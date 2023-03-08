The A-List

Locations

Wedding or Reception Site at a Historic Museum or Location: (TIE) Historic Mankin Mansion; Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Historic Mankin Mansion, which dates to the early 1900s, and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts, which first opened in 1936 during the Great Depression, are both popular choices for a unique event surrounded by historic atmosphere and interest. Between wandering the scenic grounds of Mankin Mansion, featuring historic brick and impressive architectural details, to admiring renowned works of art at the VMFA, including the spectacular sculpture garden and a permanent collection of artworks spanning 6,000 years of world culture, guests will leave your event enriched with memories of your special day.

2. The Foundry at Historic Tredegar

3. Linden Row Inn

Honeymoon Getaway in Virginia: The Omni Homestead Resort

Located on 2,300 acres in the Allegheny Mountain range, and a scenic drive from Richmond, The Omni Homestead Resort offers an intimate romance package that includes independently arranged concierge services with late checkout, artisanal chocolates, sparkling wine and more. “Guests can enjoy luxurious spa services, exhilarating outdoor adventures, a flight of Virginia wines, leisurely strolls around the resort and a host of other activities,” says Director of Marketing and Communications Lynn Swann.

2. (TIE) Cape Charles; Charlottesville; Virginia Beach

3. (TIE) Dover Hall; Tides Inn

Multicategory Winner: Dover Hall

A Tudor-style estate, Dover Hall was originally constructed in 2000 as a private home. It became a wedding location in 2014, offering acclaimed dining options along with boutique lodging. The 55-acre grounds include a bed-and-breakfast with 10 traditionally decorated suites, a swimming pool, a wine cellar, a library and a billiards room. Couples and wedding guests alike are treated to a distinctive stay in rooms outfitted in varying themes, ranging from the pink accents of the Queen Mary room to the warm blue undertones of the King Edward room.

Outdoor Wedding Site

1. Dover Hall

2. The Estate at River Run

3. Historic Mankin Mansion

Most Romantic Ceremony Site

1. Dover Hall

2. Jolene Family Winery

3. The Estate at River Run

Hidden Gem Wedding Ceremony Site

1. Dover Hall

2. (Tie) Historic Mankin Mansion; Jolene Family Winery

3. The Brickhouse RVA

Wedding Venue With Unique Personality

1. Dover Hall

2. Jolene Family Winery

3. The Brickhouse RVA

All-Inclusive Venue

1. Dover Hall

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Lunch and Supper

Best B&B in Virginia for a Wedding

1. Dover Hall

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Linden Row Inn

One-Stop Wedding Weekend Location

1. Dover Hall

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. The Jefferson Hotel

Reception Venue for a Large Wedding

1. Dover Hall

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. The Estate at River Run

Newlywed/Bridal Suite

1. Dover Hall

2. The Jefferson Hotel

3. The Estate at River Run

Best Place for an Elopement in Virginia: (TIE) Dover Hall; Libby Hill Park

An event venue and B&B, Dover Hall’s expansive English Tudor estate makes for the perfect couple’s retreat when opting for an elopement. Plus, with Seven Lady Vineyards opening on the property in 2023, couples can toast together with vintages produced on-site. The historic Libby Hill Park remains a popular destination for elopements. It’s not uncommon to see couples exchanging vows near the park’s iconic view of the city skyline and James River.

2. Linden Row Inn

3. The Estate at River Run

Local Site to Pop the Question: Libby Hill Park

Located in the Church Hill neighborhood, Libby Hill Park provides a beautiful scenic overlook of the downtown skyline and the nearby James River. The public park’s panoramic views provide a seemingly effortless romantic atmosphere, especially during sunset, when the sun seems to coat the city in a warm glow. Accredited with inspiring the naming of the city (due to having similar features to those of Richmond Hill, England), Libby Hill has history that dates back to the 1850s, when it was one of the first five parks designed as “breathing places” by city engineer Wilfred Cutshaw.

2. Maymont

3. Jolene Family Winery

Most Budget-Friendly All-Inclusive Site: Historic Mankin Mansion

Known for its classic and elegant decor, Historic Mankin Mansion is a Georgian Revival home featuring well-manicured gardens, Italianate architecture and twinkling lights. Blending an old-world aesthetic with modern touches, the grounds provide the opportunity to indulge in a timeless, romantic ceremony while simultaneously accommodating a more cost-efficient budget.

