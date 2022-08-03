Scrapbook: Refined Romance

× 1 of 8 Expand Intimate Moment: The bride embraced the groom before he turned around to see her for their first look. Hunter’s navy suit, which had a gray vest underneath, came from online suit rental business Generation Tux. He says he is especially grateful to High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor for his haircut. × 2 of 8 Expand Diamonds are Forever: The couple purchased their rings from Diamonds Direct and displayed them in a blue velvet ring box from Etsy. × 3 of 8 Expand Flower Power: The bride’s bouquet featured burgundy dahlias, Juliet garden roses, Quicksand roses, white ranunculus and silver dollar eucalyptus. Afterwards, she had the bouquet preserved in clear resin. × 4 of 8 Expand Getting Glam: The bridal party got ready at Richmond’s Quirk Hotel the morning of the wedding, where Katlin hung her gown for a pre-ceremony photo op. × 5 of 8 Expand Timeless Treasures: The groom’s personalized cufflinks and the velvet blue ring box were purchased on Etsy. His polka dot bow tie is from Generation Tux. His Fossil watch was a gift from the bride earlier in their relationship. × 6 of 8 Expand Heartfelt Wishes: The couple chose a personalized wooden sign from Etsy for their guest book. It now hangs in their dining room. × 7 of 8 Expand Puppy Love: This cake topper from Etsy honors the couple’s American Bully dog, Vito. Their Publix cake was white and chocolate marble with raspberry filling and buttercream icing. × 8 of 8 Expand Blushing Bride: Katlin purchased her lace and tulle fit-and-flare gown and veil (not pictured) from Caryn’s Bridals in Farmville. “I probably passed up the dress twice before the stylist picked it out for me,” she says. “But I finally tried it on, and it was obviously the one.” Prev Next

Katlin Cannon and Hunter Greer locked eyes for the first time in 2015 at James Madison University — Hunter was doing a graduate school practicum at the Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) Clinic, and Katlin (an undergraduate at the time) worked there as a desk attendant. “When I didn’t have clients, I spent as much time as I could flirting with Katlin,” Hunter recalls. He proposed on their three-year dating anniversary on the steps of the famous Jefferson Hotel staircase after dinner at Lemaire.

The couple originally planned to marry in October 2020, but the pandemic caused them to postpone their celebration to the following fall (a blessing in disguise, they say, because they decided to buy their first home in 2020 and didn’t have to deal with the stress of planning a wedding while moving). After being blown away by their first tour of the Historic Mankin Mansion, the pair chose the estate setting for their elegant, romantic nuptials. “We wanted something upscale but cozy and intimate at the same time,” Katlin says. “We incorporated a lot of rich jewel tones, like navy blue and burgundy, and lots of candles. I said, ‘Give me all the votives you have.’ ”

Guests enjoyed a variety of passed appetizers, such as ahi tuna on a wonton crisp, and an entrée choice of chicken mulligatawny (a hearty, curry-style soup), bourbon-glazed pork tenderloin or eggplant parmesan with sides of mixed vegetables and cavatappi macaroni and cheese. A variety of Publix sheet cakes were served for dessert, and the signature cocktail was a Vito Mojito (a gin mojito named after the couple’s dog).

The bride’s favorite moment of the day was their first look. Katlin expected it to be emotional because both she and the groom are “criers,” she says, “but instead, we were both laughing; just bubbling over with excitement for what was to come.”

Florals: Weddings by Vogue

Catering: Champagne Taste Catering

Cake: Publix

Hair: Rachel Buschmann, Salon Blue

Makeup: Meg Sadler Makeup