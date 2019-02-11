The A-List

You voted in 99 categories for your favorite wedding vendors.From your most-loved fashion boutiques to the best all-inclusive venue, here are this year’s top local providers.

Locations

Multi-category Winner: Quirk Hotel

Quirk Hotel lets you kick off your bachelorette party or bridal shower in style whether you choose a private dinner, a gathering in the gallery or a rooftop soiree. “When I meet with new clients, I create an experience and package to match the event of their dreams,” says Melissa Vine, group and catering sales manager.

Place to Hold a Bridal Shower

1. Quirk Hotel

2. The Jefferson Hotel

3. The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

Place to Hold a Bachelorette Party

1. Quirk Hotel

2. Casa del Barco

3. Godfrey’s

Place to Hold a Bachelor Party: Scott’s Addition (brewery hopping)

With an ever-growing number of breweries, cideries, meaderies and distilleries within its boundaries, Scott’s Addition is earning the reputation of being the go-to district for a night out. This former industrial area offers up several breweries including The Veil, Vasen Brewing Company, Ardent Craft Ales, Isley Brewing Company and Three Notch’d Brewing Company.

2. Graduate Richmond Byrd House Rooftop

3. Casa del Barco

Rehearsal Dinner Location: The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing is best known for its panoramic views of the Richmond skyline and the James River. But dishes like shrimp and grits and The Boathouse crab cakes deserve recognition as well. “We love being able to celebrate life with so many couples each year,” says Anne Roy, director of sales and marketing for HOUSEpitality Family restaurant group.

2. The Jefferson Hotel/Lemaire

3. Havana ‘59

Reception Venue for a Small Wedding: Linden Row Inn

This intimate 70-room historic boutique hotel is as cozy as it is elegant. The intimate garden courtyard event space features a romantic wrought-iron water fountain, brick-covered patio and linden trees. As an adolescent, Edgar Allan Poe “first courted his lifelong love in Linden Row’s enchanted garden. Since then, love has flourished for countless romantics who have set foot on the property,” says Casey Watson, senior sales manager.

2. (Tie) The Boathouse at Sunday Park; Havana ’59; Historic Mankin Mansion

3. (Tie) Waverly Estate, Quirk Hotel

Under-the-Radar Reception Site: (Tie) Casa del Barco; Dover Hall; Linden Row Inn

Casa del Barco’s Canal Walk and Short Pump locations provide reason enough to celebrate, but the numerous tequila options and inventive Mexican cuisine turn things into a real party. Tucked away in rural Goochland, Dover Hall lets you entertain under the stars. A hidden gem in the bustling city, Linden Row Inn offers a variety of rooms that can be configured to meet a variety of events.

2. Waverly Estate

3. Historic Mankin Mansion

Outdoor Wedding Site: (Tie) Historic Mankin Mansion; Tuckahoe Plantation

Couples can recite their vows at Historic Mankin Mansion under the shade of a 100-year-old sycamore tree or in the manicured English gardens with its intimate seating nooks and chic vintage decor. At Tuckahoe Plantation, spring flowers give way to summer annuals and perennials in the circa-1700s gardens that bloom year-round.

2. Maymont

3. (Tie) The Boathouse at Sunday Park; The Mill at Fine Creek; Upper Shirley Vineyards; Waverly Estate

Local Site to Pop the Question: Libby Hill Park

With the park’s phenomenal views overlooking the James River, who wouldn’t say “yes” to a proposal in Libby Hill Park. Said to resemble England’s Richmond upon Thames, the park takes on a special glow at sunset that is only equaled by the sunrise.

2. Maymont

3. Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden

Best B&B in Virginia for a Wedding: Dover Hall

The expansive lawn, rolling hills and manicured landscape are the first clues that Dover Hall is special in style and ambience. The English Tudor-inspired estate features everything from an extensive wine cellar and historic furnishings to an enticing reflecting pool and an in-house culinary team.

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Waverly Estate

Most Romantic Ceremony Site: The Mill at Fine Creek

Brides love the fact that The Mill at Fine Creek’s entire 10-acre site is all theirs the day of their wedding. The venue offers three outdoor ceremony sites that include the historic flagstones with trailing wisteria and a nod to the 1700s. A granite-bed creek and a variety of gardens sparkle at sunset or under a string of lights.

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Dover Hall

Multi-category Winner: Historic Mankin Mansion

With a history that dates back to 1903, Mankin Mansion is the “perfect private estate to create new memories and some history of your own,” says co-proprietor Paula Ramirez. Let the staff handle the stress and orchestrate the details of the day so you can concentrate on celebrating.