2. Jolene Family Winery

3. Bartizan

Place for Engagement Pictures: Maymont

The 100-acre estate of Maymont serves as a comprehensive location for an engagement photo shoot. For locals, the park provides a sense of nostalgia, allowing the pictures taken to be reminiscent of past times while also symbolizing the start of a new chapter. The diverse landscape of the park includes varying aesthetics, such as a traditional tulip garden, the Japanese garden and waterfall, or even the Victorian architecture of the historic mansion.

2. Libby Hill Park

3. The Estate at River Run

Hotel Venue: Quirk Hotel

The romantic and modern decor of Quirk Hotel, described as “walking into a pink heaven,” often doesn’t require much additional decorating for events, giving hosts one less thing to stress about. “When I’m talking to my couples, they are usually surprised and relieved to hear that they really don’t need to bring any outside decorations,” says Social Sales Manager Liz Herndon. “All of the spaces are so beautiful and unique and have a lot of character.”

2. The Jefferson Hotel

3. Linden Row Inn

Barn/Farm Wedding Venue: Running Mare

Located at the cusp of city living and the countryside, Running Mare provides a beautiful and authentic outdoor farm wedding experience. At this working farm, guests are immersed in the beautiful backcountry atmosphere, with the ability to coexist with farm animals, wander along the grounds and admire the private 20-acre lake on the property. “An outdoor farm wedding makes the event more unique and authentic,” says co-owner Robin Lee. “People seem to have a better time while in the fresh air.”

2. Fairview Farm Events

3. The Barns of Kanak

× Expand Photo by Leah Redding Photography courtesy The Brickhouse RVA

Multicategory Winner: The Brickhouse RVA

Before opening The Brickhouse RVA in April 2022, co-owner Marylee Marmer used her background in wedding planning to transform the space into an intimate event venue. Putting themselves in their customers’ shoes, Marmer and her business partner, Andrew Melton, have policies, such as no minimum food and beverage requirement, that are designed to help couples craft their vision for the big day. For bachelor and bachelorette parties, the space is a blank canvas for designing an individualized party. Catering to each guest’s needs, Marmer and Melton strive to make any concept possible, including a recent wedding where guests arrived expecting an engagement party and were surprised by the couple saying their vows.

Under-the-Radar Reception Site

1. The Brickhouse RVA

2. Bartizan

3. Historic Mankin Mansion

Location for a Microwedding

1. The Brickhouse RVA

2. Lunch and Supper

3. Jolene Family Winery

Place to Hold a Bridal Shower

1. The Brickhouse RVA

2. (Tie) Bartizan; Quirk Hotel

3. Jolene Family Winery

New Wedding Venue

1. The Brickhouse RVA

2. Historic Whitewood

3. (Tie) The Barns at Mattaponi Springs; Rose Hill 1821

Place to Hold a Bachelorette Party

1. The Brickhouse RVA

2. Jolene Family Winery

3. Quirk Hotel

Place to Hold a Bachelor Party

1. The Brickhouse RVA

2. Topgolf

3. Jolene Family Winery

Farewell Brunch Location: (TIE) Bartizan; The Brickhouse RVA

Offering extended time with family and close friends before the newlyweds’ official departure, the farewell brunch has become increasingly common. Bartizan’s mezzanine space is a fitting spot for an intimate brunch, or you can choose the 2,200-square-foot event hall when hosting a larger group. At The Brickhouse RVA, bring your own caterer and individualize the space to your taste as you bid farewell to your guests during one last celebration and toast to the new couple.

2. Jolene Family Winery

3. (Tie) Dover Hall; The Estate at River Run; The Jefferson Hotel

Reception Venue for a Small Wedding: (TIE) Bartizan; The Brickhouse RVA

For some, hosting a smaller and more selective wedding creates an intimate environment for the couple to focus on their love. With space for 50 seated guests, The Brickhouse RVA is a customizable space for wedding attendees to mingle. Restaurant-turned-events-venue Bartizan has a main hall with seating for 30 to 135 people, plus a separate bar. Both venues also provide additional benefits such as client-selected decorations, as well as other budget-friendly accommodations.

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Jolene Family Winery

Multicategory Winner: Bartizan

The aesthetic of Bartizan, located in Short Pump, offers a refreshingly new style for hosting events. The venue’s modern architecture creates a contemporary atmosphere for one of life’s most cherished moments. Bartizan’s established culinary team, which is shared with sister property Dover Hall, serves made-from-scratch cuisine and craft cocktails for an elevated dining experience whether hosting a rehearsal dinner or bridal luncheon. Three distinct spaces create areas that accommodate all parts of the wedding, from the welcome reception to the farewell brunch.

