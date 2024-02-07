Scrapbook: Elegant Garden Party

× 1 of 8 Expand All Smiles: The bride’s whimsical Monique Lhuillier gown includes details such as a ruffled neckline and billowy sleeves. The groom’s navy suit was purchased from Suitsupply. × 2 of 8 Expand Save the Date: The wedding invitation suite was custom designed by Papier Handmade, and the guest book features a matching floral motif. The bride’s shoes are from Margaux Shoes. × 3 of 8 Expand Finishing Touches: Michael’s mother helped Julia put on her cathedral-length veil, which was purchased from Etsy, in the company of the bride’s best friend. × 4 of 8 Expand Happily Ever After: Julia and Michael shared an intimate moment just after being introduced as husband and wife during their reception. × 5 of 8 Expand Tying the Knot: The bride and groom held their ceremony at Dover Hall’s two-tiered garden. The groom’s sister, Ali, served as their officiant. The groomsmen’s attire is from Suitsupply. × 6 of 8 Expand Sweet Treat: The couple picked an olive oil cake with raspberry filling and buttercream frosting from Fat Rabbit Bakery. The bakery also provided dessert for their rehearsal dinner. × 7 of 8 Expand Boogie Nights: For the reception, the bride changed into a light blue Needle & Thread gown that she says reminds her of a beloved dress worn by her grandmother. EastCoast Entertainment’s J Baxter & The Sauce performed while guests partied on the dance floor. × 8 of 8 Expand Dressed to the Nines: Julia chose a combination of pastel blue floral and solid color bridesmaid gowns by Marchesa Notte and Jenny Yoo from Bella Bridesmaids (the Richmond location has closed). Their floral bouquets feature white roses and blue delphinium. Prev Next

Michael Rotondo and Julia Sullivan met in 2013 as students at the University of Richmond. After dating for several years, in 2021, while the duo was living in New York City (where they still reside) they decided to make an impromptu trip to Richmond. Michael popped the question on the picturesque grounds of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts as snow flurries fell around them.

The couple knew they wanted to get married in Richmond because of how meaningful the city is to their relationship. They opted for an elegant fall celebration at Dover Hall that took the form of an opulent garden party. Vows were exchanged in the venue’s two-tiered garden, followed by a tented terrace reception that adjoined the main ballroom. “When we drove up the path to Dover Hall and saw [the estate], I think we just knew,” Julia says.

Passed canapes served during cocktail hour included New Zealand lamb chops and eggplant caponata. The reception featured a plated dinner with a choice of filet mignon, chicken or asparagus risotto. “One of the venue’s big draws was Dover’s incredible in-house culinary team,” Michael says. “The food was amazing, and that was really important to us.”

The bride and groom share that the heartfelt speeches delivered at the reception by their maid of honor, best man and parents were what they cherished most about the celebration. In addition, Michael’s sister served as their ceremony officiant. “It was really special to have such a focus on family,” Julia says.

Coordinator: Kerri Johnson, Elle Loren & Co.

Florist: A. Morgan Floral

Caterer: Dover Hall

Cake: Fat Rabbit Bakery

Hair and Makeup: The Beauty Soiree