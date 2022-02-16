Scrapbook: A Nod to Tradition

× 1 of 8 Expand Walk Tall: The bride and groom took photos on the grounds of the Virginia State Capitol after their first look. “It was a really special, private moment just for us,” Gargee says. × 2 of 8 Expand Sworn to Protect: Hindu tradition dictates that the groom carry a sword to symbolize his promise to protect his bride from harm. This prop sword and Manish’s traditional wedding attire were purchased from Kora in the Indian city Ahmedabad. The Citizen watch belonged to Manish’s grandfather, purchased when hefirst arrived in the U.S.in the 1980s. × 3 of 8 Expand Sacred Space: The couple held their ceremony beneath a mandap, or wedding canopy, decorated with pink and white roses, carnations and hydrangeas accented with mixed greenery. The bride and groom sat in the center chairs while the bride’s parents, who were involved in the ceremony, sat on the side. × 4 of 8 Expand Blushing Bride: Gargee wore a traditional Indian wedding gown custom made by Kamakshi Designer Studio in the city of Ahmedabad, in western India. Her bangles were a gift from her parents, and her necklace and earrings were from her uncle. “Each piece was given to me by close family,” she says. × 5 of 8 Expand Family Matters: During the ceremony, Gargee’s brother placed dried rice grains and flower petals into her hands to symbolize her family’s commitment to supporting the bride in her marriage. × 6 of 8 Expand A New Chapter: The newlyweds deviated from tradition by doing a sparkler exit. “Usually, the farewell ceremony is somber and emotional because the bride is leaving her family, so we wanted to do something happy and exciting instead,” Manish says. × 7 of 8 Expand All About Optics: The couple opted for the canopy to be held up by gold pillars with open shelving so guests could easily see the ceremony take place. The shelves were decorated with candles. × 8 of 8 Expand Here Comes the Groom: As part of the Bharath groom procession, Manish arrived at the ceremony riding in a convertible with his sister. “We played music and danced and had a good time,” he says. Prev Next

Gargee Patel and Manish Patel met through mutual friends in college. (They already had the same last name, Patel being the Indian equivalent of Smith or Brown in the U.S.) Manish, a student at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, was supposed to tutor Gargee, who attended James Madison University, in physics, but it never happened. They became close friends who eventually began dating, and Manish proposed on Memorial Day 2019.

Though the couple currently reside in Laurel, Maryland, they had their wedding in Richmond because Gargee was working there at the time and had family and friends in the area. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, they downsized their 550-person, traditional Indian extravaganza at the Main Street Station Train Shed to a 100-person celebration in the station’s Headhouse. “It was the venue we originally wanted, but we had too many people, so downsizing was a blessing in disguise,” Gargee says.

Their big day included classic Hindu traditions, such as a lively dance procession for the groom’s entrance, called a Bharath; an intimate ceremony beneath an elaborate floral canopy, or mandap; and beautiful henna and mehndi body art, provided by Ava’s Mehndi. Guests dined on a buffet of Indian delicacies, including crispy fried spinach chaat with mango poppers. Their multitier cake from Pearl’s Bake Shoppe had three flavors: spiced chai, dark chocolate espresso and vanilla.

The couple shared several unforgettable moments during their ceremony, but Manish says he most enjoyed the “lifting of the veil,” when the bride is revealed to the groom at the altar. “I couldn’t see her enter until she was right in front of me,” he says. “It was very dramatic and beautiful.”

Coordinator: Nishana Events

Florist/Decorator: Elizabeth Walters, Liz Decorations

Caterer: Rupa Vira’s The Signature

Cake: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

Hair and Makeup: Empowder by Amola Surya