Rehearsal Dinner Location

1. Bartizan

2. The Brickhouse RVA

3. Lunch and Supper

Bridal Luncheon Location

1. Bartizan

2. The Brickhouse RVA

3. The Jefferson Hotel

Place to Hold a Welcome Reception

1. Bartizan

2. The Brickhouse RVA

3. Lunch and Supper

Fashion & Beauty

Custom-Designed Rings: Emily Warden Designs

The jewelry at Emily Warden Designs is handcrafted with high-quality materials in small batches using ethically sourced stones. “We offer a little bit of everything, which makes the process easier for first-time ring buyers,” says owner Emily Warden. “I’m always releasing new designs, which keeps our offerings fresh and current.” Opened in 2019, the shop recently relocated to a larger storefront on Hanover Avenue, less than two blocks from Warden’s original Strawberry Street location.

2. Diamonds Direct

3. Mark Williams/Petersburg Jeweler

Engagement and Wedding Rings: Diamonds Direct

Diamonds Direct’s “vertically integrated concept” allows the company to maintain its involvement throughout the entire diamond process, cutting out the usual middleman markups. Its West Broad Village showroom offers loose and mounted diamonds, engagement ring mountings from top designers, wedding bands, diamond and gemstone fashion jewelry, pearls and more. “We back our products with industry-leading guarantees and warranties, including our signature 110% lifetime upgrade,” says Regional Marketing Manager Nicole Rubino.

2. Emily Warden Designs

3. (Tie) Schwarzschild Jewelers; Sun & Selene; Mark Williams/Petersburg Jeweler

Wedding Jewelry Other Than the Rings: Mark Williams/Petersburg Jeweler

Petersburg’s newest full-service jewelry store opened in Old Towne in spring 2022. Jeweler Mark Williams has more than 25 years of experience and works with each client one-on-one to create a custom piece. “People want to work with a skilled jeweler that they can trust,” he says. “My guests also like that all stonework and repairs are completed on-site without having to ship out to a centralized service center.” This season, the store is offering 20% off all monogram jewelry and 15% off in-stock GIA-certified diamonds.

2. Emily Warden Designs

Spa Treatments: Luna Aesthetics and Spa

The Luna Aesthetics and Spa team understands that every individual’s skin is unique to them. That’s why they do an in-depth consultation with each customer, which is used to customize their service and home care regimen. In 2023, the spa will expand its current location to allow for “more scheduling availability and additional services,” says owner Chelsea Martin. “We will also be teaming up with Rachel Duke, one of the ‘Top 100 Best Injectors in America’ [according to a Med-Aesthetics America survey], as she relocates into this additional space. This has been a dream in the making.”

2. (Tie) Scents of Serenity; Sugar & Hive Facial Bar and Med Spa

3. Island Glow Tanning & Beauty Spa

× Expand Photo by Lexi Hanrahan Photography courtesy Sugar & Hive

Skin-Care Services: Sugar & Hive Facial Bar and Med Spa

This open-concept facial bar and medical spa strives to promote healthy skin with professional treatments that build confidence and educate clients on proper skin care. Over the past two years, Sugar & Hive has pivoted into the world of medical aesthetics, offering radio-frequency microneedling, dermal fillers, neurotoxins and more. “We are excited to be where we are and to offer our clients and patients new treatments that are effective, have little to no downtime and contribute to healthier skin and mood-boosting confidence,” says founder Summer Layton.

2. Scents of Serenity

Manicures: Carytown Nails and Spa

Consistency is key at Carytown Nails and Spa — the highly trained and friendly staff aims to provide exemplary services while ensuring clients feel welcome and comfortable, says owner Elizabeth Quy Bui. “We also think it’s important to keep track of new trends in order to satisfy our clients’ needs,” she says. “Lastly, we strive to be active on social media and showcase our work to the Richmond community.” A new feature at the salon is complimentary alcoholic beverages for services totaling more than $40.

2. (TIE) ATiR Natural Nail Care; Escape Nails & Spa

Provider for Men’s Pre-Wedding Grooming: High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor

What began as a neighborhood barbershop in the Fan has grown to three locations in the Richmond region. Trained barbers offer haircuts, straight-razor shaves and beard trims. High Point also now offers a line of products including face tonic and beard oil under the name High Point Originals.

Bridal Footwear: Saxon Shoes

A Richmond family institution since 1953, Saxon Shoes remains one of the largest full-service shoe stores in Virginia, offering more than 200 well-known brands for men, women and children. “We have long-term, dedicated [staff] who like to make sure people leave happy, with what they want and need,” says president and CEO Gary Weiner. He adds that they source shoes directly from factories around the world to offer more unique styles at better prices.

