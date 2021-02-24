The A-List

You voted in 94 categories for your favorite wedding professionals, who have had to get even more creative lately to help couples tie the knot during challenging times. From the cake to the venue and everything in between, here are this year’s top local vendors and service providers.

Locations

× Expand Photo by David and Sarah Wedding Co. courtesy The Estate at Independence

Multicategory Winner: The Estate at Independence

Set upon the rolling hills of Independence Golf Club, this elegant, modern space offers full-service planning every step of the way, including an experienced travel advisor to help you plan a luxurious honeymoon. The venue strictly adheres to COVID-19 guidelines, even offering “minimonies” and microwedding and elopement packages for interested couples, says Director of Marketing Jocelyn McCool.

Hidden Gem Wedding Ceremony Site

1. The Estate at Independence

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Linden Row Inn

Wedding Venue With Unique Personality

1. The Estate at Independence

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Dover Hall

All-inclusive Venue

1. The Estate at Independence

2. Dover Hall

3. The Jefferson Hotel

One-stop Wedding Weekend Location

1. The Estate at Independence

2. Dover Hall

3. Historic Mankin Mansion

Under-the-radar Reception Site

1. The Estate at Independence

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

Place to Hold a Welcome Reception: Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

This elegant venue allows guests to mingle while enjoying world-class art exhibits. “We offer every couple a venue that celebrates their unique style, whether it is the intimate elegance of the Pauley Center, the classical warmth of the Marble Hall, the spectacular soaring architecture of the Cochrane Atrium or the contemporary chic Amuse Restaurant,” says Emily Righter of VMFA's special event team.

2. The Boathouse (all locations)

3. Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

Wedding or Reception Site at a Historic Museum or Location: Historic Tuckahoe

Known as Thomas Jefferson’s boyhood home, Historic Tuckahoe is one of the earliest Colonial establishments still standing in the region. The sprawling grounds and quiet beauty of the gardens make Tuckahoe ideal for socially distanced outdoor celebrations, says Office and Grounds Manager Holt Saulsgiver. “We are also offering the use of our infrared scanner to check guest temperatures upon arrival if the couple desires,” he says.

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. (Tie) Tredegar Iron Works; Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Multicategory Winner: Historic Mankin Mansion

This charming garden estate is a favorite of couples and wedding guests alike. Co-owner Paula Ramirez says the venue has put extensive measures in place to make safety a priority, such as hand-sanitizing stations throughout the grounds and on-site technology capabilities to offer livestreaming. A recently completed summer parlor and terrace provide additional outdoor space, and an improved air conditioning system in the mansion’s climate-controlled Grand Pavilion Tent will keep guests comfortable.

Most Romantic Ceremony Site

1. Historic Mankin Mansion

2. Historic Tuckahoe

3. Dover Hall

Most Budget-friendly All-inclusive Site

1. Historic Mankin Mansion

2. The Mill at Fine Creek

3. The John Marshall Ballrooms

Outdoor Wedding Site: The Mill at Fine Creek

Set among a granite-bed creek and the charming ruins of an old gristmill, this unique venue offers three outdoor ceremony sites, a reception space and guest cottages, all within walking distance of a craft brewery. In addition to creating a COVID-19 safety plan, management is installing an in-duct air purification system to further enhance safety measures, says General Manager Melissa Linkenhoker.

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Maymont

Local Site to Pop the Question: Libby Hill Park

Nestled in downtown Richmond’s historic Church Hill, this hilltop park is known for its spectacular view of the James River. In fact, the view so resembled that of Richmond-upon-Thames, England, that it is said to have prompted early settlers to give Richmond its name.

2. Maymont

3. The Jefferson Hotel

× Expand Photo courtesy Quirk Hotel

Bridal Luncheon Location: Quirk Hotel

The stylish lobby and creative restaurant of this boutique hotel serve as the perfect backdrop for modern wedding celebrations. Now offering microwedding packages, the hotel’s event staff has reworked its menus to include stations with attendants and plated dinners to help ensure guest safety. A second location recently opened in Charlottesville.

2. The Jefferson Hotel

3. Can Can Brasserie

Barn/Farm Wedding Venue: Seven Springs

The picturesque Seven Springs farm estate features acres of manicured grounds with indoor and outdoor venue options. It also offers overnight accommodations for weekend-long celebrations. In addition, the farm’s flock of Hog Island sheep can serve as adorable and unexpected wedding guests.