Wedding or Reception Site at a Historic Museum or Location

1. Historic Mankin Mansion

2. VMFA

3. (Tie) Tredegar Iron Works; Wisteria Farms

Most Budget-Friendly All-Inclusive Site

1. Historic Mankin Mansion

2. The Mill at Fine Creek

3. The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

× Expand The Jefferson Hotel (Photo by Mike Topham)

Multi-category Winner: The Jefferson Hotel

The Jefferson Hotel has been hosting memorable weddings since 1895. Couples who prefer the ease and convenience of planning their wedding weekend under one roof choose the hotel because of its unique spaces, exceptional food and award-winning service. “From the rehearsal dinner to the farewell brunch, our experienced wedding planners are dedicated to providing a flawless experience,” says Jimmy Harris, director of catering.

Hotel Venue

1. The Jefferson

2. Quirk Hotel

3. Linden Row Inn

All-inclusive Venue

1. The Jefferson

2. The Mill at Fine Creek

3. The Renaissance

One-stop Wedding Weekend Location

1. The Jefferson

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Quirk Hotel

Place to Hold a Welcome Reception

1. The Jefferson

2. Quirk Hotel

3. The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

Reception Location for a Large Wedding

1. The Jefferson

2. Dover Hall

3. Historic Mankin Mansion

Farewell Brunch Location

1. The Jefferson

2. The Boathouse at Rocketts Landing

3. Dover Hall

Newlywed/Bridal Suite

1. The Jefferson

2. Quirk Hotel

3. Linden Row Inn

× Expand Wisteria Farms (Photo by Kim Stockwell)

Multi-category Winner: Wisteria farms

Wisteria Farms drips with Southern charm, from the country meadows to the formal Italianate gardens and everywhere in between. Host a tented event or utilize the elegant brick barn for your ceremony and reception.

Hidden Gem Wedding Ceremony Site

1. Wisteria Farms

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Linden Row Inn

Wedding Venue with Unique Personality

1. Wisteria Farms

2. Historic Mankin Mansion

3. Quirk Hotel

Barn/Farm Wedding Venue: Fairview Farm Events

This more than 100-year-old family-owned dairy farm was transformed into a rustic, chic destination venue. Brides come from across the country to say their I-do’s here. You’ll find everything from a renovated 1915 farmhouse to a 1920s dairy barn. Co-owners Debora and Blanton Gordon make it their “goal to include as much as we can for your special event.”

2. Seven Springs

3. Amber Grove

Bridal Luncheon Venue: The Jefferson Hotel/Lemaire

Lemaire’s dining rooms offer a charming backdrop whether the bride prefers a traditional bridal luncheon or a dining experience that more closely matches her personal style. “Lemaire provides a uniquely Richmond experience with our Southern-inspired menu, innovative wine and cocktail options, and focus on service,” says Melissa Warner, Lemaire event planner.

2. Quirk Hotel

3. Upper Shirley Vineyards

Place for Engagement Pictures: Maymont

Maymont’s spectacular Italian garden, Japanese garden, and arboretum and specialty gardens are the perfect backdrop to document your engagement. The park’s rolling hills and tree-lined vistas are photo worthy regardless of the season. Add pizzazz with a horse-drawn carriage or the Maymont Mansion in your pics.

2. Libby Hill Park

3. Belle Isle

Honeymoon Getaway in Virginia: The Omni Homestead Resort

Cradled in the beautiful Allegheny Mountains, The Omni Homestead Resort’s panoramic views, cascading streams and tree-covered mountains scream romance. Whether it’s your big day or your honeymoon, the hotel works “to ensure all guests feel a part of The Omni Homestead Resort family,” says managing director Brett Schoenfield.

2. Virginia Beach

3. Charlottesville

Best Place for an Elopement in Virginia: (Tie) Charlottesville; City Hall; Omni Homestead Resort

Slip away to the vineyards or one of the scenic landscapes in Charlottesville to tie the knot. At Richmond’s City Hall, don’t forget to take your own officiant with you if you want to get hitched on the Observation Deck. The Omni Homestead Resort’s panoramic views are the perfect backdrop for your special day.

2. Libby Hill Park

3. (Tie) Maymont; Waverly Estate

Gifts

RVA-inspired Wedding Favor: Local Craft Beer

Your wedding weekend might not include a beer crawl through Scott’s Addition, but you can send some of RVA’s specialty brews home with your guests. Make up mixed six-packs from the city’s various breweries, and your friends will thank you later.

2. Virginia peanuts

3. RVA stickers

Multi-category Winner: Tweed

Brides shopping at Tweed know they’ll find the perfect gift for each bridesmaid, or even better, the one item that will make every honor attendant cherish their experience. From jewelry to Yeti tumblers, from Scout bags to an exclusive RVA needlepoint pillow, this shop’s selection can’t be beat. The option to personalize items adds a special touch to presents.

