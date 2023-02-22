Scrapbook: Countryside Romance

× 1 of 8 Expand A Moment in Time: The rain from Hurricane Ian eased up long enough for the couple to take a few photos outside. “This was the time where we could just relax and have fun,” Tin says. “All the stress from the day was gone.” × 2 of 8 Expand Edible Art: The couple’s cake was coffee-flavored, with buttercream icing. The bride asked the baker, Fluffy Thoughts Cakes, to do an abstract floral design and to include a Smirnoff Ice bottle inside the cake so she could “ice” the groom during their cake cutting. × 3 of 8 Expand Flowers and Faux Fur: Jennifer’s bouquet consisted of spray roses, ranunculus, carnations, snapdragons, hydrangeas, anemones, lisianthus and more. The florist, Emerald City Flowers, is owned by the groom’s cousin’s wife in Seattle. The bride ended up not wearing her faux fur wrap because the weather wasn’t as cold as was predicted. × 4 of 8 Expand Save the Last Dance: The couple did a final slow dance at the end of the night to Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect.” The bride had changed into Teva sandals to be comfortable on the dance floor. × 5 of 8 Expand With This Ring: The bride’s sapphire engagement ring is from Elite Jewelers in Fairfax, Virginia, and her band was purchased at a gem expo. The groom’s tungsten-carbide band is from Jaxxon. × 6 of 8 Expand Scenic View: Jennifer’s lace and tulle gown was purchased from BHLDN. “I always knew I wanted a lace dress,” she says. Tin’s gray suit is from Generation Tux. × 7 of 8 Expand Getting Ready: This Giorgio Armani cologne has been a favorite of Tin’s since high school. His floral tie was purchased online from DAZI, and his cuff links are from Generation Tux. × 8 of 8 Expand Be Our Guest: This custom guestbook was purchased from RedBerry Guest Books on Etsy. Prev Next

Jennifer Nguyen and Tin Nguyen met through mutual friends at Virginia Commonwealth University. (They already had the same last name, Nguyen being the Vietnamese equivalent of Smith or Brown in the U.S.) Seven years after they began dating, the couple got engaged in November 2020 while vacationing in Isla Mujeres, Mexico.

The pair opted for a fall 2022 wedding to allow plenty of time for planning and for COVID-19 restrictions to ease, celebrating their nuptials with around 250 guests at Historic Rosemont Springs in Berryville. “We loved that the venue is both contemporary and rustic, and it had plenty of room to fit all of our guests,” Jennifer says. Not even heavy rain could ruin their big day: Hurricane Ian forced the couple to move their outdoor ceremony inside the venue’s Amish-built barn, but luckily, the staff was able to flip the ceremony space in time for the reception.

Guests enjoyed a 10-course, family-style dinner of Chinese delicacies, including crab-claw balls, fried shrimp dumplings, whole fried flounder, Peking duck bao buns, seafood soup, Hong Kong-style lobster stir fry, seafood bird nest and more. The caterer, Happy Valley Dim Sum and Asian Cuisine near Atlanta, is owned by the groom’s brother and sister-in-law.

The groom’s favorite moment of the day was seeing his bride for the first time as she walked down the aisle. “He cried for the first time out of the whole time we’ve been together,” Jennifer says. For the bride, she most enjoyed their first dance. “We didn’t plan it or anything,” she says. “We just winged it, and it came together really well.”

Coordinator: Historic Rosemont Springs

Florist: Emerald City Flowers (Seattle)

Caterer: Happy Valley Dim Sum and Asian Cuisine (Norcross, Georgia)

Cake: Fluffy Thoughts Cakes (McLean)

Hair and Makeup: Bridal With Hannah