2. The Barns of Kanak

3. (Tie) Burlington Weddings & Events; Oakdale

Best B&B in Virginia for a Wedding: The Clifton

Enjoy the scenic views of Charlottesville at this historic and sophisticated inn, which gives couples exclusive access to its lush grounds for their big day. The Clifton offers accommodations in 20 guest rooms, suites and cottages, so guests can enjoy a full weekend of fun and relaxation.

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Waverly Estate

Multicategory Winner: The Omni Homestead Resort

Nestled on 2,000 scenic acres, the historic Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs features luxury amenities, a full-service spa, acclaimed restaurants and dining options, and a plethora of outdoor activities. “Our associates are committed to taking care of each guest with warm and genuine hospitality,” says Lynn Swann, spokesperson for Omni Hotels & Resorts. The Homestead now offers a microwedding package that includes a ceremony and a four-course dinner in the Tower Suite for up to 20 guests.

Best Place for an Elopement in Virginia

1. The Omni Homestead Resort

2. Waverly Estate

3. Historic Mankin Mansion

Honeymoon Getaway in Virginia

1. The Omni Homestead Resort

2. Charlottesville

3. Cape Charles

Multicategory Winner: The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

This beloved Richmond restaurant is known for its dazzling waterfront views, delicious cuisine and convenient indoor-outdoor seating options. “We have been helping guests celebrate life for more than 30 years, and our team is always looking for new ways to improve the guest experience,” says Anne Roy of the HOUSEpitality Family.

Rehearsal Dinner Location

1. The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

2. Ruth’s Chris Steak House

3. The Estate at Independence

Reception Venue for a Small Wedding

1. The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

2. (Tie) Historic Mankin Mansion; Linden Row Inn

3. (Tie) The Estate at Independence; Quirk Hotel

× Expand Photo courtesy The Jefferson Hotel

Multicategory Winner: The Jefferson Hotel

The historic Jefferson Hotel has been hosting weddings since 1895. A seasoned team of hospitality professionals is the key to the hotel’s excellent service, offering on-site catering and floral design, in-house planning services, and more, as well as a selection of unique event spaces. “Our team can assist couples with all aspects of planning in accordance with COVID-19 regulations and will walk them through what to expect so that they can be comfortable and confident in their decisions,” says Public Relations Manager Jennifer Crisp.

Hotel Venue

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. Quirk Hotel

3. Omni Richmond Hotel

Place to Hold a Bridal Shower

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. The Estate at Independence

3. Quirk Hotel

Farewell Brunch Location

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. The Estate at Independence

3. The Boathouse (all locations)

Newlywed/Bridal Suite

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Quirk Hotel

Reception Location for a Large Wedding

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. (Tie) Dover Hall; The John Marshall Ballrooms; Main Street Station

Place for Engagement Pictures: Maymont

It’s easy to celebrate being in love on the breathtaking grounds of this 100-acre Victorian estate. “Maymont has a dedicated group of events professionals who strive every day to create experiences that delight, educate and inspire,” Director of Marketing and Communications Carla Murray says. In January 2020, Maymont opened a new ceremony and reception venue at 1000 Westover Road, near Maymont Farm, that features Mediterranean-style architecture and a private outdoor courtyard.

2. Historic Tuckahoe

3. Libby Hill Park

Three of Maymont’s most popular spots for engagement pics, according to Director of Marketing and Communications Carla Murray:

× 1 of 3 Expand “Probably the most popular place for engagement photos is the Japanese Garden. From the waterfall to the stepping stones, the garden is full of great photo backdrops.” (Photo courtesy Maymont) × 2 of 3 Expand “The Italian Garden is a popular spot for wedding ceremonies and also a favorite location for engagement photos. It has a very romantic feel.” (Photo courtesy Maymont) × 3 of 3 Expand “The gazebos have an intimate ambiance that make them perfect for photos of couples in love. They feel secluded and cozy, and there are many to choose from.” (Photo courtesy Maymont) Prev Next

Gifts

Multicategory Winner: Tweed

At Tweed, Kate Stottlemyer, vice president of operations, says they love to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary by engraving a personal message on a picture frame or embroidering a handkerchief with the wedding date and a special note. For groomsmen gifts, check out the whiskey glasses or fashion accessories. For bridesmaids, a thoughtfully selected bracelet or tumbler are cherished keepsakes.