Local Store for Bridesmaid Gifts

1. Tweed

2. trend.

3. For Posh Sake

Place to Purchase Personalized/Monogrammed Gifts

1. Tweed

2. trend.

3. For Posh Sake

Local Shop for Groomsman Gifts: Mongrel

Whether it’s the tried-and-true or something a little off the beaten path, co-owners Mark Burkett and Stan McCulloch’s shop is full of intentionally selected gifts. “It’s not like we think, ‘We want groomsmen’s gifts,’” McCulloch says. “We just want cool stuff.” Popular items include Kent combs from England (folding and mustache), a four-in-one pen tool (because a screwdriver is always handy), and a Samurai sword umbrella … just because.

2. Ledbury

3. For Posh Sake

× Expand Mongrel co-owners Stan McCulloch and Mark Burkett’s Favorite Groomsman Gift Items ATM: Festival Survival Kit (includes toothpaste, toothbrush, ear plugs, poncho and multitool) “After attending Bonnaroo in 2008, I can vouch that you will need all these things,” McCulloch says. “It’s an unexpected and useful gift.” Kicking Ass and Taking Notes pen “We love the ultra-minimal design crossed with the ironic statement printed in gold.” Hold on to Your Butts ashtray “Stodgy, classic brass ashtray you used to see in hotel lobbies and bars, but with a little unexpected levity added.” Brass and steel Aogami folding knife “The kanji inscribed on the brass sleeve makes it super cool. Extremely sharp, no pun intended.” (Photo by Erin Edgerton)

New & Trending

New Wedding Venue: The Boathouse at City Point

This is the fourth Boathouse restaurant, and owner Kevin Healy says it was all about location when choosing City Point. “Our guests have come to expect great food, exceptional individualized service and a truly memorable experience, but the view from The Boathouse at City Point looking out from a bluff over the confluence of the Appomattox and James River is just spectacular,” he says.

2. Burlington Plantation

Gifted RVA gift box (Photo by Sarah and Dave Photography)

New Bridal Service in the Richmond Region: Gifted RVA

Whether you need presents for the groomsmen or bridesmaids, welcome gifts for out-of-town guests, or a present for the couple themselves, Gifted RVA simplifies the process by offering custom boxes filled with items from local makers and artisans. In October, owner Noelle Parent opened a by-appointment-only space inside Urban Set Bride to serve clients who prefer face-to-face interaction.

2. Vanita’ Beauty LLC

Best Alternative to Signing a Guest Book: Photo booth or instant camera photos that guests sign and make into an album

Toss that traditional guest book and hire a photo booth operator or set up a place for guests to take instant photos. It's a great way to capture all of your family and friends and have them leave messages for you in an album you get to keep.

2. Sign a large photo

3. (Tie) Sign a globe or atlas; sign Jenga blocks; provide a photo book to sign

Wedding Tradition Couples Could Do Without: Bouquet and garter toss

Richmond Bride readers have voted, and the bouquet and garter toss are out. With more and more weddings taking cues from what the couple actually loves instead of simply following tradition, it’s no wonder we’re seeing fewer bridesmaids fighting over flowers and groomsmen placing garters on strangers.

2. Shoving wedding cake in your spouse’s face

3. Burying the bourbon

LGBTQ-Friendly Officiant: Mandy Canfield, Ceremonies by Mandy

Mandy Canfield’s philosophy is the Golden Rule: Treat others as you wish to be treated. “I think the common misconception that many wedding vendors make is thinking that same-sex couples have different wants and needs than heterosexual couples; this could not be further from the truth,” she says. “Same-sex couples want to be treated with the same level of respect and compassion as any other couple.”

2. Donnie Newton

3. (Tie) EQ Events; Cory Newell

Photosynthesis Floral Design (Photo by Laura Gordon)

Floral Design: (Tie) Black Creek Flowers; Photosynthesis Floral Design

Black Creek Flowers gave up its bricks-and-mortar shop in order to focus on weddings. Co-owners Erica and Cameron Hutchison work with couples to create arrangements that deliver a fresh twist on the tried-and-true. Photosynthesis Floral Design founder Rhea Calpeno, who meets with clients by appointment, focuses on sustainability and is committed to using local flowers whenever possible. “I see floral design as an art, with flowers as my medium,” Calpeno says.

2. Tommy’s Garden

3. Petals & Twigs

Officiant: Brian Purcell, Two Become One Ministry

Brian Purcell personalizes each ceremony by meeting with couples in advance, to have the sometimes difficult discussions that are foundational and necessary for a successful outcome. “I [am] passionate about performing a ceremony and believe in every part of it. I also let every couple know that I am not here just for their wedding day, but for their wedding life.”

