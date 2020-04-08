The A-List

You voted in 97 categories for your favorite wedding vendors. From your most-loved fashion boutiques to the best caterer, here are this year’s top local providers.

Fashion + Beauty

× Expand Dress from Urban Set Bride (Photo by Carly Romeo & Co.)

Multicategory Winner: Urban Set Bride

Welcoming, comfortable and never intimidating — that’s how co-owners Christine Haines Greenberg and Jennifer Haines describe their intimate bridal shop in Church Hill. Receive one-on-one attention at this by-appointment-only shop as you check out on-trend selections of floral lace, A-lines, sheer bodices and low backs, plus plentiful Boho styles. Classic looks can also be found for brides looking for options such as a cleaner, fitted crepe gown.

Bridal Gown Salon

1. Urban Set Bride

2. Annalise Bridal Boutique

3. Tiffanys Bridal

Bridal Headpieces

1. Urban Set Bride

2. Tiffanys Bridal

3. (Tie) Annalise Bridal Boutique; Bridal Elegance

Alterations: SEAMS Alterations

Claudia Villegas is no newcomer to bridal alterations. She has more than 18 years of experience and can do alterations from measurements, hems, straps and more. Her calendar tends to fill up quickly, so call 10 to 12 weeks in advance, as she prefers to see her clients two to three times before the wedding to ensure a proper fit.

2. AG Alterations

3. (Tie) David’s Bridal; Fariba’s Bridal Alterations & Design

Wedding Jewelry Other Than the Rings: Lustre by Adolf

When one thinks of wedding jewelry, diamond engagement rings and wedding bands are usually the first things that come to mind. But LUSTRE by Adolf offers several types of jewelry for the modern wedding party. Co-owner Robin Salzberg has been seeing a lot of pearls and fashion jewelry such as gold, mixed metals and funky designs incorporated into wedding-day looks.

2. Sun & Selene

Multicategory Winner: Bella Bridesmaids

Flower girl and bridesmaid dresses have one important thing in common: a theme. Bella Bridesmaids owner Elizabeth Rand says, “It’s always fun to match a bride’s vision.” With more than 20 designers in store, the shop is able to get creative with styles and coordinate the bridal gown with the flower girl and bridesmaid dresses. Bella Bridesmaids is locally owned, but thanks to national ties within its network, it can connect the wedding party with their perfect attire for the big day.

Flower Girl Dresses

1. Bella Bridesmaids

2. (Tie) David’s Bridal; Dillard’s

Bridesmaid Dresses

1. Bella Bridesmaids

2. David’s Bridal

3. Tiffanys Bridal

Bridal Footwear: Saxon Shoes

The perfect footwear can help complement a bride’s dress and prevent foot pain throughout her wedding day. According to Floor Manager Lauren Deck, many brides are currently leaning toward the ankle strap with simple toe band and cross toe with skinny heel styles. Deck says Saxon prides itself on having a large selection of footwear for brides of all ages.

Local Shop at Which to Buy a Dress for Attending a Wedding: Nellie George

Guests want a dress that will make them stand out and feel confident. As women are drifting away from the traditional long dress, Nellie George is seeing more asymmetrical hemlines and bolder colors and patterns. Manager and Buyer Hannah Spinner says Nellie George prides itself on finding unique designers and prints.

Groom/Groomsman Apparel: Men’s Wearhouse

Today’s suit styles transcend your basic black. Tyler Taylor, senior customer sales associate at the 9101 W. Broad St. store, says three-piece looks are popular, especially in colors like wine, burgundy, petal and blush.

2. The Groom’s Corner at Tiffanys Bridal

3. (Tie) The Black Tux at Nordstrom; Jos. A. Bank; Peter-Blair

Groom/Groomsman Accessories: Jos. A. Bank

Starting with individual service, Jos. A. Bank aims to fit all body types to tailor an overall look that has clients feeling their best. From socks to cufflinks, suspenders to cologne, the company excels in its accessories offerings. John Shannon, manager of the Gayton Crossing location, says the store can even match bridal colors and hues into ties and other accessories.

Multicategory Winner: Diamonds Direct

More than 50 designers, over 3,000 engagement ring mountings and the 110% Lifetime Upgrade Policy, which gives 110% of your original diamond purchase toward a new diamond, provide ample options when it comes to selecting engagement and wedding rings at Diamonds Direct. Plus, designers work in tandem with clients to bring their custom ring visions to life, simplifying the process and working within budgets.

