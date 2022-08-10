Scrapbook: Modern Love

× 1 of 8 Expand To Have and To Hold: When Nan first tried on her Rebecca Ingram dress from Blue Sage Bridal, she said it made her feel like Beyoncé. KB’s custom Alton Lane suit included a floral interior lining and embroidered pockets with their initials. Their shoes are from Cole Haan. Studio Two Three commissioned the striped mural from Lucky Signs for the couple’s wedding. × 2 of 8 Expand Skate Away: KB roller-skates with a group of friends nicknamed the JV Squad. To honor this beloved hobby, a skating-themed logo by Ash + Chess was produced on fabric using Risograph printing and displayed in a checkered pattern against a black wall. × 3 of 8 Expand Safe Space: Guests were given pronoun pins made by Ash + Chess, an LGBTQ stationery company based in Richmond. × 4 of 8 Expand Sparkle and Shine: KB and Nan’s roller-skating group threw them a surprise party at Studio Two Three the week before the wedding.The couple repurposed some of the decor for the reception, including this display of pink streamers featuring their initials. × 5 of 8 Expand Family Heirlooms: The diamond ring on Nan’s left hand belonged to her great-grandmother — her grandmother gave it to her along with her grandfather’s ring (not pictured) for KB. × 6 of 8 Expand Always and Forever: Nan gave KB this Fossil watch as a wedding gift. She had it engraved on the back with their names, marriage date and the Spanish word siempre (forever). × 7 of 8 Expand Fantastic Florals: Nan’s amethyst pendant necklace — her “something borrowed” — was loaned to her by a friend who wore the necklace on her own wedding day. Her bouquet consisted of dried lavender, protea, yellow roses and eucalyptus. × 8 of 8 Expand Infinity Loop: The couple’s circular wedding arch was custom made by a high school friend. They recently bought a house in North Side and plan to put the arch in their garden. Prev Next

KB Brown and Nan Peña met while attending the same high school in Chesapeake, but they didn’t get to know each other until 2016, when they both worked at Capital Ale House in downtown Richmond. After Nan admitted to having a crush on KB, the pair began dating. They got engaged while visiting New York City for the 2019 NYC Pride March — KB proposed to Nan while they dined at Modern Love, a vegan cafe in Brooklyn.

The couple chose Church Hill’s Reed Square for their wedding ceremony. Their lively and colorful reception took place at Studio Two Three in Scott’s Addition, where KB works as the studio manager. “The studio is like my second home,” KB says. “I knew it would be a safe space to express ourselves the way we wanted to.”

A fun mix of foodie delights from Tazza Kitchen included arancini (deep-fried rice balls), cast iron goat cheese, roasted cauliflower and meatballs for appetizers, followed by an entree choice of spaghetti squash, barbecue sliders or crab cakes. Dessert was a lavender Earl Grey cheesecake from WPA Bakery, and the couple’s signature drink, a lavender-lemon spritzer made with Belle Isle Moonshine, was a hit. “People loved it so much that our friends had to go out and get more moonshine,” Nan says, laughing.

The couple officially wed at Libby Hill Park, officiated by their friend Melissa Duffy, prior to their ceremony at Reed Square. Nan had asked her cousin, Tori Leche, to officiate, but Leche wasn't ordained in Virginia, so she presided over the Reed Square matrimony for the couple’s friends and family. While in Libby Hill, the couple did a special first look. “It was a sweet, intimate moment for us before the ceremony,” Nan says.

Florals: Amanda Burnette

Caterer: Tazza Kitchen Scott’s Addition

Cake: WPA Bakery

Hair: Carly Moenich, Luminary Hair Co.

Makeup: Sarah Kay, Blacksheep Brows & Beauty