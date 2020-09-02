Scrapbook: Vintage Garden Party

× 1 of 8 Expand Sneaking a Kiss: The couple enjoyed alone time while taking photos under the awning of the Richmond Public Library. Joel’s black suit is from Franco’s Fine Clothier. × 2 of 8 Expand Classic Scent: Jeanette wore her signature scent, Chloé Eau de Parfum by Chloé, on her wedding day. “It’s light and fresh, and not overwhelming,” she says. × 3 of 8 Expand Diamonds Are Forever: After Joel proposed, Jeanette picked out an oval canary-diamond engagement ring with oval white diamonds on either side. × 4 of 8 Expand Moment in Time: Jeanette’s children, Brooke and Michael, escorted her down the aisle. Her bouquet included mini calla lilies, Playa Blanca roses, baby’s breath, blue hydrangeas, delphinium and fresh greenery. × 5 of 8 Expand Forever and Always: Joel and Jeanette smiled at the crowd after being pronounced husband and wife. “We are very different people, but we work really well together,” she says. “I was so proud in this moment to be standing beside him.” × 6 of 8 Expand Pretty in Pastel: Lush floral centerpieces in pastel colors adhered to the wedding’s garden party theme. Patterned table linens with matching purple napkins came from Classic Party Rentals. × 7 of 8 Expand Sweet Tooth: Desserts included an almond cake with buttercream icing, as well as cupcakes in salted caramel and Heath Bar chocolate, maple bacon, key lime, banana pudding, chocolate, and vanilla. × 8 of 8 Expand Glamour Shot: Jeanette says she adores this photo taken before the ceremony. “Tania said, ‘Think about the things in life that inspire you,’ ” Jeanette says. “I thought about my children and my soon-to-be husband and the love that I have for them.” Prev Next

Jeanette Bouchard and Joel Bennett knew each other for 17 years before beginning their romantic relationship in 2016. Joel, a cardiac anesthesiologist, and Jeanette, a cardiac critical-care nurse, developed a close friendship at work that eventually blossomed into something more. Joel proposed to Jeanette by asking her to pick out an engagement ring during an impromptu visit to Fink’s Jewelers.

The couple opted for an intimate afternoon wedding at the historic Linden Row Inn. The venue’s tranquil outdoor courtyard setting aligned perfectly with Jeanette’s vision for a springtime garden party. “I wanted the wedding to feel small and cozy but very beautiful, like an afternoon tea party,” she says.

A brunch-themed menu from The Urban Farmhouse offered guests classic brunch favorites such as bagels and lox, made-to-order omelets, pastries, bacon, ham, hash browns, waffles and French toast, as well as mimosas and bloody mary cocktails.

Though Jeanette describes the wedding as a “low-key” affair, the one thing that was not low key, she says, was her dress. “Something I really wanted was a beautiful gown,” she says. “I didn’t have that at my first wedding.” The bride wore a glamorous lace sheath dress by Sottero and Midgley, purchased at Becky’s Bridal & Formal in Buena Vista, accented with a vintage birdcage veil from Etsy.

Joel’s best man, a fellow cardiac anesthesiologist, pleasantly surprised the couple during his toast. “At the end of the toast, he sang an Indian blessing for us,” Jeanette says. “I am not an emotional person, and I had tears streaming down my face. He is just such a pure soul. I found that moment to be so inspirational.”

Planner: Tanya Harding, XOXO Wedding Co.

Catering: The Urban Farmhouse

Desserts: Buttersweets Cakery

Florist: Flowers Make Scents

Hair: Lydia Brackett, Salon del Sol