New Trend in Wedding-Day Fashion: Gloves

Maybe it’s the popularity of Netflix’s Emmy Award-winning period drama “Bridgerton,” but gloves have certainly made a comeback in wedding fashion. Similar to other accessories for the big day, gloves can add an extra layer of regality and refinement to ensembles for brides and grooms. From romantic lace to silky satin, an array of fabrics, styles and colors make these hand coverings the perfect complement to any wedding-day look.

Multicategory Winner: Avenue 42 Salon

This year marks the 10th anniversary of boutique full-service salon Avenue 42. Owner Natalie Gordon Dunton says the salon provides excellent customer service due to its twofold approach: top-level artists and full-time support. “We know that stylists are busy behind the chair, so we have a full-time team member whose job is to solely assist wedding planners and brides,” she says. Gordon Dunton adds that the salon has recently teamed up with R+Co and R+Co Bleu to offer high-end hair products, as well as Xo Britt for luxury hair extensions. “Quality clip-in extensions can take bridal hair styles to the next level,” she says.

Salon-Based Hair and Makeup

1. Avenue 42 Salon

2. Island Glow Tanning & Beauty Spa

On-Location Hair and Makeup Services

1. Avenue 42 Salon

2. Nicole Laughlin/The Beauty Soiree

3. Lou Stevens

On-Location Hairstylist

1. Avenue 42 Salon

2. Nicole Laughlin/The Beauty Soiree

3. Lou Stevens

Pre-Wedding and Honeymoon Tanning: NudeFX

Whether a client is getting a luxury spray tan for a big life moment or “just because,” NudeFX strives to make them confident in their skin by subtly enhancing skin tone for a natural-looking glow. Able to travel to customers’ homes or offer services in its Richmond or Fredericksburg studios, NudeFX opened a third location in The Winterfield at Midlothian community in fall 2022. “We’re excited to offer Richmond brides even more availability, expanding our reach into Midlothian and Chesterfield,” says owner Jessica Lee.

2. Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge

3. Island Glow Tanning & Beauty Spa

Alterations: SEAMS Alterations

For years, Richmond brides have sought SEAMS Alterations, managed and owned by Claudia Villegas, to ensure a perfect fit for their wedding-day attire. She has more than 20 years of experience as a seamstress and has worked in Richmond-area bridal shops for more than 10 years, including Urban Set Bride, Annalise Bridal Boutique and the former Jingles Bridal Salon. “I owe my success to outstanding customer service,” she says. “I do my best to treat each of my brides like they are my only one.”

2. AG Alterations

3. Fariba’s Bridal Alterations & Custom Design

Local Shop for Wedding Guest Attire: Lex’s of Carytown

This Carytown staple has specialized in both formalwear and casualwear since 1996. Its coveted dress registry for weddings, proms, pageants, military balls and other special occasions ensures that your dress won’t be worn by anyone else. “Our stylists are trained to help you explore all of our stunning options to bring your unique vision to life,” says Store Manager Amanda Krick. Lex’s biggest restock to date on formal evening gowns is arriving now through January 2023, featuring on-trend styles with inclusive sizes ranging from 00-26.

Bridesmaid Dresses: Bella Bridesmaids Richmond

This popular boutique carries more than 20 designer lines, with new styles coming in regularly. To make the selection process easier, bridal parties are matched with an expert stylist who is trained to guide them through fabrics, colors and styles to find the perfect look. “Even if you already know exactly what you want, your stylist is here to answer every question, provide measurements and sizing guidance, and keep track of time,” says Elizabeth Rand, owner of Bella Bridesmaids Richmond. “Our goal is to create your ideal experience.”

2. David’s Bridal

Groom/Groomsman Apparel: Jos. A. Bank

At its three locations in the Richmond region, Jos. A. Bank has wardrobe consultants who offer expert advice from the start of the selection process to the end. From wedding guest attire to outfitting the groom, there are a variety of size, style and color options to choose from for the big day. A wide range of designer tuxedos and suits are available for rent or purchase, or you can create a custom suit and see it come to life with Jos. A. Bank’s Custom Builder virtual tool.

2. Alton Lane

3. Men’s Wearhouse

Groom/Groomsman Accessories: Men’s Wearhouse

Men’s Wearhouse offers tailored service and stylish products to ensure grooms look their very best on their wedding day, from their attire to their accessories. This one-stop shop carries ties, suspenders, pocket squares, belts, cuff links, socks and even customizable groomsmen gifts. Here you’ll also find Joseph Abboud designer watches, which can pull double duty as a wedding-party gift and accessory.