2. (Tie) Doug Bowman; Mandy Canfield, Ceremonies by Mandy; Donnie Newton

3. Cory Newell

Event Designer/Planner: LK Events & Design

Lindsay Kennedy and Windy Jennings value their relationships with their clients. “We love to sit down with [couples] as much as we can,” Kennedy says. “Weddings aren’t cookie-cutter.” Kennedy enjoys visiting not in coffee shops but at a local brewpub or in clients’ homes, where everyone can relax. “When we get to know each other, then we trust each other,” she says.

2. CCS Events, Colleen Cook

3. Kim Moody Design

Decor & Details

× Expand A Paisley & Jade bar (Photo by Stephanie Yonce)

Furniture Rentals: Paisley & Jade

Known for its collection of vintage and found pieces, Paisley & Jade now offers its own Marshall Line of furnishings, made in-house — which can’t be found anywhere else. Co-owner Morgan Montgomery says couples come in for everything from specialty bars (boat bar, anyone?) to seating areas — even staging for photo booths. “The beauty of what we do and the breadth of our collection, we can do anything,” she says.

2. Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

3. Party Perfect

Letterful works (Photo by The Gernands Photography)

Calligraphy or Hand-Lettering Artist: Letterful

Founder Molly Walker wants her contributions to be pretty and practical. “If there are specific directions for cocktail hour, it is important to have signage that relays that message clearly,” she says, “The sky’s the limit when it comes to creativity. Couples can include a variety of personal touches, from special song lyrics, clever puns, etc., to get their message across.”

2. Ginny Rogan Designs

3. Paisley & Jade

Limousine Company: James Limousine

Leave the driving to someone else. Whether it’s picking up guests at the airport, making sure everyone arrives at the venue on time or whisking you away at the end of the reception, a hired car service relieves pressure and stress.

2. James River Transportation

3. Richmond Limousine

Locally Designed Invitations: Riot + Revel

Owner Heather Ormond’s artistic bent was honed at James Madison University, where she took all the fine arts classes possible on her way to earning a degree in interior architecture and design. Her custom invitations are crafted after consultations with the couple, who are encouraged to bring their ideas to the table. “All concepts come from them and their stories,” she says. “It’s all tailored to them.”

2. English Tea Paperie

3. Sue Corral Ink

Stationery/Invitation Shop: By Invitation Only

Save-the-date cards and invitations tell your guests what to expect, says owner Kerrie DiStanlo. “It’s their first peek into your wedding day,” she says. “You want to make a good impression!” She reminds clients to think about all their paper needs — programs, place cards and signage — and their budget.

2. Minted

3. (Tie) English Tea Paperie; Merrymaker Fine Paper; Paper on the Avenue; Riot + Revel

Linen Rentals: Classic Party Rentals of Virginia

Tent and Rental Coordinator Carrie Black recommends couples consider the present and the future as they make their linen selections. “I want couples to think about their personal style — what makes them unique,” she says. “With that in mind, also think about looking at these pictures in 10 years.” To that end, the company strives to have the widest selection available.

2. Glamour Linens

3. (Tie) Party Perfect; Rent-E-Quip

Tent Rentals: Rent-E-Quip

“Tenting plays a large role in the feel of a wedding,” says David Darby, wedding and event specialist with Rent-E-Quip. Couples are frequently drawn to the company’s sailcloth tents, with translucent canopies that create a shimmer effect at night, as well as clear frame tents that show the stars above. Most tents require permits as “temporary structures,” and the company can handle those details, too.

2. Skyline Tent Co.

3. Party Perfect

Day-of Wedding Coordinator: CCS Events, Colleen Cook

A self-described comforter, firefighter, advocate, therapist, comedian, workhorse and voice of reason, Colleen Cook has seen (and done) it all. “My main job,” she says, “is to take care of the loose ends, the small nuances that people don’t consider.” From directing parking to removing flowers from reception sites, Cook and her team handle every detail.

2. LK Events & Design

3. Historic Mankin Mansion

× Expand Avenue 42 makeup services (Photo by Alicia Lacey Photography)

Multi-category Winner: Avenue 42

Lately, soft hairstyles like woven, loose chignons and half-up hair with cascading curls are popular among brides served by Avenue 42, according to owner Natalie Gordon. Clip-in extensions help make these styles last all night. Speaking of long-lasting, Gordon says the salon’s airbrush makeup application can last 16 hours — it’s sweat- and water-resistant.

Salon-Based Hair and Makeup Services

1. Avenue 42

2. Bombshell

3. Elle Style Studio

On-Location Makeup

1. Avenue 42

2. Lou Stevens

3. (Tie) Bombshell; Nicole Laughlin Makeup Artist & Co.

