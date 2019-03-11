Outside the Lines

Artful ensembles complement contemporary architecture | Photos by Kim Frost | Styling by CJ Lancione

Color-kissed modern ensembles pair perfectly with the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University’s angular structure and thoughtful design. These on-trend pieces will prepare you to paint the canvas of your big day.

Model: Erin Fullard, T.H.E. Artist Agency

Makeup: Aaron Ellerbrock, BRIDEface Richmond

Hair: Leslie Long, BRIDEface Richmond

Flowers: Flowers by MJ

Special thanks: Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University