Engagement and Wedding Rings

1. Diamonds Direct

2. (Tie) Fink’s Jewelers; LUSTRE by Adolf

3. Schwarzschild Jewelers

Custom-Designed Rings

1. Diamonds Direct

2. Nine Roses Jewelers

3. Carreras Jewelers

Mother of the Bride Apparel: (Tie) Dillard’s; Nordstrom

You’ll find both national retailers, Dillard’s and Nordstrom, at Short Pump Town Center, where you can browse their selections of mother-of-the-bride ensembles all in one shopping trip. Dillard’s, which also has a Richmond-area location at Stony Point Fashion Park, can alter the hem, sleeves and straps on select items. Nordstrom also offers similar perks, including personal, beauty and wedding stylists, as well as alterations and tailoring. Plus, both retailers offer in-store pickup to alleviate shopping stress.

On-Location Hair: Lou Stevens

Owner Lou Stevens is looking forward to growing the salon and bridal division of her eponymous business. Stevens has been doing bridal hair on-site for 30 years and she opened the salon in 2017. Services include updos, half-ups and all-down hairstyles.

2. Avenue 42

3. Elle Style Studio

× Expand Photo by Rachel Gierlach courtesy High Point Barbershop

Provider for Men’s Pre-Wedding Grooming: High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor

At High Point Barbershop & Shave Parlor, grooms get refreshed with a clean shave and a cup of coffee. Scott Kenney, front desk manager of The Fan location, recommends scheduling an appointment the day of or day before the wedding, but make sure to book 10 weeks in advance, as the shop is busiest on the weekends.

2. Glammed Co.

Pre-Wedding and Honeymoon Tanning: Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge

Brides look for that “bridal glow,” and at Bombshell Brazilian Waxing & Beauty Lounge, they deliver just that. COO Annelies Hielinger notes that Bombshell’s use of top organic products and its work to educate clients about the process, prep and post-care of their spray tan are essential to keeping customers satisfied. She says the staff loves assisting brides and looks forward to being a part of their special day.

2. (Tie) Avenue 42; Cameron B. Carson, LLC; Sugar Mist Sunless Tanning

3. (Tie) Island Glow Sunless Studio, Salon and Beauty Bar; Malibu Tans

× Expand Photo by Lexi Hanrahan Photography courtesy Sugar & Hive Beauty Bar

Skin-Care Services: Sugar & Hive Beauty Bar

Sugar & Hive Beauty Bar provides a space for brides to relax while they receive professional skin care services. Founder Summer Layton says their brides usually gravitate toward the HydraFacial MD resurfacing treatment, which preps the skin for the big day. Often coupled with dermaplaning, these treatments combine to create a smooth and hairless surface, so makeup goes on beautifully.

2. Spa Three Ten

Spa Treatments: Mynd Spa & Salon

Mynd Spa & Salon, formerly The Red Door Spa, will remain the same despite the re-brand and a minor facelift, with a change in color scheme from red to more natural tones, says Front Desk Lead Taylor Lemay.

2. (Tie) Scents of Serenity Organic Spa; Sugar & Hive Beauty Bar

3. (Tie) Spa Three Ten; Vitality Float Spa

Manicures: Escape Nails & Spa

For a day of relaxation and pampering with the wedding party, Escape Nails & Spa offers services from pedicures to facials. General Manager Lynda Ho recommends taking advantage of their VIP Private Room, which accommodates up to eight people.

2. Buffed & Polished Nail Lounge

3. Holy Chic + Co

Multicategory Winner: Avenue 42

As Avenue 42 has evolved, so have its clients’ needs. “The biggest difference we are seeing this season is a break from tradition,” says owner Natalie Gordon, with brides moving toward hair and makeup styles that make them feel confident and comfortable. Whether brides book the salon for themselves and their bridesmaids, or request on-location styling, Avenue 42’s artists and support staff have a passion for making their clients look their best on the big day.

Salon-Based Hair and Makeup Services

1. Avenue 42

2. Elle Style Studio

3. Lou Stevens

On-Location Makeup

1. Avenue 42

2. Lou Stevens

3. Elle Style Studio

Gifts

× Expand Photo courtesy Anther

Locally Made Item for Bride’s Gift (From Partner): Anther

Founder Kimberly Jones fashions and finds one-of-a-kind jewelry. “Each of our handcrafted pieces [carries] a small part of their artisan’s story,” Jones says. “We love the idea that gifting newlyweds a handcrafted piece adds something beautiful to the start of their story as a couple.”

2. Trend

× Expand Photo courtesy Ledbury

Locally Made Item for Groom’s Gift (From Partner): Ledbury

The new Essentials Collection from Ledbury is a one-of-a-kind gift for your groom. Handmade in the company’s bespoke workshop right here in Richmond, the shirts use luxe Italian fabric, feature mother-of-pearl buttons and convey elegance and confidence. For less than $100, it’s affordable, practical luxury.

