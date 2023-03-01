Scrapbook: Tradition Meets Modern

× 1 of 10 Expand Shake It Off: Fayez Khan and Nicole Blischak performed a dance to the song “MIA (Twinbeatz Mashup)” by DJ Twinbeatz during their October 2022 reception at The Dominion Club. × 2 of 10 Expand Blushing Bride: Nicole’s custom tikka jewelry set was custom-made by a well-known Pakistani designer. Her specially made gown is by Omorose Couture, based in Lahore, Pakistan, and Fayez’s tuxedo is from Generation Tux. × 3 of 10 Expand Sweet Sentiments: Guests received personalized chocolates purchased from Etsy vendor My Wedding House, located in Turkey. The reception also featured a candy bar. × 4 of 10 Expand Bling Ring: The bride wore traditional henna artwork for the celebration. Her engagement ring is from Schwarzschild Jewelers, and her wedding band is James Allen. Purchased in Hawaii, the band in between her engagement ring and her wedding band is by Hearts on Fire. × 5 of 10 Expand Golden Hour: During cocktail hour, guests enjoyed views of the golf course and lake while sipping on a signature drink called Love Potion, made with ginger ale, lime and mint. × 6 of 10 Expand Pretty in Pink: The couple’s cake from Pearl’s Bake Shoppe was strawberry and lemon flavored. × 7 of 10 Expand Bust a Move: Friends and family joined the bride and groom in a choreographed dance number to the song “Sooraj Kuduro” by DJ Roopz. × 8 of 10 Expand Perfect Petals: The groom’s mother, Saima Khan, worked with Riverwood Designs to create these floral centerpieces featuring different colored roses and soft greenery. × 9 of 10 Expand Meant to Be: The couple had a nikah ceremony in Midlothian. Nicole’s attire was custom-made by Pakistan-based Omorose Couture, and Fayez’s attire came from MNR Design Studio, also located in Pakistan. The couple adorned one another with haar floral garlands to symbolize their commitment to each other. × 10 of 10 Expand Nicole shows off her traditional henna artwork. Prev Next

Nicole Blischak and Fayez Khan met in 2015 during their first year of dental school at New York University; they began dating their second year. The couple graduated in May 2019 and decided to move to Charlotte, North Carolina, to begin new jobs. Before they left New York, Fayez proposed to Nicole in Central Park to commemorate the beginning of their new lives together.

While most couples only have one wedding, this bride and groom were fortunate to have three. They held a nikah, a traditional Islamic wedding ceremony, at Fayez’s parents’ Midlothian home in March 2022. In May, the couple was officially wed in a nondenominational ceremony in Hawaii. Then in October, the groom’s family hosted a reception at The Dominion Club, attended by local friends and family who did not go to Hawaii. “We have a big Pakistani community in Richmond, and there are so many families that I grew up with,” Fayez says. “After Hawaii, we felt that we wanted to do something to celebrate with the Richmond crowd.”

The festive evening began with an outdoor cocktail hour that offered a beautiful sunset view of the golf course and Wyndham Lake, followed by an elegant reception in the Grand Rotunda Ballroom. Guests dined on a traditional multicourse Pakistani dinner, including a lamb carving station, palak paneer, chicken kabobs, rice pilaf and more.

The newlyweds performed two choreographed dances that night — one couples dance and one group dance with friends and family. “Many of our friends have never been to a Pakistani wedding, and when we told them they had to learn a dance, they were afraid,” Nicole says. “But when we performed, you could tell that everybody was having such a good time.”

