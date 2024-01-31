Wow Factor

× Expand Photo courtesy Melrose Caverns

Melrose Caverns

Harrisonburg

The Harrison family (related to Harrisonburg founder Thomas Harrison) received a land grant for a farm from the King of England in 1748, but they wouldn’t discover the hidden cave on the property until 1818. After the automobile was invented, future generations took advantage of traffic on Route 11 and opened the caverns to the public, but in the 1960s, the new interstate diverted traffic away from the entrance and Melrose Caverns closed its doors.

Three years ago, 11th-generation descendent Jack Yancey decided it was time to bring Melrose Caverns back to its glory days. He’s transformed the property into a tourist attraction and event space while preserving the natural beauty and history of the caverns.

“During the Civil War, Union soldiers hid out in the cave, and you can see hundreds of names etched into the walls,” says Yancey, who serves as director of operations. Native American etchings, bullet holes, a drawing of Abraham Lincoln and the names of Confederate soldiers can also be found.

Yancey says after a wedding photo on Instagram went viral, they’ve received an increase in bookings. Couples are able to exchange their vows beside ancient rock formations, and wedding guests can take tours of the caverns during cocktail hour. Additional sites on the property include the outdoor grounds and the stunning 1929 limestone lodge, listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

× Expand Main Street Station (Photo by Paperboys)

Main Street Station

Richmond

One of Richmond’s most iconic buildings, Main Street Station is the ultimate setting for a landmark event. The Renaissance Revival-style rail depot opened in 1901 and is still in use by train travelers. Adjacent to the Amtrak passenger waiting area, The Shed features 30-foot ceilings and extends 200 yards along the train tracks. The sweeping space with floor-to-ceiling windows affords couples and guests panoramic city views in either direction.

“With 50,000 square feet, we’re one of the biggest wedding venues in town and can accommodate 2,000 people,” says Crystal Lowery, venue manager. “We’re seeing couples doing everything within that space, from the ceremony to the cocktail reception and dancing as well as creating intimate sitting areas.”

Recently renovated, Main Street Station hosts 50 weddings a year and features a commercial kitchen as well as changing rooms for bridal parties. Downstairs houses a Virginia Welcome Center and additional event space.

For the ultimate photo op, couples can make a grand exit and leave by train — The Henry Clay Inn is just two stops away and steps from the station in Ashland.

× Expand Photo courtesy Natural Bridge State Park

Natural Bridge State Park

Natural Bridge

A National Historic Landmark, Natural Bridge in Rockbridge County is easily one of the most awe-inspiring sites in the commonwealth. You won’t need to rent or build a traditional arbor when you can exchange wedding vows beneath a 215-foot-tall limestone archway, gradually carved over millions of years by the unassuming Cedar Creek.

In 2016, Natural Bridge State Park began hosting weddings from April through November. “We close the park down an hour before sunset for private weddings, and we can accommodate 200 seated guests beside Cedar Creek,” says park manager Jim Jones. “We provide LED uplighting and can illuminate the bridge and change the colors for a really nice effect.”

While on-site, guests can meander down the mile-long creekside walk to Lace Falls and soak in more of the natural beauty. A stone picnic pavilion is available on the property for receptions, or couples can book a more formal event space across the street at the Natural Bridge Historic Hotel & Conference Center.

× Expand Virginia Aquarium (Photo by Dragon Photo Studio)

Virginia Aquarium

Virginia Beach

Make a splash at the Virginia Aquarium, reciting your vows surrounded by thousands of species of colorful fish and other aquatic creatures.

“Our loggerhead sea turtle has been a special guest at every wedding now — he comes right up to the glass for everyone,” says Donovan Krauter, facility coordinator.

While the ballroom can accommodate a large crowd and live music, adventurous couples may opt for a reception in the ray touch pool or the three-story shark exhibit with sand tiger sharks and green moray eels.

Krauter says the aquarium hosts 25 to 35 weddings each year due to its dazzling visuals and entertainment value. “There’s definitely been a larger focus on getting those unique and amazing photographs, and our space lends itself so easily to that,” Krauter says. “We recently had a whole mermaid-themed wedding, and we’re finding that couples are looking for a different kind of wedding venue.”

He adds that the aquarium appeals to a broad audience, making the weddings fun and memorable for all ages. “You don’t have to worry about entertaining everyone,” he says. “If guests aren’t enjoying dancing, there are plenty of exhibits to see and learn about.”

After the reception, couples and guests can retreat to one of the oceanfront hotels nearby.

× Expand The Mill at Fine Creek (Photo by Mike Topham Photography)

The Mill at Fine Creek

Powhatan

Some people would look at the ruins of a 188-year-old gristmill and see rubble, but The Mill at Fine Creek co-owner Lisa Benusa saw an enchanting wedding site. “When we came to this place 25 years ago, I knew this was it,” Benusa recalls.

Tired of running her catering business out of makeshift spaces, Benusa and her husband, Tim, wanted to create a venue designed solely for events. They thought of everything — guest cottages, dressing rooms, children’s quarters, an indoor rain plan and even a neighboring brewery.

At the center of it all are the ruins of the mill, providing a dramatic backdrop. “Couples don’t have to manufacture a contrived ceremony site,” Benusa says. “They have this beautiful rock, surrounded by a creek and acres of land and trees.”

Benusa’s son Mark helps run the family business. “He brings a whole different approach to it — he looks at things like the younger bride and groom, while I can see the mother’s or father’s vision,” she says. “It’s a good combination.”

Besides a beautifully unique and natural setting, the Benusas have created a welcoming environment for all couples. “We are inclusive and want everyone to celebrate their love,” she says.

× Expand Historic Polegreen Church (Photo by Kailey Brianne Photography)

Historic Polegreen Church

Mechanicsville

Here, couples don’t have to choose between an outdoor ceremony or a church wedding — Historic Polegreen Church allows you to enjoy the best of both. Designed by renowned architect Carlton Abbott in the early 2000s, what stands today is an artistic imagining of the historic church, which burned during the Civil War. Not only is the metal framework a symbol for the physical structure that once stood here, but the site has also come to represent America’s religious freedom.

“It’s such a symbolic place,” says Leslie Luck, director of operations for the Historic Polegreen Church Foundation. “Polegreen Church was home to the first licensed minister in Virginia who was not affiliated with the Anglican Church or the Church of England.”

A Presbyterian, the Rev. Samuel Davies arrived at Historic Polegreen Church in 1747 during the religious movement known as the Great Awakening. Patrick Henry, who attended the church in his youth, was so inspired by Davies’ sermons that he went on to become a famous orator and a founder of our nation. Davies also used the building to teach enslaved families, who wrote the African American hymn “Lord, I Want to Be a Christian in My Heart” at Polegreen.

Luck says the sacred space hosts 50 weddings annually, with October being the most popular month for a service there. The most famous groom to have married at Polegreen is singer-songwriter Jason Mraz. The Mechanicsville native held a wedding there in 2015.

“It’s really a beautiful place, and couples don’t have to do much to decorate,” Luck says. “Some folks keep things as simple as possible, while others hang flowers from the beams and wrap vines through the windows.”