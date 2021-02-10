Scrapbook: Goin’ to the Chapel

× 1 of 9 Expand Let There be Light: The chapel’s breathtaking stained-glass windows served as the perfect photo backdrop. “Usually the chapel has the windows covered with blinds, so we requested the blinds be removed for our wedding,” Marlon says. × 2 of 9 Expand Sharp-Dressed Man: Marlon’s black suit from Men’s Wearhouse had a slight purple sheen, which reminded the comic book-loving groom of Batman’s nemesis The Joker. His tie was by Burberry. × 3 of 9 Expand Tearjerker: Marlon presented his mother with a vase of yellow roses as a gift during the ceremony. × 4 of 9 Expand The One That I Want: The newlyweds exited to the tune of PJ Morton’s “Only One” and had their first dance as a married couple when they reached the end of the aisle. × 5 of 9 Expand Timeless: Kendra presented her groom with a dark green watch as a wedding gift. Her engagement ring and wedding band were purchased from Kay Jewelers. × 6 of 9 Expand The Big Moment: Kendra carried a bouquet of white roses purchased from flowers.com. Her mother carefully wrapped the stems of the bouquet with a white ribbon. × 7 of 9 Expand Glowing Bride: Kendra wore a ruched, off-the-shoulder dress from Macy’s, paired with a necklace and matching earrings previously given to her by a close friend. She also wore strappy black heels from DSW. × 8 of 9 Expand Front and Center: The bride and groom exchanged vows in front of their parents as photos from their engagement were displayed on the chapel’s television screens. × 9 of 9 Expand Royal Couple: Photographer Kimie James said this shot of the couple reminded her of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s famous engagement photo on the steps of Frogmore House. “I showed some friends at work, and they said the same thing unprompted, so it must be true,” Marlon says with a laugh. Prev Next

After knowing each other for nearly a decade, Kendra Arnold and Marlon White began their romantic relationship in 2018. On Kendra’s birthday the following year, Marlon gifted her with a surprise hotel stay, breakfast in bed and a trip to the nail salon before ending the day with a heartfelt proposal at Maymont that included live musicians and Kendra’s closest friends and family.

The couple originally planned an August 2020 wedding, but when the pandemic struck in March, they decided to bump up their date and have a small springtime ceremony at their church, Speaking Spirit Ministries, with only their parents in attendance. “We didn’t want to wait to start our new lives together,” Kendra says. To ensure no one was left out, the couple hired a videographer to capture the ceremony and create a multipart video presentation, featuring an animated introduction and a performance by harpist Shelley Greene, to share with friends and family.

In lieu of a formal reception, caterer Montell Jones packaged gourmet meals for guests to take home: crab-stuffed salmon with asparagus, macaroni and cheese, Caesar salad, and an assorted fruit dessert. When the newlyweds arrived home after the ceremony, they were surprised to find that a cousin of Marlon’s had prepared a beautifully set table, complete with candles, roses and sparkling cider, for a romantic dinner.

Marlon and Kendra particularly enjoyed a touching moment during their ceremony in which they presented their parents with special gifts to thank them for their unending love and support. “My mom doesn’t cry easily, and she boo-hooed,” Marlon says. “It was a very meaningful moment for us.”

Caterer: Montell Jones

Cake: Carlos Montague