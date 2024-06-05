Wedding Events, Summer/Fall 2024

× Expand Photo courtesy Annalise Bridal Boutique

Ongoing // Lex’s of Carytown Bridal Sale

Save big on your dream dress during Lex’s of Carytown’s bridal sale with gowns marked down as low as $79. This clear-out sale continues until the select inventory is sold out. Appointment required. 3018 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com

7/13-20 // Ninth Annual National Bridal Sale Event

Enjoy a week of savings on gowns and wedding-party attire during this in-person and online event. There are nearly 500 independent stores participating nationally and in Canada, including local boutiques. nationalbridalsummerevent.com

7/14 // Richmond Weddings Show

Find inspiration and get advice from more than 90 wedding industry professionals at this showcase. Sample cakes and desserts, check out the trends and watch dance demonstrations. There are also opportunities to win prizes from vendors. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Ticket packages begin at $20 online ($25 day of show). Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St. richmondweddings.com/richmond-wedding-show

7/21 // Tiffanys Underground Grand Opening

Head to Tiffanys Bridal for The Big Sale and the unveiling of its off-the-rack sale section, Tiffanys Underground, which will be available year-round at the boutique. Gowns are available in a wide range of sizes and are discounted 50% off or more, with sale dresses reduced even further. No appointment necessary. 1 to 5 p.m. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com

8/1-31 // Legends Collection Debut and Sale

Celebrate the launch of Brocade Bridal’s latest collection, Legends. The styles are meant to be mixed and matched with removable skirts, sleeves and bows so brides can create a unique look. Plus, the boutique is offering 20% off during the month of August. Appointment required. 4010 W. Broad St., Suite F. 804-688-9035 or brocadebridal.com

8/8 // Five-year Anniversary Event

Emily Warden Designs is celebrating five years of business with an open house, including sales, prizes and giveaways. Snag your engagement ring or wedding jewelry during this special event. 2225 Hanover Ave. 804-353-1508 or emilywardendesigns.com

8/25 // Wedding Experience in Richmond

Have fun while you taste cakes, explore wedding trends, see inspirational design ideas and discover the latest fashions. This planning event will surprise you with what you can accomplish in a day. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. $15. Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. weddingexperience.com

9/6-14 // Made With Love Trunk Show

During this annual event, the Made With Love collection is available for try-on at Annalise Bridal Boutique. Plus, take 10% off with a trunk show-only discount. Appointment required. 4901 Libbie Mill E. Blvd., Suite 130. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com

9/15 // The Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Get tips and ideas for your event at this wedding show. Enjoy a meet-and-greet with local wedding professionals, view the designer fashion show and take part in giveaways. 1 to 4 p.m. $10 (cash at the door or purchase in advance on Eventbrite). The Hilton Richmond Downtown, 501 E. Broad St. vabridemagazine.com/richmond-bridal-show-sept-15-2024

10/13 // Virginia Bridal & Wedding Expo

Meet with industry professionals to help plan your wedding day. Receive guidance on picking the venue, menu, photographer and more. There are also opportunities to win cash prizes and giveaways. 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is free with online registration, or $10 at the door. Richmond Raceway Complex, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. bridalshowsva.com

11/14-16 // Holiday Diamond Event

Explore diamond engagement rings and wedding bands during Schwarzschild Jewelers’ holiday event. Experience this annual showcase on Nov. 14 at the Midlothian location, Nov. 15 at the Carytown Exchange store and Nov. 16 at the Short Pump Town Center space. schwarzschild.com