Local Shop for Groomsman Gifts: Peter-Blair

Store Manager Elizabeth Creasey says groomsmen gifts are usually connected to the wedding outfit. “Engraved cufflinks and embroidered cummerbunds — where you can see the initials once the jacket is removed — add a personal touch,” she says. Peter-Blair also offers engraved pocketknives and can create custom ties and pocket squares to coordinate with wedding themes and colors.

2. Mongrel

3. (Tie) Ledbury; Trend; Tweed

RVA-Inspired Wedding Favor: Three Sisters Cheese Straws

While the siblings behind Three Sisters Cheese Straws have passed the torch to the next generation — friends Ann Kamps Taliaferro, Peanut Kempe and Elizabeth Crowley (daughter-in-law of one of the founding sisters) — their Southern specialty is still crispy, spicy and made with butter. “For many of our brides, cheese straws represent a taste of home, or the South,” Taliaferro says. Custom packaging is also available.

Multicategory Winner: Tweed

Tweed is chock-full of gift ideas. From the fun (monogrammable beverage tumblers and coolers, key rings and visors) to the fashionable (jewelry, Scout bags, scarves), Tweed’s product selection is varied and vast. Now celebrating its 15th anniversary, the shop specializes in supplying that one perfect gift for the whole bridal party.

Local Store for Bridesmaid Gifts

1. Tweed

2. Trend

3. (Tie) Anther; Gifted RVA; Mongrel

Place to Purchase Personalized/Monogrammed Gifts

1. Tweed

2. Trend

3. Letterful

New + Trending

× Expand Three of The Hive Wedding Collective’s Staffers’ Favorite Aspects of Wedding Planning Christine Haines Greenberg, Queen Bee: “It's very gratifying to take scattered ideas, grandiose visions and the slight financial panic of our clients at our first meeting and guide them through the process to make everything more digestible. Walking the couple into the reception space before the guests arrive … is very rewarding.” Heather Clarke, Event Coordinator and Designer: “Seeing [our clients] on the day of their wedding, enjoying their family and being able to be truly present with each other while we handle the details is immensely gratifying. The design, the food and especially the timeline are all bespoke and curated to our clients’ personal styles.” Ciera Pope, Lead Wedding Coordinator: “Throughout the wedding day, constantly being told by your clients, their family and their friends how amazing of a job we’ve done is truthfully one of the most rewarding aspects of this career. It’s a gentle reminder that all of the long hours planning, budgeting, designing and double-checking timelines are absolutely worth it.” (Photos courtesy The Hive Wedding Collective; left: Kimie James, center and right: Shawnee Custalow)

New Bridal Service in the Richmond Region: The Hive Wedding Collective

Founder Christine Haines Greenberg and her team rebranded Wood Grain & Lace Events in 2018 to better reflect their myriad talents. “We are a group of stylish, organized, professional women who help our clients stay sane throughout the planning process,” Greenberg says, adding that the team specializes in modern and chic events that make the most of a client’s budget.

2. Glammed Co.

New Trend in Wedding-Day Fashion: Different style dresses or jumpers, jumpsuits, suits

Weddings are infinitely customizable, and that includes the happy couple’s attire. It’s more than OK to consider a different type of dress — think short, or a dove gray or pale pink — or even a dressy suit that can have a life beyond the big day. When making a selection, consider the overall wedding vibe, personal style, and comfort and fit. Then have fun!

2. Fun and/or stylish nontraditional shoes

New Wedding Venue: Burlington Plantation

More than 50 weddings have been hosted at Burlington Plantation since it opened in April 2018. The site boasts a 5,000-square-foot ballroom that easily accommodates large gatherings. “We have an updated elegance that caters to brides and grooms who wish to have a rustic wedding with a more sophisticated feel,” says Director of Events Amber Wilson.

2. Antebellum of New Kent

3. Adaline Acres

Locations

× Expand Wedding at Historic Mankin Mansion (Photo by Xiaoqi Li Photography)

Multicategory Winner: Historic Mankin Mansion

Couples love the intimate, picturesque setting of this private mansion estate, which has been renovated and re-created over the years to offer an ideal wedding location. The mansion offers packages that include event setup, cleanup and day-of coordination. “Choosing to take on all the work and worry is a mistake from which couples may never recover,” says co-proprietor Paula Clark Ramirez. “Our couples gain peace of mind that is truly priceless. They don’t need to lift a finger.” The venue can accommodate up to 16 overnight guests as part of its wedding weekend destination package.

