Scrapbook: Alero & Emmanuel

× 1 of 6 Expand Breathtaking View: Alero wore a lace ruffled gown from BHLDN, while Emmanuel wore a navy suit and purple tie from Macy’s. They did a first look before the wedding and took photos at several locations around Richmond, including the Church Hill overlook. × 2 of 6 Expand Cultural Traditions: The bride and groom’s traditional Nigerian wedding attire was selected by Alero’s mother. Emmanuel’s coral necklace is a Ogedegbe family heirloom that was worn by Alero’s brother at his wedding. × 3 of 6 Expand To Have and to Hold: The wedding officiant, Lincoln Barker, is Emmanuel’s childhood best friend. × 4 of 6 Expand Sparkle and Shine: Alero wore jeweled open-toed heels by Badgley Mischka from Nordstrom Rack. Her bouquet was made from roses, peonies and succulents; she planted the latter at her home after the wedding. × 5 of 6 Expand Pop, Fizz, Clink: The bride and groom toasted each other at Julep’s bar. Alero’s elaborate fascinator — her favorite part of her wedding ensemble — was custom made at New York City’s East Village Hats. × 6 of 6 Expand Party Time: Alero’s goddaughter, Cosima, taught the bridesmaids and other guests how to “floss” on the dance floor. Alero’s mother picked the material for the bridesmaid dresses and had them custom made in Nigeria. She also brought in a specialist from Silveria Events & Weddings to wrap the women’s hair. Prev Next

After meeting online in 2016, Alero Ogedegbe and Emmanuel Tambakakis had a long-distance love affair until moving in together in New York City. Emmanuel, a self-described “hopeless romantic,” was aghast that Alero had requested he propose without a diamond ring. Instead, he asked her to marry him with a ring in the shape of a folded lotus blossom — the Buddhist symbol for renewal — in August 2018.

The bride’s brother lives in Richmond, and her fondness for the River City and its Southern charm prompted the couple to choose it for their nuptials. They opted for a cozy ceremony and reception at Julep’s New Southern Cuisine with around 50 of their closest family and friends. The couple built upon Julep’s vintage speakeasy vibe with old world decor and lush floral arrangements featuring deep purple and blue jewel tones. Alero, who is Nigerian, incorporated her cultural heritage into the wedding by having her bridesmaids wear traditional Nigerian dresses and head wraps. She and Emmanuel changed into custom-made Nigerian wedding attire for the reception.

During cocktail hour, guests enjoyed classic Southern delicacies. The plated dinner reception featured a mixed greens salad and an entree choice of filet mignon, zucchini and white cheddar fritters, herb-crusted pork chop, and Julep’s signature shrimp and grits. Dessert included chocolate and vanilla cake as well as bourbon pecan pie.

In honor of Emmanuel’s love of haiku poetry, Alero and Emmanuel wrote each other three-line haikus to read aloud during their vows. To Alero’s surprise, Emmanuel wrote her not one, but four poems. “They all captured our relationship so well,” she says. “That to me was the highlight of our day.”

Planner: Ciera Pope, The Hive Wedding Collective

Catering: Julep’s New Southern Cuisine

Cake: Joanna Barnes

Florist: Amanda Burnette

Makeup: Victoria Berkeley Beauty