On-Location Hair

1. Avenue 42

2. Lou Stevens

3. Bombshell

Fashion & Beauty

Spa Treatments: The Red Door Spa

Brides and their companions want to both look and feel beautiful. The Red Door Spa General Manager Jeremy Rigali recommends spending a day at the spa, which can include a private catered lunch. Red Door offers a variety of massage therapies, facials, body treatments and waxing.

2. Bombshell

3. (Tie) Salon Vivace at The Jefferson Hotel; Vitality Float Spa

Manicures: Escape Nails & Spa

On trend with other local wedding style and beauty experts, manager Pam Vu says neutral and natural tones have been popular for wedding parties this year. Her West End nail salon has the ability to host large groups of up to eight in a private room. Enhance the experience with a glass or two of bubbly and snacks.

2. Atir Natural Nail Care

3. Fusion Nail Spa

Lingerie Shop: Victoria’s Secret

Some things are better seen in person. While brides can shop Victoria’s Secret online, having the experts measure you and guide you through the vast selection of lingerie in person is the way to go. The brand has added new sizes and styles to suit all tastes and shapes. Make sure to let the staff know you’re preparing for a wedding.

2. Blythe

3. Nordstrom

Multi-category Winner: Urban Set Bride

Christine Haines Greenberg says it was important for her and her mother, Jennifer Haines, to open their bridal shop in a neighborhood. “We wanted the space to feel calm and relaxing,” Greenberg says. She notes that the Church Hill shop carries “classic, elegant, comfortable dresses with a touch of trend” to represent Richmond brides. Plus, while you’re there, complete your look with a bridal headpiece.

Bridal Gown Salon

1. Urban Set Bride

2. Annalise Bridal Boutique

3. Tiffanys Bridal

Bridal Headpieces

1. Urban Set Bride

2. Annalise Bridal Boutique

3. Tiffanys Bridal

Multi-category Winner: Bombshell

If true love doesn’t get you glowing, then maybe a fresh spray tan will. Bombshell topped the list for getting you looking perfectly sun-kissed in a white dress. Specialists recommend a thorough exfoliation ahead of your appointment and no day-of spritzing — it takes eight hours to develop. Schedule facials and skin-care services here, too.

Pre-wedding and Honeymoon Tanning

1. Bombshell

2. Palm Beach Tan

3. Sugar Mist SunlessTanning

Skin-Care Services

1. Bombshell

2. Hand & Stone

3. The Red Door Spa

Multi-category Winner: Diamonds Direct

There’s no need to run rings around the city. If you’re looking for a one-stop ring shop for your wedding, you’re likely to wind up at Diamonds Direct. With more than 5,000 engagement ring mountings and more than 30 bridal designers, it’s no wonder Richmond Bride readers voted it the best shop for engagement rings, wedding rings and custom rings.

Engagement Rings

1. Diamonds Direct

2. Schwarzschild Jewelers

3. (Tie) Fink’s Jewelers; Jared

Wedding Ring Selection

1. Diamonds Direct

2. Schwarzschild Jewelers

3. Jared

Wedding Jewelry Other Than the Rings: Schwarzschild Jewelers

Manager Ren Schiffman says engraved timepieces for grooms and other men in the bridal party are classic wedding-day gifts. Schiffman is part of the fifth generation of the family business. He suggests ordering custom pieces six to eight weeks ahead of the wedding.

2. (Tie) Cowardin's Jewelers; Diamonds Direct

3. Lustre by Adolf

Multi-category Winner: Nordstrom

Nordstrom has a large selection of formal dresses for the mom du jour. And if little ones are delivering rings and dusting the aisle with flower petals, you’ll find outfits sure to initiate that audible “aww” from ceremony attendees. Plus, footwear in a variety of styles and sizes can outfit the entire wedding party and beyond.

Mother-of-the-Bride Apparel

1. Nordstrom

2. Dillard’s

3. Bridal Elegance

Ring-Bearer Attire

1. Nordstrom

2. (Tie) Dillard's; Tiffanys Bridal

Bridal Footwear

1. Nordstrom

2. DSW

3. Saxon Shoes

Flower-Girl Dresses

1. Nordstrom

2. Tiffanys Bridal

3. (Tie) Bella Bridesmaids; Bridal Elegance; David’s Bridal

Custom-Designed Rings: (Tie) Diamonds Direct; Schwarzschild Jewelers

At Diamonds Direct, custom design jewelry specialists turn your vision into reality. The specialists work with clients to create a sketch and then take care of the rest. At Schwarzschild Jewelers, the experienced team of in-house jewelers works with you every step of the way, from choosing the type of metal to including all of your design details.