Local Shop for Bridesmaid Gifts

1. Tweed

2. Trend

3. gifted RVA

Local Shop for Groomsman Gifts

1. Tweed

2. Trend

3. (Tie) gifted RVA; Michelle Carter Studio

Place to Purchase Personalized/Monogrammed Gifts: (Tie) Letterful; Tweed

Molly Walker of Letterful can give any gift a personal touch. Monogrammed tumblers, wine bottles and hand-painted jackets are frequent requests. “The most unique request I’ve had was a vinyl record with a couple’s first dance song,” she says. At Tweed, personalization reigns supreme, including the new Tweed Studio “Home” items: cutting boards and trays featuring engraved house images created from a hand-drawn picture based on a photograph.

2. Trend

3. Pencraft + Post

New & Trending

× Expand Photo via Getty Images

New Trend in Wedding-day Fashion: Bridal Sneakers

Whether you wear them during the ceremony or throw them on for the reception, brides are turning to wedding sneakers for fun and comfort on the big day. Custom-made or off-the-shelf, trading in heels for a fresh pair of kicks keeps you on the dance floor all night long.

2. Bridal capes

New Bridal Service in the Richmond Region: ValentineTheKnot

Darcy Valentine made the transition from corporate HR to full-time wedding planner in October 2019. “It’s so crazy to be standing here one year later,” she says, adding that planning events was her favorite part of her corporate job. “It was something that came naturally to me, and I really enjoyed taking ownership of all the details.” She now uses those skills to bring her clients’ visions to life.

2. Blue Sage Bridal

New Wedding Venue: The Estate at River Run

Set high on a bluff towering over the James River, the historic Estate at River Run offers 16,000 square feet of opulence, the centerpiece of which is a stately Georgian Revival mansion with scenic terraces and multiple grand ballrooms. “Our spaces are larger than many venues in the area, so we are well positioned to follow COVID-19 guidelines,” says venue manager Kim Moody.

2. Oakdale

Fashion & Beauty

× Expand Photo by Sarah Walor

Multicategory Winner: Alton Lane

With a blend of new (3D body scanners) and old (custom tailoring), Alton Lane aims to focus on the physical and personal connection for its clients. “We know their big day likely isn’t what they originally planned, so we lean in with them a little bit to ensure every detail that we can influence is absolutely perfect,” says Peyton Jenkins, co-founder and president, recalling good advice from his own wedding. “When it’s all said and done, no one is going to remember the place settings. They’ll remember how much fun they had.”

Groom/Groomsman Apparel

1. Alton Lane

2. Men’s Wearhouse

3. Jos. A. Bank

Groom/Groomsman Accessories

1. Alton Lane

2. Michelle Carter Studio

3. Men’s Wearhouse

Salon-based Hair and Makeup Services: Avenue 42 Salon

Owner/artist Natalie Gordon says her team has shifted schedules to accommodate midweek and Sunday weddings, which are occurring more because of the pandemic. Plus, they’ve increased their ability to work on site, because mask restrictions prevent makeup applications in the salon. “Being flexible and compassionate is the name of the game,” she says. “We are trying to alleviate our clients’ stress by responding quickly; everyone is doing their best!”

2. Elle Style Studio

3. (Tie) FBJ Weddings; Grace Salon; Jennifer Saunders Bridal; Nicole Laughlin Makeup Artist & Co.

Multicategory Winner: Tiffanys Bridal

Celebrating its 50th year of dressing brides — and their mothers — Tiffanys is where current owner Sharon Townsend bought her own wedding dress. Now open by appointment, Tiffanys has one of the widest selections of dresses and shoes in the area. Their stylists take the time necessary to ensure comfort for the big day.

Bridal Footwear

1. Tiffanys Bridal

2. Saxon Shoes

3. (Tie) David’s Bridal; Macy’s

Mother of the Bride Apparel

1. Tiffanys Bridal

2. Caryn’s Bridals, Formals & Tuxedos

3. Saks Fifth Avenue

Local Shop for Wedding Guest Attire: Dillard’s

Zoom fashion shows with vendors, buyers and customers have replaced in-person sessions, but Short Pump store manager Daniel Feiste says stock is still fresh and abundant. “Some people shop early, [but] our inventory rotates frequently,” he says, noting that guests should always consider time of day, ceremony and reception location, as well as how dressy or casual the venue is. “We ask the right questions,” he says.

2. (Tie) Nellie George; Sweetest Stitch

Alterations: SEAMS Alterations

Demand for Claudia Villegas’ skills is as strong as ever, because a well-fitted dress makes a difference no matter how large the wedding. “Amidst all of the difficulties in 2020, I think this year has helped us to prioritize what is really important in our lives,” she says. “Relationships will be stronger for having endured this year together.”