Outdoor Wedding Site

1. Historic Mankin Mansion

2. Maymont

3. Upper Shirley Vineyards

Most Romantic Ceremony Site

1. Historic Mankin Mansion

2. Maymont

3. The Mill at Fine Creek

Hidden Gem Wedding Ceremony Site

1. Historic Mankin Mansion

2. Linden Row Inn

3. (Tie) The Manor House at Kings Charter; The Mill at Fine Creek

Wedding Venue with Unique Personality

1. Historic Mankin Mansion

2. Quirk Hotel

3. Ashton Creek Vineyard

All-inclusive Venue

1. Historic Mankin Mansion

2. (Tie) The Jefferson Hotel; The Mill at Fine Creek

3. (Tie) The Boathouse at Sunday Park or Rocketts Landing; The Renaissance

Most Budget-Friendly All-Inclusive Site

1. Historic Mankin Mansion

2. The Boathouse at Sunday Park

3. Linden Row Inn

Best B&B in Virginia for a Wedding

1. Historic Mankin Mansion

2. (Tie) Clifton Inn; Linden Row Inn

3. The Virginia Cliffe Inn

Reception Venue for a Small Wedding

1. Historic Mankin Mansion

2. (Tie) Linden Row Inn; Urban Roost at Lunch.Supper

3. The Jefferson/Lemaire

Under-the-Radar Reception Site

1. Historic Mankin Mansion

2. Linden Row Inn

3. Urban Roost at Lunch.Supper

Wedding or Reception Site at a Historic Museum or Location: The American Civil War Museum at Historic Tredegar

Spread over 8.9 acres, Historic Tredegar offers spectacular views of the James River and downtown Richmond in a unique setting. The venue offers 18,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a brick patio and the bluestone courtyard, both of which can be tented. In summer 2020, Historic Tredegar will open the Foundry Building, which will add roughly 6,000 square feet of indoor event space.

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Place to Hold a Bachelor Party: Scott’s Addition

What’s better than a night out in the city to celebrate your upcoming nuptials? The popular Scott’s Addition neighborhood has endless options for dining and entertainment in a convenient, walkable radius. Hit up breweries like Vasen Brewing Co. and Ardent Craft Ales, play old school arcade games at The Circuit and Bingo Beer Co., or try your hand at ax throwing (preferably while sober!) when Kraken Axes arrives in the neighborhood and Bad Axe Throwing opens in spring 2020.

2. Casa Del Barco

Place to Hold a Bachelorette Party: Godfrey’s

For 22 years, Godfrey’s has been a mainstay of Richmond entertainment. This vibrant drag bar and dance club features professional entertainers from across the country. Opt for an evening excursion and dance the night away, or attend one of Godfrey’s famous Sunday Drag Brunches, where you can watch performers strut their stuff while enjoying banana-stuffed French toast or savory quiche and, of course, mimosas.

2. Quirk Hotel

3. Casa Del Barco

Place to Hold a Bridal Shower: Quirk Hotel

Celebrate in luxury at this four-star boutique hotel, which offers three event spaces in addition to its signature restaurant, Maple & Pine, and an open air rooftop bar. “Our indoor and outdoor spaces offer options unlike any other, paired with fresh and local menu options,” says Director of Sales and Marketing Whitney Dang. Its second location, Quirk Hotel Charlottesville, will open in early 2020.

2. The Jefferson Hotel/Lemaire

3. The Boathouse (all locations)

× Expand Photo courtesy Fairview Farm Events

Barn/Farm Wedding Venue: Fairview Farm Events

This 115-acre, all-inclusive estate venue in Powhatan has been family owned for more than 100 years. The owners have recently transformed their 1920s dairy barn into a 4,000-square-foot lodging space. “We focus on creating lasting memories for families at our rustic, chic venue,” says co-owner Debora Gordon.

2. (Tie) Alturia Farm; The Barns of Kanak; Seven Springs

3. (Tie) Ashton Creek Vineyard; Wisteria Farms

Best Place for an Elopement in Virginia: Virginia Beach

If a simple seaside ceremony is more your style than a large wedding, consider hopping on the highway and heading to Virginia Beach. The area has several small wedding chapels, and there are even vendors who offer elopement packages (including coordination, an officiant, a photographer, flowers and music) to make sure your day is as special as possible. Opt for an intimate sunrise or sunset elopement so you can start or end your day with the person who means the most.

2. Linden Row Inn

3. The Boathouse at Sunday Park or Rocketts Landing

Honeymoon Getaway in Virginia: (Tie) The Omni Homestead Resort; Virginia Beach

You don’t have to get on a plane to reach your ideal honeymoon destination. Nestled on 2,000 acres of scenic Virginia landscape, the historic Omni Homestead Resort features luxury amenities, a full-service spa, a water park, seven restaurants/dining options and a plethora of outdoor activities. You can also choose to have a seaside getaway at Virginia Beach, which offers dozens of oceanfront resorts and hotels.

