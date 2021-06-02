Wedding Events, Summer/Fall 2021

× Expand Photo by Michelle Kuzmick courtesy Tiffanys Bridal

6/4-18 // Martin Thornburg Trunk Show

Head to Lex’s of Carytown to see the latest wedding gown designs from Martin Thornburg. Designed to capture the personality of each bride, Thornburg’s couture dresses range from traditional to modern styles. Appointment only. 3020 W. Cary St. 804-355-5425 or lexsofcarytown.com.

6/13 // Richmond Weddings Spring Show

Find inspiration for your dream wedding and get advice from wedding-industry professionals at this elegant showcase. VIP ticket holders receive a swag bag with items from participating vendors. Doors open at 11 a.m. for early admission ticket holders and at 12:30 p.m. for general admission. The event ends at 4 p.m. $20 to $37. Main Street Station, 1500 E. Main St. richmondweddings.com/wedding-show.

7/17 // Lustre Local Designer Event

Join Lustre by Adolf for a showcase of local jewelry designers. This is an opportunity to purchase a special, locally-made piece for your wedding ensemble. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. 1539 N. Parham Road. 804-285-3671 or havelustre.com.

7/17-24 // The Big Sale

This annual sale at Tiffanys Bridal has been extended to a weeklong celebration. Find designer gowns reduced 50% or more, plus a vast selection of sale dresses, starting at $100. At these prices, brides have the opportunity to purchase a gown for the ceremony and another for the reception within their budget. Booking an appointment early is recommended. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

7/17-24 // Sixth Annual National Bridal Sale Event

National Bridal Sale Day is held the third Saturday in July, and many shops extend the day to a week of savings on gowns and wedding-party attire. There are nearly 1,000 independent stores participating nationally and in Canada, including local boutiques. For a list of participating stores, visit nationalbridalsaleevent.com.

8/1 // The Richmond Greater Virginia Bridal Show

Get tips and ideas for planning your perfect day at this wedding show. Enjoy a meet and greet with local wedding professionals, view the designer fashion show and take part in giveaway opportunities. 1 to 5 p.m. $10 (at the door only). Richmond Raceway Complex Old Dominion Expo Center, 600 E. Laburnum Ave. vabridemagazine.com/richmond-bridal-show-august-1-2021.

9/29-10/3 // Madi Lane Trunk Show

Join Annalise Bridal Boutique for this trunk show featuring Madi Lane Bridal designs. Receive 10% off any Madi Lane gown purchased during this event. Appointments are limited; call to schedule. 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

10/8-10 // Justin Alexander Trunk Show

Tiffanys Bridal will host a trunk show featuring Justin Alexander gowns. Plus, any special-order Justin Alexander gowns purchased during the show will receive a $100 discount offer. Visit the Tiffanys Bridal website to book an appointment. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.

11/19-27 // Anne Barge Trunk Show

Check out the 2022 collection of Anne Barge wedding apparel during this trunk show at Annalise Bridal Boutique. A 10% discount off Anne Barge gowns will be offered during this event. Appointments are limited, call to schedule. 1309 E. Main St. 804-649-3000 or annalisebridal.com.

11/26-27 // White Sale on Black Friday (and Small-business Saturday Sale)

Head to Tiffanys Bridal for reduced gowns up to 50% off, plus an additional 10% off the sale prices during Black Friday and Small-business Saturday only. Check out additional deals on discontinued bridesmaid and mother of the bride samples. And if you can’t find what you’re looking for off the sale rack, special-order bridal gowns will be 10% off. Book your appointment online to shop this two-day event. 1517-D N. Parham Road. 804-273-6303 or tiffanysbridal.com.