus, grab some swag and register to win prizes from vendors. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15. Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. weddingexperience.com.

1/11-24 // Alyssa Kristin Sales Event

This two-week sale at Annalise Bridal Boutique offers 10% off designer Alyssa Kristin gowns. Appointment required. 4901 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., Suite 130. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

1/20 // Richmond Weddings Winter Show

More than 100 local wedding professionals will welcome couples to the historic Main Street Station to sample hors d’oeuvres and desserts, check out the latest trends, find inspiration, and register for opportunities to win prizes. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 1500 E. Main St. $20 (discounts available when purchasing multiple tickets). richmondweddings.com.

2/9-14 // Lustre Valentine’s Day Sale

During this popular time for proposals, head to Lustre by Adolf, where all in-stock merchandise will be up to 50% off during their Valentine’s Day sale event. Receive assistance in selecting the perfect engagement ring and scope out other designer jewelry gifts. 1539 N. Parham Road. 804-285-3671 or havelustre.com.

2/16-24 // Alena Leena Trunk Show

An exclusive event at Annalise Bridal Boutique will present the “In the Name of Love” collection from Alena Leena. Dress prices range from $2,700-$4,000. Appointment required. 4901 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., Suite 130. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

2/23-3/4 // Marvelous Mothers’ Trunk Show

Celebrate Mom during a designer special-order gown event at Tiffanys Bridal that will present new styles from Marsoni and Rina Di Montella. All moms will receive 10% off their special orders during the event. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

2/25 // The Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Enjoy a meet-and-greet with wedding professionals, view a designer fashion show and take part in multiple giveaway opportunities during a planning expo at Mechanicsville’s The Marble Room. 1 to 5 p.m. $10 (at the door only/cash only). 7193 Stonewall Parkway. vabridemagazine.com/richmond-bridal-show-feb-25-2024.

3/1-31 // Essence of Australia Trunk Show

Tiffanys Bridal presents their Essence of Australia designer spotlight during the month of March. Inspired by the fashion houses of Europe and New York-based designs, the collection offers a diverse range of fabrics and well-crafted beading. Receive $100 off any Essense of Australia bridal gown during the show. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

3/10 // Virginia Bridal & Wedding Expo

Meet wedding vendors, taste delicious hors d’oeuvres, see the latest gown fashions and more during a bridal expo at the Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. There are chances for cash prizes and giveaways during the event. 1 to 5 p.m. $10. bridalshowsva-rr.com.

Photo by Rachael Mattio Photography

4/1-30 // Curvy Brides Trunk Show

Embrace your curves and make an appointment to check out the newest designs in Tiffanys Bridal’s plus-size collections. Receive $100 off all special-order gowns, sizes 16 and up, during the event. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

4/1-30 // Engagement Ring, Wedding Band and Loose Diamond Event

Shop loose diamonds and the Fana jewelry collection to craft your perfect engagement ring during this Lustre by Adolf event. See exclusive designer brands including Alor, Doves, Jude Frances and Nava Dee, as well as Lustre’s extensive estate collection of previously enjoyed jewelry. 1539 N. Parham Road. 804-285-3671 or havelustre.com.

5/19 // T. Rose Bridal Show

Local wedding pros will help brides, grooms, and their friends and families plan their big day. Enjoy a fashion show, receive bridal beauty tips and more, including multiple giveaway opportunities. Delta Hotel Richmond Downtown, 555 E. Canal St. Visit the website for ticket information. trosebridalshows.com.