2. The Tides Inn

3. Charlottesville

Multicategory Winner: The Jefferson Hotel

The historic Jefferson Hotel has been hosting weddings since 1895. It offers multiple event spaces, on-site catering and floral design, in-house planning services and more. Recently, The Jefferson purchased new Chiavari chairs and has more than 30 color choices of floor-length linens for couples hosting their reception in the Grand Ballroom or Empire Ballroom. “We are fortunate to have many longtime team members, including our wedding planners, pastry chef, florist, event chefs and banquet staff, who provide an added layer of expertise that only enhances the level of service and consistency,” says Public Relations Manager Jennifer Crisp.

Hotel Venue

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. Quirk Hotel

3. Linden Row Inn

Reception Location for a Large Wedding

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Main Street Station

Farewell Brunch Location

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. Graduate Richmond

3. Urban Roost at Lunch.Supper

Bridal Luncheon Venue

1. The Jefferson Hotel/Lemaire

2. The Boathouse (all locations)

3. Quirk Hotel

One-stop Wedding Weekend Location

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. The Boathouse at Sunday Park

Newlywed/Bridal Suite

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. Quirk Hotel

3. (Tie) Historic Mankin Mansion; Linden Row Inn

Place to Hold a Welcome Reception

1. The Jefferson Hotel

2. Quirk Hotel

3. (Tie) The Boathouse (all locations); Linden Row Inn

Rehearsal Dinner Location: The Boathouse at Sunday Park or Rocketts Landing

These Richmond eateries are known for their dazzling waterfront views and convenient indoor-outdoor seating options. “Our team is focused on helping guests celebrate life in the best way we know how — with delicious food, beautiful designs and scenic views,” says Megan Irvin of The Hodges Partnership. The most recent addition to The Boathouse family is The Boathouse at City Point in Hopewell. The new restaurant offers 2,450 square feet of event space that includes a tent pad.

2. Urban Roost at Lunch.Supper

3. The Jefferson Hotel/Lemaire

Multicategory Winner: Maymont

It’s easy to celebrate being in love on the breathtaking grounds of this 100-acre Victorian estate. “Our staff [is] passionate about preserving and maintaining the manicured grounds and gardens, and donations from guests and local businesses make it possible to keep the estate beautiful and magical,” says Director of Marketing and Communications Carla Murray. In 2020, Maymont will offer event rentals at 1000 Westover Road at its recently renovated, Mediterranean-style historic home located near Maymont Farm.

Local Site to Pop the Question

1. Maymont

2. Libby Hill Park

3. Lewis Ginter

Botanical Garden Place for Engagement Pictures

1. Maymont

2. Libby Hill Park

3. Historic Mankin Mansion

Photos, Videos, Music + Lighting

× Expand Photo courtesy Richmond Photobooth

Photo Booth Company: Richmond Photobooth

Owner Andrea Maradiaga says there are a few key components to a fun photo booth such as a custom backdrop collection (including a new design from Studio Two Three) and plenty of props. “Our glasses collection is getting out of hand,” she says. “The lobster claws are a crowd favorite."

2. Badass Booth

3. Photo Boom Boom

Multicategory Winner: Kim Stockwell Photography

Kim Stockwell says film allows her to capture intimate moments with a timeless feel. “My motivation is to create classic images,” she says. “Medium-format film captures light and emotion in an undeniably beautiful way.” Plus, she’ll still send you stunning Instagram-worthy digital files.

Bridal Boudoir Photography

1. Kim Stockwell Photography

2. Stephanie Yonce Photography

Wedding Day Photography

1. Kim Stockwell Photography

2. Sean DeWitt Photography

3. Don Mears Photography

Bridal Portraits: (Tie) Kenzi Creates Co.; Kim Stockwell Photography

Kenzi Flinchum of Kenzi Creates Co. says, “Give me a dark room with one source of natural light coming in, and we’re about to create some magic.” Kim Stockwell uses medium-format film to capture timeless images.

2. Sean DeWitt Photography

3. (Tie) The Gernands; Wendell Powell Studio

Engagement Photo Session: Sean DeWitt Photography

“I don’t take myself very seriously, but I do take my job extremely seriously,” says photographer Sean DeWitt. That means lots of self-deprecating humor, paired with lessons in posing that relaxes couples.

2. Kim Stockwell Photography

3. Kenzi Creates Co.

Wedding DJ: (Tie) Bunn DJ Co.; Eric Cunningham, Debonaire Entertainment; Martin Ramirez, Historic Mankin Mansion

“We are creating the soundtrack to a couple’s wedding,” says Eric Cunningham with Debonaire Entertainment. “We also discuss the diversity of guests,” says Martin Ramirez of Historic Mankin Mansion, “and how to involve them by playing a variety of music.” Frank Guertler, owner of Bunn DJ Co., says The Temptations’ “My Girl” and Aretha Franklin’s “Respect” are go-to hits.