2. Fariba’s Bridal Alterations & Custom Design

3. Tiffanys Bridal

Wedding Jewelry Other Than the Rings: Lustre by Adolf

There are advantages to being a local, small business. “We’re nimble,” says co-owner Daniel Wright. “While closed [in the spring], we completely built an online store and took private appointments.” Another goal: updating the jewelry store experience. “We wanted to offer jewelry for every budget, and a relaxing and inviting store to match,” Wright adds. “We help couples pick out the rings of their dreams.”

2. Urban Set Bride

× Expand Photo courtesy Bella Bridesmaids

Multicategory Winner: Bella Bridesmaids

Even bridesmaids deserve to have fun on the wedding day, so at Bella Bridesmaids, it’s all about the friends and family who are there to support and cheer on the bride. With a variety of styles and price points, it’s easy to find dresses that complement everyone’s body type without breaking the bank. Options range from classic and tailored to fun and funky. And for the littlest member of the bridal party, an array of styles will help the flower girl enjoy skipping down the aisle.

Bridesmaid Dresses

1. Bella Bridesmaids

2. Tiffanys Bridal

3. David’s Bridal

Flower Girl Dresses

1. Bella Bridesmaids

2. Tiffanys Bridal

Multicategory Winner: Urban Set Bride

“Our private appointments have always been designed to feel like an escape, so we work hard to maintain that for those who are planning weddings right now,” says Christine Haines Greenberg, who co-owns the company with her mother, Jennifer Haines. Above all, they strive for positivity. “Focus on your partnership, your family and friends, and your health,” she says. “We will get through this.”

Bridal Gown Salon

1. Urban Set Bride

2. Annalise Bridal Boutique

3. Tiffanys Bridal

Bridal Headpieces

1. Urban Set Bride

2. Tiffanys Bridal

3. Annalise Bridal Boutique

Photo courtesy Diamonds Direct

Multicategory Winner: Diamonds Direct

Diamonds Direct’s experienced team can walk you through all the questions: size, shape, setting. Even though the options seem endless, their process creates manageable steps, so you can take your time and work through questions. Best of all, if you don’t see exactly what you want, an in-house designer will work with you to create the set of your dreams.

Engagement and Wedding Rings

1. Diamonds Direct

2. Tiffany & Co.

3. Schwarzschild Jewelers

Custom-designed Rings

1. Diamonds Direct

2. Vera’s Fine Jewelers

3. Jay Sharpe

Manicures: Escape Nails & Spa

With a full range of options — gel, acrylic, appliques and classic styles — brides-to-be can find their perfect look. Clear dividers add to safety precautions already in place to ensure a healthy experience for everyone.

2. Holy Chic + Co

3. Perception Organic Spa

Spa Treatments: Scents of Serenity Organic Spa

As a fully organic spa, Scents of Serenity offers a full range of services, from facials to microdermabrasion to soothing soaks. Enjoy a luxurious private treatment room or bring the bridal party for an afternoon of bonding and beauty.

2. Sugar & Hive Beauty Bar

Provider for Men’s Pre-wedding Grooming: High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor

Unable to provide facial hair grooming due to mask requirements, High Point barbers are instead coaching clients. “We are giving advice on how to clean up at home,” says co-owner and barber David Foster. “Don’t wait until the week before the wedding; try a few different things to find out what is going to work,” he says. “Take some initiative and take care of yourself!”

2. Fadez & Bladez Barbershop

Pre-wedding and Honeymoon Tanning: Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge

Co-owner Melissa Black says that while the pandemic hasn’t changed much of what they do, she has encouraged brides who have postponed their weddings to think of the delay as an opportunity to plan and iron out any final issues. “Set expectations ahead so a poor attitude doesn’t sabotage the day,” she says. “Then you can have fun and really be in the moment!”

2. Avenue 42 Salon

3. Malibu Tans

Skin-care Services: Sugar & Hive Beauty Bar

In a time of tension and uncertainty, taking care of yourself is essential, says owner Summer Layton. “Remember to be compassionate,” she says. “Planning a wedding can be joyous and stressful.” One antidote: a deep breath and self-care. “When we feel confident in our skin when we look in a mirror, we will feel confident in all we do and take in,” she adds. “Including [on] the biggest day of our life.”

2. Glow Med Spa

3. Luna Aesthetics and Spa

× Expand Photo by Sarah Der

Bridal Gown Consignment: Blue Sage Bridal

Owner Noelle Parent says brides should do what they want this year: “If you want to wear a ballgown to your backyard elopement, do it!” She adds that the company ethos is all about fostering positivity. “We want our brides to leave feeling a little more confident in themselves than they did when they first walked into the store.”