Multicategory Winner: Urban Set Bride

This family-owned, female-owned and Black-owned boutique aims to offer a stress-free, joyful wedding gown shopping experience for all. “We work hard to elevate women of color, plus-size women and members of our LGBTQ+ community to ensure those who aren’t always celebrated in the wedding industry see themselves in us and know they have a safe place to shop,” says co-owner Christine Haines Greenberg. The store recently picked up a new line of gowns by designer Kitty Chen that will be available in January 2023. Ongoing interior renovations to the boutique include upgraded flooring and lighting, plus the installation of a living plant wall.

Bridal Gown Salon

1. Urban Set Bride

2. Tiffanys Bridal

3. Blue Sage Bridal

Bridal Headpieces

1. Urban Set Bride

2. (TIE) Annalise Bridal Boutique; Blue Sage Bridal; Tiffanys Bridal

Photos, Videos, Music & Lighting

Bridal Boudoir Photography: Brett Denfeld Photography

“I enjoy empowering women through this process and creating imagery that showcases their personality,” Brett Denfeld says of bridal boudoir photography. Comfort is key to a successful shoot, so she cultivates an energizing environment with music, laughter and a boost of confidence. She also brings warmth and brightness to her images — a contrast to the often moody genre.

2. Rebecca Hurt Photography

Multicategory Winner: Kenzi Flinchum Photography

Kenzi Flinchum takes a documentary-style approach to weddings, with clients sharing that she captures real moments and emotion in an artistic way. “I want the photos to feel as natural as possible,” she says, “such as capturing the beautiful chaos in family photos, a little motion blur when there’s dancing, and the wedding cake after it’s been cut, with crumbs on the table.”

Bridal Portraits

1. Kenzi Flinchum Photography

2. (TIE) Butler Portraits; Carbone Photo Co.

Engagement Photo Session

1. Kenzi Flinchum Photography

2. Carbone Photo Co.

3. Brett Denfeld Photography

Wedding Day Photography

1. Kenzi Flinchum Photography

2. (TIE) Alex C Tenser Photography; Alyse Michelle Images; Brett Denfeld Photography; Carbone Photo Co.; Don Mears Photography; Nikki Santerre; Shaun Malik Photography

Multicategory Winner: Mod Motion

When filming a wedding, Morgan Rockovich, owner and creative director, looks for the moments you might forget: a mother watching her daughter get her makeup done, a father adjusting the groom’s tie, a child dancing in the sunlight. “I’m a true romantic,” she says. “Watching these love stories inspires me to make artistic souvenirs that showcase that love for all my clients.”

Videographer

1. Mod Motion

2. (TIE) Cat McCarthy Creative; Kirsten Beatley Films

Local Photography/Videography Provider Offering Event Streaming Services

1. Mod Motion

Photo Booth Company: Richmond Photobooth

A photo booth gives guests a fun activity for when they need a dancing break. “In such a digital world, it’s nice to receive a high-quality print to take home and remember the day,” says Andrea Kravitz, owner and creative director. Kravitz loves the shift to minimalist photo booths with a clean and simple backdrop — no props — and custom-designed photo prints.

2. Badass Photo Booth

3. Hott Shotz

Multicategory Winner: The Lighting & Sound Co.

The Lighting & Sound Co. knows that lighting touches everything at your wedding, from the food and your dress to your friends and family. String lights, projections and drapery come together to create a magical look. The Lighting & Sound Co. also offers live audio and video to ensure that every detail of your wedding is seen and heard.

Event Lighting

1. The Lighting & Sound Co.

2. Rent-E-Quip

3. Lighting Professors

Audiovisual Provider

1. The Lighting & Sound Co.

2. Rent-E-Quip

String Instrument Group, Duo or Soloist: RVA Harpist

“You can’t deny the harp’s visual and auditory wow factor,” says RVA Harpist Christina Thomas. She creates a custom musical experience for weddings, so requests vary widely, from “All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo to “Great Fairy Fountain” from the video game “The Legend of Zelda.” But “Buy U a Drank” by T-Pain usually turns the most heads during cocktail hour.

2. Ninja Strings

3. Somerset Quartet

Wedding DJ: Rudy Lopez

“When I play my first song,” Rudy Lopez says, “there isn’t any doubt in the guests’ minds that it’s time to dance.” He adds that music is incredibly personal, so he gets to know couples on a deeper level to curate a memorable soundtrack. Then he looks for cues from the crowd — even their hairstyles, shoes and outfits play a role — to react in the moment.

