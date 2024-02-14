Scrapbook: A Vivid Romance

× 1 of 9 Expand Newly Weds: The bride’s fitted, openback gown with a plunging neckline was purchased at Blue Sage Bridal, and her matching necklace and earrings are from Treasures by Agnes. The groom’s shirt and pants were purchased from Men’s Wearhouse. × 2 of 9 Expand Rainbow Bright: The couple’s lemon cake with buttercream frosting was coated in colorful sprinkles and paired with rainbow cookies from Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods. The custom cake topper was purchased from Etsy shop Topper Room. × 3 of 9 Expand In Bloom: The groom’s boutonniere features faux roses, maroon hypericum berries and gray lamb’s ear. His tie is from OTAA, and the suspenders were purchased on Amazon. × 4 of 9 Expand Meaningful Memento: The bride’s “borrowed” floral bouquet includes faux bougainvillea, tulips, pittosporum and magnolia leaves. The attached charm honored LaKrisha’s father, who died when she was a teenager. × 5 of 9 Expand Forever Together: The couple’s ceremony was officiated by their mutual friend, Lori, who sadly passed away the following year in 2022. “We wouldn’t be together if we hadn’t met through Lori,” LaKrisha says. A wooden gantry crane decorated with faux bougainvillea served as the ceremony archway. × 6 of 9 Expand Bride Tribe: LaKrisha’s bracelet belonged to her grandmother. The bridal party’s multicolored striped dresses were purchased from South Carolina’s Southern Fried Chics boutique. × 7 of 9 Expand Heart Hues: LaKrisha designed unique tablespaces by mixing jewel tone-colored drinkware and vintage crystalware with colorful floral centerpieces. A photo backdrop is composed of custom signage and multicolored heartshaped balloons. × 8 of 9 Expand Pops of Color: The couple created their wedding invitation suite using Minted. The bride’s flats are from Guilhermina Shoes, and her glasses are from Zenni Optical. Her perfume is Michael Kors’ Very Hollywood, and her Diamonds Direct engagement ring and wedding band were placed in a velvet pink box from The Mrs. Box. Her earrings are sourced from Treasures by Agnes, and the custom dress hanger was purchased from Etsy shop Tyu Custom Gifts. × 9 of 9 Expand Intimate Moment: The couple read self-written vows to one another prior to their ceremony. Prev Next

After meeting through a mutual friend seven years prior, in 2020, Richmond natives Josh Castleberry and LaKrisha Watson got engaged in front of the iconic Capital Wheel at Maryland’s National Harbor. The couple wanted to keep their wedding celebration close to home — literally. In June 2021, they hosted an outdoor soiree in the backyard of their North Side house. “We liked the idea of having our wedding memories tied to our home,” LaKrisha says. “We have great yard space, and it gave us a reason to make some upgrades, like putting up a fence.” The couple’s date selection is also meaningful because it marks the anniversary of the landmark 1967 U.S. Supreme Court case Loving v. Virginia, which legalized interracial marriage. “As an interracial couple, this hit home for us, and it blew our minds that [the case] was only 56 years ago,” LaKrisha says.

A lover of all things colorful, the bride incorporated fun rainbow hues and bright jewel tones into her DIY decor. During the reception, guests dined on a Southern barbecue feast featuring pulled pork and chicken, collard greens, macaroni and cheese, and baked beans. Each table had a tray of the bride’s favorite alcoholic “drink,” multicolored gelatin shots.

The groom most enjoyed partying with his new bride on the dance floor, but LaKrisha says her favorite moment was sharing their self-written vows with each other in private before the ceremony. “Our nerves were out of the way, and the rest of the day could be fun and easy.”

Coordinator: Simply Charmed Events

Florist: Something Borrowed Blooms

Caterer: Extra Billy’s BBQ

Cake: For Goodness Kakes

Hair and Makeup: The Beauty Soiree