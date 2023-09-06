Scrapbook: A Backyard Fiesta

× 1 of 9 Expand Together Forever: Laura purchased her satin flounce V-neck gown by Mac Duggal from Saks Fifth Avenue. “It reminded me of the outfits worn by flamenco dancers,” she says. Mike’s navy suit is from online retailer SuitShop. × 2 of 9 Expand Festive Florals: For the elevated table centerpieces, florist MaryAnn Webb of MaryAnn Blooms imported exotic flowers from Thailand, Costa Rica, Peru and Hawaii. × 3 of 9 Expand Shake It Off: Guests partied the night away with teal and magenta maracas from San Antonio-based party supply and decor company Amols’. × 4 of 9 Expand Just Dance: The newlyweds smiled and laughed on the dance floor as the groom’s mother and his oldest son danced across from them. The groom’s band, Mashup & Cozy Condition, provided the accompaniment. × 5 of 9 Expand Bon Voyage: The party favors table was decorated to reflect an international travel theme. The favors — bottle openers shaped like airplanes — were purchased from family-owned online business Beau-coup. × 6 of 9 Expand Boozy Bash: The couple stood next to a round arbor from Paisley & Jade and greeted party guests with a signature cocktail, either a strawberry mojito or margarita. There was also a vintage mobile caravan bar from Get Cozy. × 7 of 9 Expand Sparkle On: The bride’s engagement ring and wedding band are from Jared. Invitations and welcome signage were purchased from Minty Paperie on Etsy. × 8 of 9 Expand Down by the Sea: Laura and Mike love seafood, so they set up a raw bar featuring fresh James River oysters, jumbo cocktail shrimp and lime-scallion tuna ceviche, served in a rustic metal trough rented from Paisley & Jade. × 9 of 9 Expand Be Mine: This neon sign from Etsy seller Custom Gift King and hedge walls from Rent-E-Quip served as a popular photo backdrop for the couple and their guests. Prev Next

A second chance at love began for Laura Ellis and Mike Hedrick when they met at work in 2016. A year later, Laura and Mike — who were each previously married — reconnected outside of their employment and began dating. They got engaged over dinner at The Inn at Little Washington in 2021, after which they celebrated with a vacation at the Salamander Middleburg Resort & Spa.

Laura and Mike decided to tie the knot during a private ceremony in Riviera Maya, Mexico, on Feb. 14, 2022. Exactly three months later, they celebrated their nuptials with a grand Mexican-themed fiesta, hosted at the home of a friend who lives in the couple’s neighborhood, Glen Allen’s Mountain Run at The Federal Club. About 120 family members and friends attended the tented backyard soiree, which was envisioned and planned by the bride. “I absolutely love planning parties,” she says. “I’ve done birthday parties for my children for years. It was a lot of fun to put it all together.”

Guests dined on Mexican-inspired fare throughout the evening. Appetizers included crabmeat and mango salad served in a cup made from cucumbers and spicy black bean empanadas, a raw seafood bar and a tapas station with Mexican fruit salad, street corn, Spanish meatballs and more. There was also a taco bar with shrimp and grits, barbecue chicken, Asian pork and chipotle chicken tacos. Desserts included traditional Mexican wedding cookies, key lime pie tartlets, sopapillas, mini cups of tres leches cake and churros.

The groom’s Richmond-based band, Mashup & Cozy Condition, performed at the celebration. One of the couple’s favorite moments was when the bride’s 13-year-old daughter got onstage with the band and performed “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice. “She had memorized all the words and did the whole song perfectly,” Laura says. “I’ll never forget it — it was hilarious.”

Florist: MaryAnn Blooms

Caterer: Garnish

Hair and Makeup: Amanda M. Perry