2. (TIE) Bunn DJ Co.; Rhythm of Love

3. Tony Wesson

Wedding Band: Silver Bullets

With a wide range of artists and genres in their catalog, the Silver Bullets can get any wedding guest dancing and singing. “We keep the hits coming all night long, so there’s no chance for people to step away from the party,” says singer Dorrall Price. Fan favorites include “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers, “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins and “Uptown Funk” by Mark Ronson featuring Bruno Mars.

Gifts

Locally Inspired Wedding Favor: Virginia Peanuts

The country’s first peanut plant was brought to Virginia in the early 1700s. Centuries later, everyone is still nuts about them. Locals will tell you that Virginia peanuts are larger, crunchier and more delicious than other varieties. For some extra local flavor, choose gourmet options like chocolate-covered, Old Bay or honey cheddar peanuts from companies like Hubs, Feridies, Parker’s Peanuts and Whitley’s.

Multicategory Winner: Tweed

The Viall family opened Tweed in 1979 in Ohio, and their daughter, Kate Stottlemyer, launched a Richmond outpost in 2004. The shop offers a range of personalized items, ornaments and homewares, as well as engravings on cutting boards or aluminum trays. “Including the couple’s first home or their reception site has been really popular and makes the perfect heirloom wedding gift,” Stottlemyer says.

Local Shop for Bridesmaid Gifts

1. Tweed

2. (Tie) For Posh Sake; The Shops at 5807

Place to Purchase Personalized/Monogrammed Gifts

1. Tweed

2. Letterful

3. Sew My Monogram

Multicategory Winner: Gifted RVA

Wedding planner Lindsay Force took over Gifted RVA in 2021 as an extra service to her clients. “Welcome bags for out-of-town guests have been really popular, and we provide hotel drop-offs,” Force says. Couples can choose from a collection of artisan products to share with friends and family, like candles, cheese straws, coffee and art-quality notecards.

Place to Purchase Celebration/Gift Boxes

1. Gifted RVA

Local Maker for Custom-Made Wedding Gifts

1. Gifted RVA

Decor & Details

Furniture Rentals: Paisley & Jade

Paisley & Jade continues to be a top supplier of specialty wedding furniture. Founded by friends Morgan Montgomery and Perkins Morgan, the business recently expanded to increase its inventory and create more custom products. “Whether a couple wants something soft and romantic or a modern, industrial aesthetic, we can create any kind of environment in any kind of space,” Montgomery says.

2. Rent-E-Quip

3. Party Perfect

Limousine Company: James Limousine

Celebrating its 30th anniversary, James Limousine has been providing high-end transportation since 1992, with a luxury fleet of Lincoln stretch limos, Mercedes-Benz vans, Yukons, Suburbans, Expeditions and more. “Wedding demand has been so large this year, every vehicle is being used,” says co-owner Randy Allen. “Couples are providing more transportation to out-of-town guests as well as after the reception when alcohol is served.”

2. Richmond Limousine

Best Alternative Transportation Service: RVATukTuk

Lyndsi Austin was on a European vacation with her husband when they first saw one of the motorized rickshaws called tuk tuks (the Thai word for the three-wheeled vehicles). “They are cute, fun and different, and we knew we had to bring them to the Richmond market,” she says. With a fleet of seven all-electric tuk tuks, they can provide a memorable ride for all your wedding guests, including couples, guests, dogs and children.

Multicategory Winner: Hollie Woodruff

The Rev. Hollie Woodruff loves what she does, and it shows. That’s why she’s the go-to choice for all kinds of weddings. “While I’m a Christian minister, I respect all viewpoints and work with couples to craft a ceremony that reflects them and tells their story,” she says. “I take seriously the privilege of being a part of such an important day.”

Officiant

1. Hollie Woodruff

2. Donnie Newton

LGBTQ-Friendly Officiant

1. Hollie Woodruff

2. Sincerely Pete

Multicategory Winner: Rent-E-Quip

Family-owned and -operated since 2000, Rent-E-Quip outfits weddings with everything from dainty spoons and elegant china to sturdy dance floors and backyard games. “As we look to 2023, we are extremely excited to grow and bring new products and services to the Virginia market, such as specialty tenting, restroom trailers and new fabrics,” says David Darby, wedding and event specialist.

Service Provider for Small or Backyard Weddings

1. Rent-E-Quip

Tent Rentals

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Party Perfect

3. Classic Party Rentals

Linen Rentals

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Paisley & Jade

3. Marylee Marmer Events

Multicategory Winner: Marylee Marmer Events

With more than 17 years of experience, Marylee Marmer has helped orchestrate more than 1,000 events, and she recently opened an event space, The Brickhouse RVA. While coronavirus restrictions have lifted, Marmer says many couples are still choosing to keep their weddings smaller and more intimate. “Seeing the couple on the happiest day of their life makes me happy,” she says. Plus, she offers extras including decor rentals, custom signage and floral design.