Multicategory Winner: Lou Stevens

The best part of on-location services is obvious: You’re already there! With makeup and hair professionals with you at the wedding site, it’s easy to relax, knowing mishaps are less likely to occur — or can be easily remedied. Owner Lou Stevens learned from her mom, a “kitchen stylist,” and honed her skills as she moved around the country with her military husband. In 1990, she opened her Richmond business, bringing the “mobile salon” wherever it is needed.

On-location Hair and Makeup Services

1. Lou Stevens

2. Avenue 42 Salon

3. Nicole Laughlin Makeup Artist & Co.

On-location Hair Stylist

1. Lou Stevens

2. Avenue 42 Salon

3. Transformations Artistry

Photos, Videos, Music & Lighting

× Expand Photo courtesy Gianna Grace Photography

Multicategory Winner: Gianna Grace Photography

Owner Katrina Taggart-Hecksher is all about connecting with her subjects. “You should feel giddy and excited about finding the right photographer,” she says. “It's an important partnership.” With training in live performance photography, Taggart-Hecksher knows how to capture energy: the connection between a couple in their engagement session, the anticipation inherent in a bridal portrait and the fleeting moments of the wedding day itself. “When you know what matters to your bride and groom,” she says, “you can make sure your lens captures what matters most to them.”

Bridal Portraits

1. Gianna Grace Photography

2. J&D Photo

3. Joanna Hartsook Photography

Engagement Photo Session

1. Gianna Grace Photography

2. J&D Photo

3. Joanna Hartsook Photography

Wedding Day Photography

1. Gianna Grace Photography

2. J&D Photo

3. Joanna Hartsook Photography

Photo Booth Company: Richmond Photobooth

A photo booth does double duty, says owner Andrea Maradiaga. “Guests get to create memories that will last a lifetime,” she says, adding that new protocols keep people safe as they wait their turn. “Regardless of what’s been going on, your guests still want to celebrate you and make sure you have an epic wedding,” she says. “People are so excited to finally party and let loose.”

2. J&D Photo

3. (Tie) Badass Photo Booth; Black Tie Entertainment; Buttercup Booth

Event Lighting: Lighting Professors

“When implemented correctly, lighting can be transformational to the atmosphere and design of their event space,” says Creative Director Andy Parsons, adding that a lighting plan benefits a wedding of any size. “We can scale the design to the event size or space and help add extra decor to really bring out a design the clients really love.”

2. Rent-E-Quip

3. Party Perfect

Wedding Soloist: Desirée Roots

Believing in the power of music to overcome the challenges of 2020, the classically trained Desirée Roots wants couples to focus on what’s important. “Remember that love has brought you to this sacred place,” she says. “Relax, relate, release and let love and the joy of the day carry you through your lifetime together.”

Top Band: Bachelor Boys Band

Many weddings have been rescheduled, but the news isn’t all bad, says musician and producer Adam Hopkins. “We’ve played some really nice small [events], which I have come to enjoy as much as a raging party,” he says. “It is really special to provide music for intimate gatherings. For other clients, by the time we play for them next year, there will be even more to celebrate!”

2. Klaxton Brown

Multicategory Winner: J&D Photo

Co-owners Jada and David Parrish don’t have a video of their own wedding: “My biggest regret,” Jada says. In addition to recording the sounds of the day, videography “gives loved ones who may not have been able to attend your wedding the opportunity to feel more included and involved,” she says. As a private memento, a boudoir album makes a special wedding-day gift. “They are so personal and thoughtful,” Jada says.

Bridal Boudoir Photography

1. J&D Photo

2. Joanna Hartsook Photography

3. Connie & Co.

Videographer

1. J&D Photo

2. (Tie) eMotion Pictures; White Tree Wedding Productions

3. (Tie) Ginger Topham; Profound Wedding Films

String Instrument Group, Duo or Soloist: Harmony of Virginia

While still booking in-person events, harpist Shelley Greene has redesigned her home studio so she can offer live music for virtual weddings. “This unprecedented time has forced me to think and operate outside of my comfort zone,” she says. “I try to add to the ambiance by doing something as intuitive as filling in a quiet or awkward moment during the ceremony with light background music; it makes that unexpected pause feel more intentional.”

2. Ninja Strings

3. Somerset Quartet

Wedding DJ: Rhythm of Love

A professional wedding DJ makes all the difference, says owner and DJ Seth Kravitz. “We can give song suggestions and make sure the timeline makes sense and stays on track,” he says, noting that dancing hasn’t gone away, even with a pandemic. “People still want to dance, and [they] wear masks and still want to party!”