2. (Tie) Cowardin's Jewelers; Richmond Jeweler

3. Vera’s Fine Jewelers

Multi-category Winner: Men’s Wearhouse

College roommates, relatives and friends travel from near and far to walk down the aisle with the happy couple. If you’re renting attire, dressing everyone in the right suit and returning them after the big day is a lot easier when a business has locations across the country, says Matthew Sporn, wardrobe consultant and assistant manager of the Broad Street location. Currently, he’s seeing a lot of postman blue, slim-fit silhouettes and extra embellishments like metallic thread.

Groom/Groomsman Accessories

1. Men’s Wearhouse

2. Ledbury

3. (Tie) The Groom’s Corner at Tiffanys Bridal;Nordstrom

Groom/Groomsman Apparel

1. Men’s Wearhouse

2. Jos. A. Bank

3. Alton Lane

Local Shop at Which to Buy a Dress for Attending a Wedding: (Tie) Lex’s of Carytown; Monkee’s of Richmond

Designer brands and top-notch service are hallmarks of Lex’s of Carytown and Monkee’s of Richmond. Lex’s staff knows formal attire and has years of experience in outfitting wedding guests, mothers of the bride and even the bride herself. At Monkee’s, find that perfect dress to wear to any wedding, from a casual affair to a full-blown extravaganza.

Alterations: Seams Alterations

Claudia Villegas has been adding embellishments, taking in waistlines and bustling bottoms for 16 years. She works closely with many of Richmond’s bridal shops, booking by appointment only in her West End home. She suggests brides schedule their first fitting at least 10 weeks before the wedding, but make the call to get on her calendar months before then.

2. Fariba’s Bridal Alterations & Design

3. Fashion Design, Oksana Vladimirova

Photo courtesy Bella Bridesmaids

Bridesmaid Dresses: Bella Bridesmaids

Bella Bridesmaids is dedicated to making sure the bridal party has the right look for the big day. They carry a large selection of designers to fit, flatter and bring wedding themes to life. According to lead stylist Gabrielle Riccio, the Richmond location is part of a franchise, so bridesmaids from all over the country can shop the same styles a bride discovers here.

2. Tiffanys Bridal

3. David's Bridal

Photo Booth Company: Richmond Photobooth

Richmond Photobooth turned 3 in October, and owner Andrea Maradiaga isn’t slowing down, launching a backdrop collection, Backdrops by Richmond Photobooth, at the end of this year. She already has one of the largest backdrop collections in the area, offering more than 20 options, and the new line will be available through her company and others.

2. Badass Booth

3. J&D Photo

Videographer: Mod Wedding Films

Morgan Robertson takes her more than 10 years of experience as a filmmaker and translates that into capturing all the moments, big and small, during weddings. “I’m a romantic myself, and I know that moment when the groom looks over at the bride and gives a subtle wink, and that’s a moment that I can put in the film,” she says. “True romantics know what’s special … I can translate that in a cinematic way.”

2. Ginger Topham

3. J&D Photo

Wedding Soloist: Jocelyn Oldham

Jocelyn Oldham says she has been singing “since I could speak,” and with more than 10 years of professional experience and a degree in music education from Virginia Tech, she knows how to set the mood for wedding ceremonies. Singing and strumming her guitar, Oldham performs popular covers from the ’60s to today in a variety of genres but says she loves learning a new song for the bride.

Photos, Videos, Music & Lighting

Event Lighting: Lighting Professors

“There’s only one thing that affects everything else, and that’s lighting,” says Lighting Professors General Manager John Ritch. “The linens, the cake, the dress, everything is touched and affected by the lighting in your event.” With that in mind, Lighting Professors offers custom packages to suit the needs of the client and achieve the appropriate mood of the venue.

2. The Lighting & Sound Company

3. Rent-E-Quip

Audio Visual Provider: The Lighting & Sound Company

When it comes to the big day, thinking about your lighting is important. “It’s going to affect pictures, affect the way your guests feel,” says co-owner Dylan Adams, adding, “A lot of venues are woefully ill-equipped with lighting." Don’t forget to think about sound projection in your venue as well, which The Lighting & Sound Company can provide and/or enhance.

2. (Tie) AVP; Leap Lighting + Sound; Lighting Professors

Top Band: Perfect 10 Band

Performing everything from Motown to hip-hop, oldies and rock, the Perfect 10 Band keeps the party going. “We put on a show,” says Leslie Pugh, singer and co-owner of the business. “We really pride ourselves on giving [our clients the] experience of a concert.” Contact the band early, because they’re already booked through November 2019.

2. Three Sheets to the Wind3. Bachelor Boys Band

Wedding Organist or Piano Player: Suzanne Riehl

The minister of music at Richmond’s First Presbyterian Church and a part-time music instructor at the University of Richmond, Suzanne Riehl says, “I love playing the processional, because you always get to change it up, and watching the bride walk down the aisle is always exciting."

