Scrapbook: Ballroom Bliss

× 1 of 7 Expand Nothing but Smiles: Maryanne, pictured here on the Quirk Hotel rooftop, purchased her showstopping A-line gown from BHLDN. After the ceremony, the newlyweds were able to spend time alone on the rooftop before returning to The Renaissance for the reception. “It was just the two of us, having a glass of Champagne and enjoying each other’s company,” she says. × 2 of 7 Expand Simply Sweet: In addition to making the couple’s dessert bar featuring an assortment of treats, family friend Melissa Yang created a spice-flavored cutting cake. × 3 of 7 Expand Key Details: The bride, her mother and her sister designed the wedding invitation suite. Her shoes are from Badgley Mischka, her engagement ring is from Quest Fine Jewelers in Fairfax, and the couple’s wedding bands are from Aspen Jewelry Designs in Herndon. × 4 of 7 Expand Best Wishes: The happy couple exited the venue with guests blowing bubbles as a send-off. × 5 of 7 Expand All Set: The Renaissance’s Roosevelt Grand Ballroom is named after U.S. President Theodore Roosevelt Jr., who visited the ballroom with his wife during a tour of the Southern states in 1905. It features a 30-foot ceiling, three chandeliers and floor-to-ceiling arched windows. × 6 of 7 Expand A Walk to Remember: Maryanne was escorted down the aisle by her father. She and Tommy purchased flowers and greenery from Vogue Flowers, and with help from the bridesmaids and the groom's mother, they created all the floral arrangements. The bride’s bouquet features roses, baby's breath, veronica, thistle, eucalyptus, ranunculus, hypericum berries and wax flowers. × 7 of 7 Expand Dressed to the Nines: The attire worn by Tommy and his groomsmen was purchased from Men’s Wearhouse. They got ready at Quirk Hotel and then took group photos outside. Prev Next

Maryanne Hull and Thomas “Tommy” Peterkin met in 2017 and began dating a year later. In August 2019, Tommy proposed at the same restaurant where they had their first date (they even sat in the same booth and had the same waiter). “When we first started dating, I had written [Tommy] a note that said, ‘Hope you have a good day,’ which he kept in his wallet,” Maryanne says. “The waiter put an empty plate in front of me, then placed a note on the plate that said, ‘Every day is great with you, now can I ask you a question?’ I looked up, and [Tommy] had the ring out.”

For their venue, the couple selected The Renaissance, a late-19th-century former masonic temple in Richmond’s Arts District. “We met with the coordinator and felt immediately at home,” Maryanne says. “We booked our venue the day we saw it.”

After an intimate ballroom ceremony, the space was flipped to accommodate an elegant reception. Guests enjoyed a buffet dinner — catered by the venue, whose executive chef, Jon Beattie, previously worked at a Michelin-starred restaurant — that included beef tournedos, salmon, potatoes, a vegetable medley and more. The dessert table featured Rice Krispies treats, spice cake, apple pie, cake pops, brownies and doughnuts, all made by a family friend.

The couple treasured having a first look before the ceremony, which offered a special, private moment to be shared between just the two of them. In addition, they’re both grateful to The Renaissance for providing a calm, inviting space for their big day. “We got married in the midst of the pandemic, and [the venue] was very accommodating to all,” Maryanne says. “My favorite moment was getting to say, ‘Yes,’ to the love of my life amongst my friends and family.”

Coordinator and Caterer: The Renaissance

Florist: Vogue Flowers

Cake: Melissa Yang

Hair and Makeup: Rituals Salon & Spa