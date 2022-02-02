Scrapbook: A Day to Remember

× 1 of 9 Expand Precious Moment: The heavy rainfall cleared up just long enough for the couple to take photos outside. Michael’s custom-made ivory tuxedo with burgundy trim is from 707 Fine Clothing. Katrinia’s gown, veil and accessories were purchased at Caryn’s Bridals in Farmville. × 2 of 9 Expand Take Your Seats: The couple’s color scheme included burgundy, ivory, blush pink and gold. A last-minute change in plans left the pair without a wedding coordinator and florist two weeks before the wedding. Luckily, Shalonda Collier of Posh Parties and Bron Hansboro of The Flower Guy Bron were able to step in. × 3 of 9 Expand Cloud Nine: During the couple’s first dance to Luther Vandross’ version of “If This World Were Mine,” the groom lovingly sang the lyrics to his new bride. “We were floating on clouds,” Katrinia says. × 4 of 9 Expand Little Helpers: The maid of honor’s 2-year-old son, Trulon, approached the aisle carrying a sign reading “Here Comes the Bride." He was then accompanied by Michael’s nephew, who served as the ring bearer. × 5 of 9 Expand Top It Off: The couple’s bride and groom cake topper was purchased at Party City, while the Mr. & Mrs. decoration came from Amazon. Their four-tier cake from Pearl’s Bake Shoppe satisfied a variety of tastes with its four different flavors. × 6 of 9 Expand All in the Details: Katrinia chose a strapless Maggie Sottero ballgown in antique ivory with delicate beading and lace details. Her peep-toe kitten heels are from Dillard’s, and she carried a bouquet of pale pink roses from The Flower Guy Bron. × 7 of 9 Expand The Royal Treatment: Michael’s only request for the big day was to have king and queen chairs at the couple’s sweetheart table. “I figured he could at least have that,” Katrinia says, laughing. × 8 of 9 Expand Ready for the Day: Michael’s Magnanni shoes were ordered through 707 Fine Clothing, as well as his burgundy pocket square, bow tie and personalized socks, which said, “Forever Harrison.” His cologne is by Creed, and the Adesso watch was a previous gift from Katrinia. × 9 of 9 Expand Let Us Pray: One of Katrinia’s favorite moments from the day was when their officiant asked everyone to bow their heads and unite in prayer for the couple. Prev Next

COVID-19 pandemic restrictions caused the couple to reschedule their November 2020 wedding for the following summer at the scenic Dominion Club in Glen Allen. “We loved that there was airflow between the indoor and outdoor spaces, so people could gather and still feel comfortable,” Katrinia says. Even though heavy rainfall forced them to move their outdoor ceremony inside, The Dominion Club staff transformed the rotunda to make it look like two separate rooms for the ceremony and reception.

Guests enjoyed a delicious buffet dinner that included salmon, chicken, potatoes, asparagus, and truffle macaroni and cheese. His and hers cocktails were a cognac and lemonade for Michael and a mai tai for Katrinia. Their four-tier wedding cake had four different flavors: honey cake with vanilla buttercream icing, almond cake with honey buttercream and apricot filling, strawberry cake with vanilla buttercream and strawberry filling, and vanilla cake with strawberry buttercream and lemon filling.

Michael’s favorite moment of the day was seeing his lovely bride for the first time as she walked down the aisle. “Everyone tells you that you’re going to cry, and I didn’t think I would,” he says. “But I did — everything they tell you is true. She just looked so beautiful.”

Coordinator: Shalonda Collier, Posh Parties

Florist: Bron Hansboro, The Flower Guy Bron

Caterer: The Dominion Club

Cake: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

Hair: Phenice Boykins

Makeup: Erika Nixon-Lambert