2. (Tie) Allen Bean; Alexandra Katelyn Mullins; Sandra Parker, WEAG (West End Assembly of God); Careen Stanley

String Instrument Group, Duo or Soloist: Somerset String Quartet

“There’s no substitute for live musicians; there’s a piece of lovely humanity to it,” says violinist and ensemble leader Loretta McCray. She says the entire ensemble has devoted their lives to music. “We love to play, and that’s the glue that pulls us together, and that’s what keeps us doing it.”

2. (Tie) Belle Arte String Quartet; Colin & Caroline; Jennifer Johnson, violinist; Silverleaf

String Quartet; Eve Watters, harpist

Wedding DJ: Black Tie Entertainment

“When you hire a professional, you know that you’ve got somebody that’s got experience and knowledge and a real commitment to doing weddings and doing it well,” says Bill Gilliam, Black Tie Entertainment’s Richmond-area manager. His team of DJs work with clients to ensure not only the music, but the entire event goes off without a hitch. “We deliver a tremendous sense of consistency from each DJ,” he says.

2. Debonaire Entertainment

3. Bunn DJ Company

× Expand Three Black Tie DJs' Thoughts on Infusing Fun in Weddings Tony Cummings, 23 years: “I like to get to know my couple and really develop a strategy for the dance music, so I can build the energy in the room to hit those killer songs at just the right moments and send the celebration straight through the roof!” Alicia Robinson, 7 years: “It is the best day of two people’s lives and I get to be a part of it! I love it when couples give me permission to get on the dance floor to lead a group dance like the Cupid Shuffle and I get to encourage everyone to join in the fun and build the energy in the room.” Bill Gilliam, 38 years: “I like to engage guests’ hearts and minds with a well-crafted story about the couple, how they came to be, and how we all came to that spot to celebrate their love on that day. [It] really brings the guests into the moment; and leads to a great party later in the reception!” (Photos by RMN Photography)

Multi-category Winner: Kim Stockwell Photography

Kim Stockwell has been capturing weddings since 2014 and in that time has noticed that couples are placing more emphasis on family during their big event. “People are starting to pay more attention to the wedding and the marriage itself as opposed to those DIY details,” she says. With that in mind, she stays vigilant to document those subtle, special moments that occur throughout the day.

Bridal Portraits

1. Kim Stockwell Photography

2. J&D Photo

3. Hayes & Fisk Photography

Engagement Photo Session

1. Kim Stockwell Photography

2. J&D Photo

3. Sean DeWitt Photography

Bridal Boudoir Photography

1. Kim Stockwell Photography

2. J&D Photo

3. Stephanie Yonce Photography

Wedding Day Photography

1. Kim Stockwell Photography

2. J&D Photo

3. Sean DeWitt

Food & Beverage

× Expand Cupcakes from Pearl's Bake Shoppe (Photo by Chenla Ou)

Wedding Cake Alternative: Cupcakes from Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

Now owned solely by Laurie Chapman-Blakey, Pearl’s has relocated to a new space, more than doubling its size. What hasn’t changed is a commitment to fresh ingredients and creative flavors. Couples can customize their offerings, ensuring every guest gets a sweet treat at the reception.

2. Sugar Shack Donuts

3. (Tie) Frostings Bake Shop cupcakes; Sweet Fix cake pops

Food Truck for the Reception: Boka TaKo truck

One of RVA’s most beloved food trucks brings “a certain novelty” to a wedding, says Chef Patrick Harris, who’s also the owner. As a full-service catering company, Boka Tako can be on site for appetizers, the after-party or the whole enchilada (pun intended). “We have a no-holds-barred policy,” Harris adds.

2. Gelati Celesti

3. Mrs. Yoder's Donuts

Local Beer to Serve at Your Wedding: Hardywood Park Craft Brewery

“People want their wedding to really represent who they are as a couple and to share some of their favorite things with their guests,” says co-founder Patrick Murtaugh, noting that people often have fond memories tied to a particular beer.

2. Ardent Craft Ales

3. The Veil Brewing Co.

Local Wine to Serve at Your Wedding: Barboursville Vineyards

Barboursville opened in 1976 and is celebrated widely for its consistent offerings. With a diverse wine list — including Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Franc, Viognier and the new Octagon red — your guests will enjoy wines that perfectly complement your menu.

2. Upper Shirley Vineyards

3. Blenheim Vineyards

Locally Made Spirits to Serve at Your Wedding: Belle Isle Moonshine

It’s no surprise to Belle Isle CEO and co-founder Vince Riggi that his company’s moonshine is popular at special events. “People are using it as a substitute for vodka,” he says, “because it mixes better, and our infusions are healthier than pre-mixed vodkas.”

