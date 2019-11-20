A Love That Lasts: Paul Cho & Helen Koo

Over the past 14 years, Richmond Bride has captured the “I do’s” of local couples in our Scrapbook section. We revisited some past couples to see where they are now, how life has changed or not, and to find out what advice they have to offer to newlyweds.

Culture and tradition are cornerstones of the relationship between Paul Cho and Helen Koo, who met while attending the same church. The pair married at the Historic Mankin Mansion in fall 2016 after being together for a year and a half. Their glamorous tented reception featured a traditional Korean menu and a professional Korean dance performance by the groom’s aunt. The couple even donned traditional Korean wedding attire for their sparkler exit at the end of the evening.

Top Advice for Newlyweds: “Listen to listen, not to respond. Pay attention to what the other person is saying instead of trying to think of what to say next.”

How have your lives changed since getting married?

Paul: In Korean culture, we believe the oldest children are responsible for taking care of their parents as they age. My parents moved into our house, and we decided to move out and downsize into an apartment. It was challenging, but we are happy with our decision. As far as having children, we aren’t actively trying, but we are open to whatever happens. We definitely want to grow our family.

What is the biggest challenge your relationship has faced so far?

P: Our backgrounds are similar and yet very different. Trying to make our differences work has been hard at times. But before we got married, Helen made me promise that, even when we fight, I’ll always hold her while we’re sleeping. Physical touch is so important in a relationship, and that has played a huge part in us being able to reconcile our differences and overcome hardships.

Helen: When we’re upset, sometimes the last thing we want to do is be affectionate [laughs], but it just makes things so much better because it shows that you are loved and supported no matter what. We also try to talk as much as possible about what makes us upset and not hold it inside.

Are there any quotes or ideas you use to help guide your marriage?

P: We are strong Christians, and our religion is our foundation. There is a Bible verse in First Corinthians that I try to remember; it says we are challenged as men to love our wives as Christ loved the church. I constantly challenge myself because Jesus died for the church, and that’s the amount of love that I need to give to Helen. I’m human, and I fall short all the time, but I try to live up to this idea as best as I can.