2. (Tie) DJ Ant Boogie; Rhythm of Love

Multicategory Winner: Mod Films

Morgan Robertson, owner and creative director for Mod Films, says video is crucial for capturing fleeting and unexpected moments. “Something as small as a brief gaze from the father of the bride to his daughter as they are walking down the aisle … can be missed easily — but not when I'm constantly filming.”

Audiovisual Provider

1. Mod Films

2. Rent-E-Quip

3. (Tie) Advanced Visual Production; RVAV

Videographer

1. Mod Films

2. Ginger Topham

3. Double Take

Event Lighting: Lighting Professors

“There are two key components to designing lighting: the venue and the vision,” says Jake Anderson, principal of Lighting Professors. They create lighting designs that seamlessly follow the architecture of the space.

2. The Lighting & Sound Co.

3. Rent-E-Quip

String Instrument Group, Duo or Soloist: Christina Thomas, RVA Harpist

“The harp has the ability to create a gentle and intimate atmosphere,” says harpist Christina Thomas. “It’s also unique, so wedding guests take notice.” And her repertoire exceeds Pachelbel’s “Canon in D” to include songs like “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X.

Top Band: Bachelor Boys Band

“So many of our most memorable moments in life are associated with specific songs,” says Adam Hopkins of the Bachelor Boys Band. The four- to 14-piece band can be customized to suit a couple’s budget or to mimic their favorite bands.

2. (Tie) Kings of Swing; Three Sheets to the Wind

Decor + Details

× Expand A tent and other rentals from Rent-E-Quip (Photo by Justin Hankins)

Multicategory Winner: Rent-E-Quip

David Darby, wedding and event specialist for Rent-E-Quip, says tents and linens work in tandem to sculpt the overall feel of an event. Rent-E-Quip uses CAD drawings, along with aerial photography and reference images of numerous venues, to help couples visualize their event layout. “If I had to pick a singular runaway trend, it would be modern stylings,” he says. “Ceramic plates, textured neutral linens and clear tents are seeing a lot of love in 2020.”

Tent Rentals

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Party Perfect

3. Commonwealth Event Co.

Linen Rentals

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

3. Party Perfect

LGBTQ-Friendly Vendor

1. Rent-E-Quip

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Kim Stockwell Photography

Stationery/Invitation Shop: Paper on the Avenue

There’s a lot more to selecting an invitation than the design — and Paper on the Avenue can help with every step, from wording and font choices to addressing and postage. “Now, brides are having a little more fun with the save-the-date, and they’re leaning to a more classic invitation,” says Gentry O’Neill, co-owner of Paper on the Avenue.

2. Merrymaker Fine Paper

3. By Invitation Only

Photo by Don Mears Photography courtesy Pen & Chic

Locally Owned Etsy Shop to Purchase Accessories or Decor: Pen & Chic

Victoria Oley of Pen & Chic says hand lettering and calligraphy offer an elegant and customized feel for weddings. “I collaborate with clients on every detail: writing style, paper and ink color — even ribbon color,” she says. Her Etsy shop goes well beyond place cards and signage to include wine tags and a complete mimosa-bar setup.

Floral Design: (Tie) petals&twigs; Tommy’s Garden

“I'm seeing classic bouquets with surprise elements, such as dried botanicals or anthurium, a tropical flower,” says Sarah Pollard Chiffriller of petals&twigs. Family owned Tommy’s Garden specializes in contemporary and traditional arrangements.

2. Photosynthesis Floral Design

3. Vogue Flowers

Calligraphy or Hand-Lettering Artist: Letterful

Hand lettering adds a personal touch — but it’s not only the style of lettering, or even the content. Molly Walker of Letterful finds just as much creativity in the materials. “This year I’ve worked with fabric, including jackets, canvas banners and silk ribbons,” she says. “I’ve created place cards on agate stones.”

2. Pen & Chic

3. Pencraft + Post

Locally Designed Invitations/Local Invitation Designer: By Invitation Only

By Invitation Only’s Kerrie DiStanlo says the design can often say as much as the wording. “A thick invitation with a gold edge will let your guests know you are planning a formal wedding,” she says. “A soft floral invitation design will set the tone for a garden wedding.”

