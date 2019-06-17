Wedding Events, Summer/Fall 2019

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Wedding Experience

6/21-30 // Anne Barge Curve Couture Trunk Show Check out dresses in size 16 and up from the Curve Couture collection by Anne Barge at Annalise Bridal Boutique, 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

6/22 // We’re Engaged, Now What? Bridal Workshop Hosted by event-planning company Special Occasions by Max, this workshop is your first step in planning the wedding of your dreams. The event is open to brides, grooms, planners, coordinators, moms, dads, bridesmaids and more, but it is an adults-only experience. Continental breakfast and lunch provided. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. $35. Four Points by Sheraton Richmond Airport, 4700 S. Laburnum Ave. eventbrite.com.

7/12-14 // Summer Designer Jewelry Showcase Join Diamonds Direct for a three-day designer showcase of collections from internationally renowned jewelry designers available exclusively during the event. Plus, enjoy 20 percent off on most pieces in the showroom. Maggiano’s Little Italy will host a cocktail hour July 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. 11131 W. Broad St. 804-967-0500 or diamondsdirect.com/richmond.

7/20-27 // Fourth Annual National Bridal Sale Event National Bridal Sale Day is held every third Saturday in July, and many local shops extend the day to a week of savings on gowns and wedding-party attire. There are nearly 1,000 stores participating, including Tiffanys Bridal and miLA Bridal locally. For the full list of participating stores, visit nationalbridalsaleevent.com.

8/1-11 // Rebecca Schoneveld Trunk Show View the latest wedding fashions from New York-based designer Rebecca Schoneveld at Annalise Bridal Boutique, 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

8/18 // Richmond Wedding Experience View the runway fashion show, meet with industry professionals, taste delectable cakes, view gorgeous flowers and potentially plan your entire wedding, all in one place. Check out the free flip-flop bar and design your own pair for when you’re ready to kick off your shoes on the big day. A ring selfie station creates a photo-op for your engagement-ring bling. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15 all-day admission, $10 after 1 p.m., free for ages 12 and under. Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. 703-425-1127 or weddingexperience.com.

9/15 // Richmond Weddings Summer Show More than 100 wedding-industry professionals will be at this elegant showcase. View the latest trends for men and women during the wedding fashion show by Tiffanys Bridal & The Groom’s Corner. VIP ticket-holders receive close-up seats for the fashion show and an extra swag bag. Doors open at 11 a.m. for early admission ticket holders and at 12:30 p.m. for general admission. The event ends at 4 p.m. $15 to $32. Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St. richmondweddings.com/wedding-show.

9/19-9/21 // Lustre’s End of the Summer Sale Shop for engagement rings, anniversary bands, bridesmaid and groomsman gifts, and other jewelry with discounts up to 40 percent off on all merchandise. 1539 N. Parham Road. 804-285-3671 or havelustre.com.

× Expand A dress from Callista Bride's plus-size collection (Photo courtesy miLA Bridal)

9/21 // Callista Trunk Show Visit miLA Bridal at Stony Point Fashion Park to check out new dresses from Callista Bride's plus-size curvy collection. Appointments required. 9200 Stony Point Parkway. 804-330-3118 or milabridal.com.

9/29 // The 11th Annual Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show Virginia Bride Magazine and The Science Museum of Virginia host this showcase. Meet with wedding vendors, check out the designer fashion show, enjoy cake and catering samples, and take part in opportunities to win door prizes and the grand prize of a honeymoon. 1 to 5 p.m. $10 (cash only). The Dewey Gottwald Center at The Science Museum of Virginia, 1005 DMV Drive. 804-822-1768 or vabridemagazine.com.

11/1-12/31 // Tiffanys Bridal Annual Bridesmaids Celebration Tiffanys Bridal, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, will offer a 10 percent discount on the purchase of every bridesmaid dress during November and December. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

11/16 // Dream Design Day Join miLA Bridal at Stony Point Fashion Park for a day of design. Meet the boutique’s gown designers and create the dress of your dreams. A free sketch is included. RSVP required. 9200 Stony Point Parkway. 804-330-3118 or milabridal.com.