Day-of Wedding Coordinator

1. Marylee Marmer Events

2. CCS Events

3. The Hive Wedding Collective

LGBTQ-Friendly Vendor

1. Marylee Marmer Events

2. Rent-E-Quip

3. Historic Mankin Mansion

Floral Design

1. Marylee Marmer Events

2. Cultivate Event Co.

3. Olivera Floral Design

Multicategory Winner: Kara Anne + Co.

What started as a side hustle for art director Kara Anne McCoy is now a thriving, full-time business. “With the digital age and so many ideas on Pinterest, couples today are looking for something different and more personal,” McCoy says. Her stationery collection can be customized by type, paper, seals, liners, foils and added embellishments like original artwork, illustrations and even pet portraits.

Stationery/Invitation Shop

1. Kara Anne + Co.

2. Paper on the Avenue

3. Merrymaker Fine Paper

Locally Designed Invitations/Local Invitation Designer

1. Kara Anne + Co.

2. Merrymaker Fine Paper

3. Sue Corral Ink

Locally Owned Etsy Shop to Purchase Accessories or Decor: Pencraft + Post

Deirdre Gill has risen to the top of Richmond Bride’s A-List again with her creative Etsy shop that features balloons, place cards, signage and gifts with hand lettering and calligraphy. “Our balloons are really popular for bachelorette parties, engagement parties and weddings,” Gill says. “We can color-match, create custom messages and do live greenery tassels.”

Calligraphy or Hand-Lettering Artist: Letterful

After her daughter was born, Molly Walker wanted a more flexible job. She decided to start her own business, teaching herself calligraphy and hand lettering. Her invitations, place cards, menu boards, welcome banners and creative touches have put her in high demand. “I recently created individual luggage tags that led guests to their seats [while also serving as] a bespoke keepsake,” she says.

2. Pencraft + Post

Event Designer/Planner: The Hive Wedding Collective

This group of five strong, diverse and talented women orchestrates 60 weddings each year. “We help really smart and modern couples navigate the wedding process as they start their new chapter together,” says co-owner Christine Haines Greenberg. “We try our best to be as down to earth and realistic as possible and help take the pressure off.”

2. (TIE) CCS Events; Marylee Marmer Events

3. Lane Stewart Events

Food & Beverage

Virginia Wine to Serve at Your Wedding: Jolene Family Winery

Even if you’re not hosting your reception at the lakefront winery, you can still offer your guests a taste of local, award-winning wine. “Our most popular wines are the cabernet franc and our Vasara series Peach,” says Kayla Burns, Jolene Family Winery’s events coordinator. Both bottles feature a beautiful botanical design; a three-case minimum is required for events.

2. (TIE) James River Cellars Winery; Seven Lady Vineyards

3. (TIE) Ashton Creek Vineyard; King Family Vineyards; Upper Shirley Vineyards; Williamsburg Winery

Wedding Cake Alternative: Sugar Shack Donuts

Family-owned and -operated since 2013, Sugar Shack offers decadent doughnuts that come in dozens of creative flavors like Cosmic Brownie, Movie Time and Maple Bacon. “For weddings, we can do oversized doughnuts that are 12 inches and 20 inches,” says Sugar Shack manager Matt Drake. “We recently made a strawberry-frosted doughnut with gummy worms. We’ll make anything the couple wants.”

2. Carytown Cupcakes

Virginia Beer to Serve at Your Wedding: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

One of Richmond’s original craft breweries, Hardywood opened in 2011, and enthusiasts have been raising their glasses ever since. The Richmond Lager and its iconic artistic label add a nice local touch, while the Fightin’ Hokies is a must for Virginia Tech alums. “We love knowing we’re part of people’s celebrations — there are few days bigger than a wedding day,” says Maddie Wood, Hardywood’s marketing director.

2. Triple Crossing Beer

3. The Veil Brewing Co.

Caterer: Mosaic Catering + Events

Mosaic’s talented culinary and events team helps couples create beautiful menus for receptions, bridal luncheons, rehearsal dinners and more. Popular choices include creative culinary stations, vegetarian options, international cuisine and gourmet display boards. “It has been quite the journey coming through COVID, but we are back on track and busier than ever,” says Rachel Schutrumpf, Mosaic’s senior sales manager.