2. Black Tie Entertainment

3. Debonaire Entertainment

Decor & Details

× Expand Photo by Aurelia Studios

Multicategory Winner: Faye Street Studios

Your wedding invitation is often the first glimpse your guests get of your wedding vibe, so the invitation needs to make an impression when guests open it. “I really take inspiration from each couple to create a design that will fit them as individuals,” says Emily Ripka, Faye Street Studios' owner and designer. “If you want soft and romantic, you’ll get it. If you want modern and minimalist, you’ll get it.”

Stationery/Invitation Shop

1. Faye Street Studios

2. Merrymaker Fine Paper

3. Papeterie Fine Stationery and Gifts

Locally Designed Invitations/Local Invitation Designer

1. Faye Street Studios

2. English Tea Paperie

3. Kara Anne + Co.

Floral Design: Tommy’s Garden

Tommy Autry’s repeat clients know him for his customer service, something that’s been important to him since his childhood. “I was always taught to take care of everybody,” says Autry, who likes to use flowers from local growers whenever possible. “I think people really like supporting local Virginia farmers that are growing flowers.”

2. Photosynthesis Floral Design

3. Olivera Floral Design

Calligraphy or Hand-Lettering Artist: Letterful

Owner and calligrapher Molly Walker loves experimenting with unexpected materials “to give each event a new look tailored to the couple’s style while making their guests say, ‘I can’t believe someone actually hand-wrote that,’ ” she says. Walker keeps the process simple and communication clear so that couples are confident they are getting exactly what they envision for their wedding day.

2. Pencraft + Post

3. Pen & Chic Calligraphy

Linen Rentals: Party Perfect

The company’s main focus is to “be there” for wedding couples. “We go the extra mile for them so they can have more fun and feel at ease,” says sales consultant Angela Bowles. “I want them to feel important and enjoy the process.” Couples are encouraged to add that special touch — think tents with twinkly lights, mismatched tables/chairs and velvet linens or china.

2. Rent-E-Quip

3. Classic Party Rentals

Multicategory Winner: CCS Events

Planner Colleen Cook of CCS Events is committed to making everything right on the wedding day. “We try not to sweat the small stuff that’s not important and to give guidance and emotional support, as it’s a very emotional and expensive day,” Cook says. She provides fun surprises for guests, everything from a fireworks display to a traditional Chinese drum line with a dancing dragon.

Event Designer/Planner

1. CCS Events

2. Belles & Whistles

3. Glint Events

Day-of Wedding Coordinator

1. CCS Events

2. Belles & Whistles

3. ValentineTheKnot

Furniture Rentals: Paisley & Jade

Paisley & Jade specializes in custom-designed, hand-built specialty furniture and architectural rental items. “One thing we really emphasize to the wedding couple is picking out items in our collection that best represent their personality, whether it's fun pops of color in a lounge area or midcentury modern vibes in a bar for guests to enjoy,” says co-owner Perkins Morgan.

2. Rent-E-Quip

3. Party Perfect

× Expand Photo courtesy Rent-E-Quip

Multicategory Winner: Rent-E-Quip

Rent-E-Quip aims to truly listen to and understand the wedding couple’s vision, from their choice of linens to the unique style of tent. “Instead of the quintessential white canopied tent, you can go with nautical vibes and get a sailcloth-style tent with starburst patterns, which glows throughout the night by refracting whatever light is projected within it,” says David Darby, wedding and event specialist.

Tent Rentals

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Party Perfect

3. Topside Tent & Party Rentals

Service Provider for Small or Backyard Weddings

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Harmony of Virginia

3. Party Perfect

LGBTQ-Friendly Vendor

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Harmony of Virginia

3. Carly Romeo & Co.

Audiovisual Provider

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. The Lighting & Sound Company

3. Advanced Visual Production

Alternative Transportation Service: (Tie) James River Transportation; RVA on Wheels

James River Transportation has more than 30 years of experience providing wedding transportation and is dedicated to customer service, safety and reliability. Skip the limo and ride with the entire wedding party in a deluxe motorcoach, minicoach or executive van. At RVA on Wheels, timing is a big consideration when providing transportation. “We always want to be sure the timing is realistic for each trip to be sure everyone is where they need to be on this most special day of theirs,” says Hendley Davis, operations manager. And couples can add a unique flair by using a trolley.

