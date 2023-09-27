Scrapbook: That First Kiss

× 1 of 8 Expand At First Touch: Josie and Lee didn’t want a first look, but instead opted for a first touch on Quirk Hotel’s rooftop prior to the ceremony. Josie was able to see Lee, but photographer Jessica Capozzola had to get creative with her shots to keep the groom from seeing the bride prior to her march down the aisle. Josie’s ivory and soft blush Stella York gown is from The Bridal Boutique in Columbia, Maryland. × 2 of 8 Expand He’s Got This: Using an online template, the couple created their invitation suite incorporating their wedding colors of navy, burgundy, dark violet and soft pink. “Lee really enjoys designing things, so he pretty much took the reins on it,” Josie says. “He pretty much did it by himself.” × 3 of 8 Expand Hand in Hand: Josie initially didn’t consider an arbor for the ceremony, but as the big day approached, she asked King William Florist if they could create one, giving them freedom in the design. The first time she saw the final product was on the wedding day. She says it’s exactly what she was looking for. × 4 of 8 Expand Beautiful Blooms: The bride requested eucalyptus for her bouquet but gave King William Florist the creative freedom to produce the assemblage of florals. “I just knew it was going to look good,” she says. The bouquet includes roses, ranunculus, dahlias, eryngiums and hypericum berries. × 5 of 8 Expand The Dundies: Josie and Lee are fans of the NBC sitcom “The Office,” so when Josie found customizable Dundie Awards based on the show on Etsy, she knew it was the perfect wedding gift for Lee, who is a pastor. × 6 of 8 Expand Better Together:The couple’s first dance was to Jack Johnson’s “Better Together,” so they fittingly adorned their cutting cake with this topper purchased on Etsy. The cake, created by Incredible Edibles Bakery, is vanilla with a raspberry filling and vanilla buttercream icing. × 7 of 8 Expand Just the Guys: Lee purchased his Tommy Hilfiger suit online, and it arrived fitted to his measurements. “It was kind of a gamble because he had never purchased a suit online, but he kept saying when he got it, it was the best-fitting suit he ever had,” Josie says. × 8 of 8 Expand Light the Way: The bride purchased lanterns from a local craft store, and King William Florist painted them navy to match her wedding colors. The florist placed fairy lights inside and added florals. Prev Next

Though Josanne “Josie” Logan and Lee Callicutt attended the same Christian ministries conference in Atlanta in January 2020, they didn’t meet there. It was only when they each tagged the conference on social media that they stumbled upon each other. What began as DMs bloomed into an in-person date in May 2020, with pizza in a parking lot and a walk around Maymont.

With Josie being from North Carolina and Lee from Maryland, Richmond was a good halfway point for the two. They continued to meet regularly at Richmond-area locations until Lee proposed at Maymont in August 2020.

“We fundamentally had so much in common, and everything else was just almost downhill — our personalities, our sense of humor,” Lee says. “She’s beautiful just inside and out.”

Just three months after their engagement, Josie and Lee held a wedding at The Renaissance. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, their ceremony included 75 guests, but only 25 could attend the reception. The couple’s solution was to include all the traditional elements — the first dances, cake cutting and toasts — in the ceremony. Josie says the ceremony encompassed everything except the actual meal. And for the guests who couldn’t attend the reception, The Renaissance packed to-go boxes of food, cake and mini bottles of Champagne.

The couple’s first kiss was in the presence of friends and family. Josie says, “We did not kiss until the officiant said, ‘You may kiss your bride.’” Lee adds, “And we’re still kissing.”

Reception attendees enjoyed a dinner featuring chicken marsala and roast beef. Sides included green beans, mashed potatoes and an arugula salad with raspberry dressing. The cutting cake, made by Incredible Edibles Bakery, was vanilla with a raspberry filling; guests were treated to sheet cake featuring the same flavors.

Josie says her favorite moment of the day goes back to that first kiss. “It just was so worth the wait, and it was sweet, because when I think about it, it’s like he purposefully saved himself for me and realized that I was worth the wait for him — it was just so special.”

Coordinator: Emmett Hickam, The Renaissance

Florist: King William Florist

Caterer: The Renaissance

Cake and Sheet Cake: Incredible Edibles Bakery

Ceremony Music: Andreea (violin); Michael Faircloth (piano)

DJ: Andrew Nelson, Black Tie Entertainment

Lighting: Leap

Makeup: Nicole Laughlin, The Beauty Soiree