2. Cater 2 Events

3. Groovin’ Gourmets

Wedding Cakes: Fat Rabbit

Ellyn Hopper, Fat Rabbit’s owner, loves doing a little more for all occasions, especially weddings. “Stylistically, I love using fresh flowers that reflect our more natural, simplistic flavors and seasonal ingredients,” Hopper says. For winter weddings, couples can choose traditional vanilla or spice things up with a dark chocolate cake with cinnamon and cayenne pepper topped with dulce de leche buttercream.

2. Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

3. Sweet Fix

Groom’s Cake: Sweet Fix

Amanda Robinson draws from her dynamic career in the visual arts to create stunning custom cakes with fresh, organic ingredients. “After running a nonprofit for years and helping other artists, I was ready to do something of my own,” she says. Her work has been featured on the Food Network and the Disney Channel, inside the pages of Martha Stewart Living, and more.

2. (TIE) Pearl’s Bake Shoppe; Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods

3. (TIE) Louisa’s Homemades; Sugar & Salt

Locally Made Spirits to Serve at Your Wedding: Belle Isle Moonshine

Richmond’s own moonshine company has been written up in Vogue, Southern Living and Bon Appétit. Couples can mix their own specialty drinks with fun flavors like Honey Habanero, Lemon Lavender and Pineapple Coconut, or they can serve canned cocktails like the Transfusion or Blood Orange and Soda. “Our infusions are the perfect base for both simple sippers and complex cocktails,” says Stephanie Stanton, Belle Isle’s digital marketing manager.

2. Cirrus Vodka

3. Virago Spirits

Bartending Service/Mixologist: One for the Road

Recently engaged, Ryan Wirt and Brittany Jones met while working in the hospitality industry. “We went to so many events, and it was the same old boring cocktails mixed with soda water or Coke,” Wirt says. So they decided to raise the bar. In 2017, they started their own business complete with specialty cocktails, top-shelf products, custom menus and a mobile bar.

2. The Sugar Cube Mobile Bar Co.

Food Truck for the Reception

Gelati Celesti

Ice cream trucks have come a long way since the last generation. Gelati Celesti, a popular neighborhood ice cream institution, also has its own truck to scoop up wedding guests’ favorite flavors, like Just Ask and Blanchard’s Dark as Dark. “We’re definitely seeing lots of couples doing food trucks at weddings instead of traditional sit-down dinners,” says Cara Chiocca, Gelati Celesti’s food truck manager.

2. The Grateful Grill RVA

3. Boka Tako

Pre- & Post-Wedding

Gown Preservation: Puritan Cleaners

Handling everything from spot cleaning to repairing small rips before preserving wedding dresses, veils, shoes and accessories to protect against discoloration and deterioration, Puritan Cleaners can also restore delicate fabrics and embellishments like beads, pearls and sequins. “It’s natural to want to save such a special part of your day to reflect on for years to come,” says Sara Moncrieff, director of community relations for Puritan.

Wedding Registry at a Locally Owned Store: Fraîche on the Avenues

Fraîche, located at Libbie and Grove, isn’t just a locally owned store — it’s full of products from Richmond-area artists. Couples can set up an appointment to walk through the array of fine china, French and European brands, and Fraîche’s popular monogrammed linens. “We also love a lamp for a wedding gift,” says Kate Browning, store manager. “It signifies light and warmth and is such a unique gift to receive.”

2. Tweed

First-Home Neighborhood in the Richmond Region

Church Hill

It might be Richmond’s oldest and most historic neighborhood, but Church Hill is also a top destination for young couples and first-time homebuyers. Neighbors love the world-class restaurants, quirky shopping, craft cocktails, historic landmarks and iconic river views — all just steps from their front door.

2. (TIE) Lakeside; North Side

3. Brandermill

Wedding Dance Instructor: Fred Astaire Dance Studios, Richmond

Dima Gnatush and Alina Kupriianova, both of whom teach at Fred Astaire Dance Studios, say couples usually want a romantic and lyrical dance or something fun and energetic. The instructors often combine different dance styles — such as the waltz, rumba and fox trot — to align with the beat of the music. “We want to show them how to use our elements and tricks so they can feel special on the dance floor,” Gnatush says.

Financial Planner: Mark Best and Randall Wachman/Edward Jones

Financial planners with Edward Jones, Mark Best and Randall Wachman assist couples in preparing for the long term. Wachman says any time there’s a major change in your life, it’s a good time to work with a financial planner. He and Best can help you leave a legacy for your children or prepare for an active retirement — even when your goals are at odds with your future spouse’s. “Often, opposites attract,” Wachman says. “It’s OK to have different risk tolerances. We just have to find the middle ground.”