2. (Tie) RVATukTuk; Winn Transportation

3. First Class Limo

Limousine Company: James Limousine

The staff at James Limousine is driven to serve. Vehicles are expertly maintained by a professional staff committed to keeping the fleet in pristine condition. The company has its own wedding specialist and stays on top of the latest trends. “It’s our ultimate desire to create memories and wow our customers at every opportunity,” says CEO Hope Newcomb.

2. Richmond Limousine

Locally Owned Etsy Shop to Purchase Accessories or Decor: Pencraft + Post

Pencraft + Post repurposes salvaged materials such as broken terra cotta pots and scraps from leather artists. “We have a growing rental collection, and we even rent materials that are not usually available to rent, like acrylic and wood,” says owner Deirdre Gill. For special flair, she can customize wedding balloons with your colors and a hand-lettered message.

Three of Pencraft + Post owner Deirdre Gill’s favorite customizable pieces:

× 1 of 3 Expand Hand-lettered balloon: “These joyful decorations are perfect at any stage of the wedding planning process.” (Photo courtesy Pencraft + Post) × 2 of 3 Expand Pink sea salt place cards: “These pink pretties get guests to their seats in a fun and fashionable way.” (Photo by Renee Jean Photography) × 3 of 3 Expand Leather details: “Leather will elevate the aesthetic of your wedding and will look beautiful in your home.” (Photo by Wendy Jade Photography) Prev Next

Multicategory Winner: Donnie Newton

804-543-2370 or newtonde2@gmail.com

The wedding day is the couple’s day, and Newton wants their vows to be special, a memory they can carry with them forever. “I have several scripts I use, but I let the couple make adjustments, customize it,” says Newton, who officiates weddings across the state. He has officiated weddings that range from traditional to superhero costume events.

Officiant

1. Donnie Newton

2. Hollie Woodruff

LGBTQ-Friendly Officiant

1. Donnie Newton

2. Hollie Woodruff

3. Casey Dokoupil of EQ Events

Food & Beverage

× Expand Photo courtesy Belle Isle Moonshine

Locally Made Spirits to Serve at Your Wedding: Belle Isle Moonshine

Your out-of-town guests might expect a dusty Mason jar, but the versatility of Belle Isle Moonshine will quickly win them over. Infused spirits reduce the need for complicated craft cocktails with endless ingredients. Take the batch-ready Pineapple Express: Mix Belle Isle Honey Habanero, pineapple juice and a squeeze of lime. “We try to make things easy and accessible without decreasing the quality,” says Brandon Day, director of marketing.

2. Cirrus Vodka

3. Virago Spirits

Bartending Service/Mixologist: One for the Road

A signature cocktail can give guests a taste of a couple’s love story. In one case, Brittany Nicole Jones and Ryan Wirt of One for the Road blended cocktails from the bars where the couple first met and had their first date. “They had a favorite cocktail from both establishments,” Jones says. “We worked with the flavor profiles and created the perfect marriage of the two.”

2. MOSAIC Catering + Events

3. Get Cozy Vintage Mobile Bars

Virginia Wine to Serve at Your Wedding: Barboursville Vineyards

Barboursville Vineyards offers a range of wines, from the dry, still rosé Allegrante with dinner to their Brut Rosé Cuvée for toasting. Want to keep the celebration going year after year? Carter Nicholas of Barboursville says the highly collectible Bordeaux-style red blend, Octagon, is their most requested vintage for anniversary celebrations.

2. (Tie) Upper Shirley Vineyards; Veritas Winery

3. King Family Vineyards

Wedding Cakes: Pearl's Bake Shoppe

Catering Manager Korina Crichigno says couples come to Pearl’s for the bakery's elegant and clean designs. Lately, she says, Pearl's has had more requests for watercolor buttercream. “They’ll use one or two of their wedding colors to add into the vanilla buttercream that gives it that light watercolor,” she says, “just to add a little pop of color, but still look classy.”

2. Sweet Fix

3. Fat Rabbit Cakes

× Expand Photo courtesy Sweet Fix

Multicategory Winner: Sweet Fix

Whether it’s a life-size golf club, a college mascot or a classic Nintendo game (see right), every groom’s cake from Sweet Fix is a work of art — but that’s not all they have to offer. Sweet Fix is also known for its decadent dessert tables that can highlight cultural traditions and accommodate dietary restrictions. “We can also work with the clients’ vision and color scheme and create a tablescape that complements the reception,” says owner Amanda Robinson.