2. English Tea Paperie

3. (Tie) Carly Reed Designs; Merrymaker Fine Paper

Multicategory Winner: CCS Events

Wedding planning is a balance of thoughtful research and quick, decisive action. Colleen Cook, wedding planner, designer and coordinator for CCS Events, handles both. “I find brides spend lots of time on items I complete literally in front of them,” she says. Still, she suggests a slow and measured approach when getting started. “It’s exciting, but it pays to put the time in and research and interview more than just the first [vendor] that reaches out to you.”

Event Designer/Planner

1. CCS Events

2. Kim Moody Design

3. (Tie) For Love of Love; Glint Events; The Hive Wedding Collective

Day-of Wedding Coordinator

1. CCS Events

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. (Tie) The Hive Wedding Collective; LK Events & Design; XOXO Weddings and Events

Furniture Rentals: Paisley & Jade

The company’s full-time carpenter repairs vintage pieces and builds new rental items such as customizable bars, oversized architectural arbors and dining tables. “Furniture has the ability to emphasize and communicate the feeling you want your guests to see and experience,” says co-owner Perkins Morgan.

2. Rent-E-Quip

3. Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

Limousine Company: James Limousine

Hiring a transportation company can save time and stress — and even give couples a brief respite during an otherwise bustling day. Book a driver to get your wedding party to the venue on time, transport far-flung family members from the airport and allow guests to party safely well into the night. “We can help create realistic timelines for getting your guests to the wedding and reception on time,” says Hope Newcomb, James Limousine’s CEO.

2. Richmond Limousine

3. (Tie) First Class Limo; James River Transportation

Alternative Transportation Service: RVA on Wheels

Arranging for transportation on the big day can make it easier for guests to navigate an unfamiliar city or enjoy the night without worrying about a ride home. The trolley service from RVA on Wheels adds a fun twist. “Trolleys have a different feel than standard buses and limos,” says Operations Manager Hendley Davis. “They’re very Richmond and make for super-cute pictures.”

Multicategory Winner: Donnie Newton

Five years ago, after a handful of couples approached Donnie Newton about officiating their weddings, Newton decided to make that role official. He comes prepared with standard scripts, but encourages couples to make the ceremony their own. “As long as we get the legal part in,” he says, “I let them do whatever they want to do. It’s their day and it should be about them.”

Officiant

1. Donnie Newton

2. Brian Purcell, Two Become One Ministry

3. Doug Bowman

LGBTQ-Friendly Officiant

1. Donnie Newton

2. Mandy Canfield, Ceremonies by Mandy

Food + Beverage

× Expand Three of Sweet Fix Owner Amanda Robinson’s Favorite Groom’s Cake Creations “This nearly life-sized golf bag cake incorporated so many personalized elements to represent the groom. From hand-painted ‘embroidered’ bulldogs to hand-cut text!” “There are so many details in this hand-sculpted red velvet Jabba the Hutt cake. The additional figurines were sculpted from modeling chocolate.” “This groom loved his shoes and the bride thought it would be a kick to highlight his favorite pair of leather Oxfords! If these shoes were real, they would be well over a size 20!” Photos courtesy Sweet Fix

Groom’s Cake: Sweet Fix

Sweet Fix bakers pride themselves on attention to detail and craftsmanship for creating their custom-designed cakes. “We have a unique strength through a combination of our strong artistic backgrounds blended with our culinary experience,” says owner Amanda Robinson. If you’re interested in samples, the shop is open Fridays and Saturdays in December for its annual holiday pop-up shop.

2. Melissa’s Simply Sweet

3. Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

Multicategory Winner: Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

Pearl’s Bake Shoppe’s success lies in its commitment to quality and freshness — products are never frozen or served if they are older than 12 hours, says owner Laurie Chapman Blakey. The shop offers a selection of savory items, too.

Wedding Cakes

1. Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

2. Sweet Fix

3. (Tie) Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods; Westhampton Pastry Shop

Wedding Cake Alternative

1. Pearl’s Bake Shoppe cupcakes

2. Sugar Shack doughnuts

3. Candy Valley Cake Co. cake pops

Food Truck for the Reception: Gelati Celesti

Gelati Celesti owner Steve Rosser says he is humbled when couples ask his business to participate in such a significant day in their lives. He adds that it is not uncommon for a couple to request a favorite flavor that they enjoyed during their early dates to Gelati Celesti. They also personalize ice cream selections, allowing couples to choose up to eight flavors.

2. Boka Tako Truck

3. (Tie) Carytown Burgers & Fries; Intergalactic Tacos

Caterer: MOSAIC Catering + Events

MOSAIC’s culinary team focuses on locally and seasonally available foods to ensure quality, says Ryan Traylor, director of catering. “We are always looking to push the envelope to elevate all aspects of our couples’ events,” he says.

