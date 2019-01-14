Give Differently

× Expand Illustration by Victoria Borges

As more and more couples do away with wedding traditions of yesteryear, no longer living separately before marriage, that registry for trendy cookware and fancy bedding is falling by the wayside. Instead, they’re focusing on practicality. Here are a few alternative registry options fit for a forward-thinking future.

Start a Honeymoon Fund

This crowdfunding concept allows guests to donate dollars to fund the romantic postnuptial getaway. Donations can be made either in person (hello, DIY donation box!) or online through a user-friendly website such as gofundme.com. This alternative registry provides freedom: guests have the option to donate what they can afford to fund the trip of a lifetime, and the couple can safely splurge on previously out-of-budget desires.

Put Down Roots

In today’s times, affording a down payment for a first home or upgrading to a family-friendly car is often an unattainable feat for newlyweds. Thankfully, there’s a registry option for that. Couples can create online registries through sites such as zola.com or honeyfund.com to have guests donate to help fund major first-time purchases that they wouldn’t be able to afford on their own. It’s an easy way for guests to support the couple in their future together that doesn’t involve hunting through a department store for a towel set.

Afford Adventure

Millennials are spending more money on experiences rather than material goods, so why not give them an unforgettable adventure? Online registry sites have partnered with hotels, Airbnb, excursion companies and similar businesses to allow guests to assist in funding the experience of a lifetime. Or guests can fully fund a trip themselves: Pick a destination and send the happy couple on their way. However, while surprises are always nice, be sure the newlyweds’ schedule is open to avoid any fees associated with changing the trip.

Fund Monthly Memberships

Foodies, coffee connoisseurs, wine and beer enthusiasts, rejoice: A registry idea that’s picking up steam is monthly box subscription services to try new ingredients or discover a new vintage merlot or the next go-to-brew for barbecues. Not only will the couple be expanding their palates, they also won’t have to worry about making room for an onslaught of gifts after the wedding.

Donate to Charity

Kick off forever with an act of kindness by enabling guests to donate to your favorite charity. Create your own wedding website and link to your charity of choice’s website for donations. Be sure to share with guests the potential impact of their contributions so they know where their dollars are going. This option benefits communities and/or other worthy causes and ensures guests’ funds are put to good use.