Groom's Cake

1. Sweet Fix

2. Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

3. Fat Rabbit Cakes

Wedding Cake Alternative

1. Sweet Fix

2. Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

3. Sugar Shack Donuts

Caterer: MOSAIC Catering + Events

MOSAIC’s catering team comprises an eclectic mix of designers, foodies, engineers and techies who can handle the menu and rentals, as well as design the space and lighting. They guide customers through developing a menu that fits their tastes, from a traditional carving station to the creative, like a biscuit bar or Southern tapas stations.

2. Goodrich Gourmet Catering Co.

3. A Sharper Palate Catering & Events

Food Truck for the Reception: (Tie) Gelati Celesti; Intergalactic Tacos

It might sound retro, but Gelati Celesti owner Steve Rosser says his ice cream shop is at the heart of many relationships. Couples usually have a shared favorite flavor, with chocolate decadence, salted caramel or “Just Ask” often topping the list. And, Rosser says, “it’s a magic moment” when the couple inevitably climbs into the truck for photo ops. As the pandemic restricted large events, many couples turned to intimate, backyard weddings — the perfect environment for Intergalactic Tacos to pull up and dish out dinner. “We’re able to stay socially distanced, people individually walk up, we’re able to do things outside,” says owner Brian Graff. “It’s a weird time, so it’s nice to be able to give someone a small sense of normalcy.”

2. Goatocado

3. Boka Tako

Virginia Beer to Serve at Your Wedding: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

“Weddings are one of those rare occasions where you can bring all your closest friends and family together, often from faraway places,” says Patrick Murtaugh, co-founder of Hardywood Park Craft Brewery. “Serving your favorite local craft beer is a great way to show off one of the cool aspects of the city you live in.” Murtaugh adds that Richmond Lager and Singel are Hardywood’s biggest crowd-pleasers.

2. Triple Crossing Beer

3. Devils Backbone Brewing Company

Hardywood Park Craft Brewery Co-founder Patrick Murtaugh’s Top Three Additional Beer Picks for Weddings:

× 1 of 3 Expand “If you’re getting married in December, I would definitely put Gingerbread Stout on the list, as it really is the ultimate holiday beer.” (Photo courtesy Hardywood Park Craft Brewery) × 2 of 3 Expand “Suncrush appeals to anyone who appreciates something super refreshing. It’s ideal for any outdoor wedding.” (Photo by Kate Magee) × 3 of 3 Expand “The Great Return is our American IPA that at 7.5% ABV and 70 IBUs should cover those looking for something a little more aggressive.” (Photo by Kate Magee) Prev Next

Pre- & Post-wedding

× Expand Photo courtesy Fraîche

Wedding Registry at a Local Store: FraÎche

Located in a cozy spot in the Libbie and Grove shopping district, Fraîche offers a large selection of high-end products and top-notch customer service. “We work one-on-one with brides and walk them through the whole bridal registry process and give suggestions and advice,” says store manager Kendall Sexton. Fraîche recommends registering six months in advance and also offers online registries.

2. Tweed

3. Trend

Pre-wedding Fitness Training: The Bar Method

The Bar Method's 60-minute signature classes are perfect for brides who want to build long and lean muscles. “We love being a part of client transformations, and we know brides especially want to feel and look their best,” says owner Nikki Davis.

2. (Tie) Orangetheory Fitness; Pure Barre

3. BOHO Studios

Financial Planner: Nadia Anderson, CPA/owner Virginia Grace Event Management

Nadia Anderson is a Richmond native with a background in both public accounting with her self-titled CPA business and event management as the founder of Virginia Grace. Coupling her passions, Anderson crafts a stress-free wedding budgeting experience for the bride and groom. “Developing a budget is in the first five tasks that I encourage couples to consider as soon as they’re engaged,” she says.

2. Yes Life Financial

Wedding Dance Instructor: Fred Astaire Dance Studios

Fred Astaire Dance Studios helps couples customize their first dance to enthrall their guests. “The first dance can be successfully created in many ways,” says owner Tommy Bettin. “The fun part for us is bringing their vision into reality.” Bettin recommends dance lessons six months or more ahead of the wedding, but he can accommodate any time frame.

2. Rigby’s Jig Dance Studio

3. Off and Dancing!

Honeymoon Travel Experts: Champagne & Cabanas Travel

Champagne & Cabanas Travel provides a hassle-free honeymoon experience by customizing trips based on a couple’s travel style, interests and destination. Owner and travel planner Ciera Pope has adjusted to the pandemic by focusing more on domestic travel. “I've also put together a few different staycation tote bags that include things such as activity cards, themed candles, s'mores [ingredients] and recipes for clients to use no matter where they are,” Pope says.

2. Covington Travel