2. (Tie) Goodrich Gourmet Catering Co.; Groovin’ Gourmets; Urban Roost at Lunch.Supper

3. Cater 2 Events

Bartending Service/Mixologist: Cocktails with Class

After years working behind the bar at the former Boxcar Southern Bistro in Crewe, Terri Morris decided to set out on her own. She opened Cocktails with Class nearly three years ago to provide high quality bartending services for local events. She and her staff specialize in providing personalized service and timely responses so their clients feel satisfied from start to finish.

Locally Made Spirits to Serve at Your Wedding: Belle Isle Moonshine

Belle Isle Moonshine specializes in handcrafted spirits made from organic corn. Whether it’s coming up with specialty cocktails, creating unique menu designs or helping to execute a beautiful and engaging bar display, the company thrives on creating meaningful experiences. Recently, Belle Isle launched a bubbly Canned Cocktails line.

2. Reservoir Distillery Bourbon

× Expand Photo courtesy Upper Shirley Vineyards

Local Wine to Serve at Your Wedding: Upper Shirley Vineyards

Upper Shirley Vineyards has 19 acres under vine that produce four grape varieties for its wine collection. When helping you make selections for your big day, the team goes “above and beyond to ensure that we are putting the customer first,” says Assistant Director of Events Abby Mertes. Get to know Upper Shirley better by attending its annual birthday party, held in early spring for friends, colleagues and customers.

2. (Tie) Barboursville Vineyards; James River Cellars Winery; King Family Vineyards

3. (Tie) Ashton Creek Vineyard; Early Mountain Vineyards; Veritas Vineyard & Winery; The Williamsburg Winery

Local Beer to Serve at Your Wedding: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

In a city known for its craft beer scene, Hardywood consistently delivers with its selection of innovative and traditional ales and lagers. Soon, the company will expand its taproom offerings to include West Creek Cider and Lost Bird Wines. In addition, Hardywood’s West Creek brewery plans to open an on-site restaurant in 2020.

2. Ardent Craft Ales

3. The Veil Brewing Co.

Pre- + Post-Wedding

Wedding Registry: FraÎche

This locally owned business in the Libbie and Grove shopping district may be small, but it has a huge inventory of high-end products, ranging from fine linens to tableware to candles. Over the past seven years, the store’s personalized gift registries have flourished. A store associate works one-on-one with couples to develop a perfectly curated registry. Fraîche also offers free in-store pickup.

2. Trend

3. Tweed

Wedding Dance Instructor: Rigby’s Jig Dance Studio

For couples who want to wow the crowd with their dance moves, look no further than Rigby’s Jig Dance Studio in Willow Place Shopping Center. Choose from a basic wedding package that includes five, one-hour private lessons, or a wedding plus package that includes eight, one-hour lessons. You can involve the whole bridal party with group lessons. “The key to our service is consistency and a focus on making sure the clients have fun,” says owner Eleanor Robertson.

Pre-Wedding Fitness Training: Burn Boot Camp

Workouts at this popular fitness franchise are designed to maximize results in just 45 minutes, perfect for busy brides and grooms. There are multiple workouts offered throughout any given day so that customers can train when it fits their schedules. In addition, Burn Boot Camp offers a focus meeting system that consists of unlimited one-on-one sessions with a trainer. There are five locations in the Greater Richmond area.

2. Orangetheory Fitness

First-Home Neighborhood in the Richmond Region: Westover Hills

It may not be long before you purchase your first home as a married couple. The South Richmond community of Westover Hills has proved popular ever since Boulevard Bridge was completed, linking the neighborhood to the William Byrd Park area. With construction dating as far back as 1924, the neighborhood has an attractive mix of architectural styles, including Colonial, Tudor and modern. Nearby Forest Hill Park and several restaurants present opportunities for activity and fun.

2. Church Hill

3. North Side

Gown Preservation: HandCraft Cleaners, Inc.

After a night of partying, your gown will likely be in need of a wash. HandCraft Cleaners, Inc., which will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020, offers several methods of cleaning to suit your needs. Wedding gown specialist Dan Thomas has more than 30 years of experience and extensive training in the art of gown cleaning, restoration and preservation. “When complete, you will have a beautiful heirloom to always remember and to possibly hand down to the next generation,” says Branch Manager Pam Anderson.

Honeymoon Travel Experts: Journeys Inc.

After the stresses of wedding planning are over, you and your spouse deserve a perfect honeymoon. Journeys Inc. is a nationally recognized travel agency that specializes in planning your honeymoon for you. “Our team is always traveling to new resorts and destinations to take a tour and meet contacts so that we can better service our guests,” says president Kim Goldstein. “We do this so that when our guests arrive in a destination, they are taken care of.”

2. Champagne & Cabanas Travel

3. Jessica White Travel