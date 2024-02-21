Scrapbook: A Second Chance at Love

× 1 of 9 Expand Riding in Style: The couple enjoyed frequent rides in Leo’s yellow Corvette during their courtship. Karen’s gown is from JJ’s House, and Leo’s suit is from Paul Koko Fashions. × 2 of 9 Expand Pop, Fizz, Clink: The bride purchased custom engraved Champagne flutes from Things Remembered for the couple to toast the beginning of their new lives together. × 3 of 9 Expand Picture Perfect: The bride’s hair stylist and wedding planner, Walter White, added the finishing touch to Karen’s hair with a birdcage veil purchased from Amazon. × 4 of 9 Expand ‘I Hope You Dance’: “When given the choice to sit it out or dance, we choose to dance,” Karen says, referencing the song “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack and Sons of the Desert. × 5 of 9 Expand To Have and to Hold: Leo and Karen hold hands during the ceremony as the minister performs the blessing of their marriage. × 6 of 9 Expand Lovely Layers: The first and third layers of the couple’s Publix cake were vanilla with pineapple filling and buttercream frosting, while the second layer was carrot cake with cream cheese frosting. × 7 of 9 Expand Pop of Color: The bride’s favorite color is fuchsia, and though she did not use it as part of the wedding decor, it added a special touch to her bridal bouquet from Vogue Flowers. × 8 of 9 Expand You Have My Heart: Karen has always loved heart-shaped jewelry, so Leo proposed to her with a custom heart-shaped diamond engagement ring from Airport Jewelers. Her wedding band is also from Airport, while his band is from Zales. × 9 of 9 Expand All Together: The couple posed for a family photo with the bride’s granddaughter and son as well as the groom’s daughters and cousin. Bridal party attire came from David’s Bridal and Better Menswear. Prev Next

Leo Hackett and Karen Reaves initially bonded over a shared experience — losing a spouse to cancer. Karen is a longtime friend of Leo’s sister, who introduced the pair in late 2021 so they could support one another while processing their grief. Over the course of several months, their friendship blossomed into something more. In August 2022, Leo invited Karen to a gathering of family and friends in Cape Cod, Massachusetts. He proposed to her with a custom-made, heart-shaped diamond ring with the picturesque waterfront of Hyannis Port as their backdrop.

Opting for a short engagement, the couple held an intimate New Year’s Eve wedding on Dec. 30, 2022, in The River View Room at The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing. “After going through so much, we wanted a fresh start for the new year,” Karen says. “We chose The Boathouse because we love the panoramic view of the city skyline and view of the James River.”

Their vision for the wedding, “simply elegant,” included a celebratory New Year’s-inspired color scheme of gold, black and white, accented by twinkling lights and romantic drapery. After enjoying appetizers of crab and artichoke dip, vegetable spring rolls and Virginia ham biscuits, guests had a choice of pan-seared bone-in chicken, Atlantic salmon or a vegetarian option for dinner.

The couple shared heartfelt dances with their adult children during the reception: Karen danced with her son to “I’ll Always Love My Mama” by The Intruders, and Leo took turns dancing with each of his daughters to “Dance With My Father” by Luther Vandross.

Later, during their honeymoon in Cancún, Mexico, the groom wrote a poem sharing his perspective on their love story. “Sorrow brought us together, but by God’s grace we endure,” he wrote. “Thanks for all your prayers and support as we start our lives over again.”

Coordinator, Florist and Hair Stylist: Walter White

Caterer: The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

Cake: Publix

Makeup: Teresa Scott, Brushed Beauty Refinery