2. Reservoir Distillery Bourbon

3. Cirrus Vodka

Multi-category Winner: Sweet Fix

The taste bud’s the limit at Sweet Fix. Owner Amanda Robinson encourages couples to embrace their individuality and take a few risks with confectionary creations loaded with all-natural ingredients that may look traditional on the outside but are anything but on the inside. “We try to bake creativity in each cake,” she says. “This is an ephemeral art form. You make it, people eat it, and they’re happy.”

Wedding Cakes

1. Sweet Fix

2. Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

3. Frostings Bake Shop

Groom’s Cake

1. Sweet Fix

2. Pearl’s Bake Shoppe

3. Frostings Bake Shop

Multi-category Winner: Mosaic

Mosaic takes a true team approach, cross-training employees to become “event producers” who understand every aspect of your special day. Senior catering and events producer Maggie Millan Padron suggests couples think about the style of service that best fits their venue and time of day.

Caterer

1. Mosaic Catering + Events

2. (Tie) Goodrich Gourmet; Groovin' Gourmets

3. (Tie) Cater 2 Events; White House Catering

Bartending Service/Mixologist

1. Mosaic Catering + Events

2. RVA Mobile Bartenders

3. Belle Isle Moonshine; Get Cozy Vintage Mobile Bars

× Expand Three of Belle Isle Moonshine’s Most Popular Wedding Cocktails Mellow Habanero A fan favorite, this cocktail mixes the flavors of Belle Isle Honey Habanero, lemon juice, honey simple syrup and basil leaves to create a refreshing and tart cocktail with a hint of heat. Mr. & Mrs. Mule A wedding staple, this mule will quench the thirst of even the pickiest wedding guest. It’s a combination of Belle Isle Black Label, ginger beer and fresh lime — and for a special touch, Belle Isle serves it muddled with mint and strawberries. Pipeline Painkiller A unique twist on the classic tiki cocktail, this mixed drink combines the rich flavor of Belle Isle Cold Brew Coffee, pineapple, coconut and orange juice to transport drinkers to the islands, no matter where the wedding is being held.

Pre- & Post-Wedding

Financial Planner: Samuel Williams, DFC Investment & Retirement Strategies

It’s never too early to plan for the future. Even the savviest of couples can benefit from consulting a financial planner, who can help clarify goals while mapping out investment strategies that make sense. Financial planning is especially useful if you hope to have children or anticipate an inheritance.

2. (Tie) JB Bryan Financial Group; James Darling, Northwestern Mutual

Wedding Registry: Crate & Barrel

Guests are happy to give gifts, but they really love to give gifts that are wanted. Crate & Barrel’s nationwide registry makes it easy for couples to specify what they need so family and friends, near and far, can shop with confidence.A computerized registry simplifies record-keeping so everyone gets the appropriate thank-you note.

2. Zola

3. Target

Wedding Dance Instructor: Rigby’s Jig

Couples who prepare and practice are going to be comfortable on the dance floor, says Rigby’s Jig owner Eleanor Robertson. “It’s a really important moment in the festivities,” she says. “It’s tough to wing it.” Not every detail of the day may be visible, but the first dance is. “People will remember a fun salsa or romantic waltz,” she says. “It creates a memory.”

2. Dance Masters

3. Fred Astaire Dance Studio

Honeymoon Travel Experts: Journeys Inc.

President Kim Goldstein wants wedding clients to zero in on a few targets: what they want to do on their honeymoon, how much they want to spend and when they will travel. “They need to talk to each other and make sure the expectations are clear,” she says. “We know the resorts; usually in five to 10 minutes, we can suggest a location that meets those needs.”

2. Champagne & Cabanas Travel

First-Home Neighborhood in the Richmond Region: The Fan

Situated just west of the city’s commercial district, The Fan was developed in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. With a mix of architectural styles — everything from Italianate, Queen Anne, Colonial Revival and Bungalow, to name a few — and a mix of price points, many couples can begin to discover their shared style. Plus, The Fan is eminently walkable and bike-able, so one car is all you’ll need!

2. Church Hill

3. (Tie) Forest Hill; North Side

Gown Preservation: HandCraft Cleaners

Dan Thomas handles every gown “as if it were my daughter’s” at the store’s Patterson Avenue location. Preservation is important not just for sentimental reasons, he says. “Most brides are having their gowns cleaned in hopes of having a daughter wear it in the future,” he says. “I have cleaned many older gowns recently; fabric from the original gown was being used to make christening gowns.”

2. Puritan Cleaners

3. David’s Bridal

Pre-Wedding Fitness Training: Pure Barre

It’s not just about looking your best; it’s about feeling your best. Get ready for the big day with classes at any of the three RVA Pure Barre locations. This full-body workout will lead to improved posture and muscle tone while you’re burning calories.

2. CrossFit

3. ACAC