Outside the Lines

Color-kissed modern ensembles pair perfectly with the Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University’s angular structure and thoughtful design. These on-trend pieces will prepare you to paint the canvas of your big day.

× Expand Alyce Designs jumpsuit, $229, at TJ’s Bridal and Formals. Constance veil by Sara Gabriel, $380, at Annalise Bridal Boutique. Lindsay heels by Jeffrey Campbell, $160, at Saxon Shoes. (Right hand) 14-karat yellow and white gold ring with diamonds by PeJay Creations, $3,875, at Diamonds Direct.

× Expand Glazer gown by Hayley Paige, $3,870, at Annalise Bridal Boutique. Isadora heels by Touch Ups, $69, at Saxon Shoes. Satin gloves, $18, at Bygones. 14-karat white gold sapphire and diamond earrings by Color Jewels, $4,020, at Diamonds Direct.

× Expand Lauren satin tuxedo jacket by AMUR, $498; Renee satin pants by AMUR, $348, both at Nellie George. Marjorie corset by Watters, $1,060, at Annalise Bridal Boutique. Queenie heels by Touch Ups, $82, at Lex’s of Carytown.

× Expand Mesh tabard with slip, $88; mesh shawl, $28, both at Bygones. Fiesta Lucite heels by Liliana, $59, at Fab’rik. Jewelry provided by Schwarzschild Jewelers. Gilded-rim champagne flute, $16, at Anthropologie.

× Expand Justin Alexander Signature gown, $2,200, at Tiffanys Bridal. (Left hand) 18-karat white gold diamond ring with sapphires by Simon G., $3,146, at Diamonds Direct. Additional jewelry provided by Schwarzschild Jewelers. Dabney satin clutch by Nina, $58, at Saxon Shoes.

× Expand Whynn gown in ivory and primrose by Evelyn Bridal, $1,100, at Celebrity Bridal and Formals. Jewelry provided by Diamonds Direct and Schwarzschild Jewelers. Headpiece, stylist’s own.

Model: Erin Fullard, T.H.E. Artist Agency

Makeup: Aaron Ellerbrock, BRIDEface Richmond

Hair: Leslie Long, BRIDEface Richmond

Flowers: Flowers by MJ

Special thanks: Institute for Contemporary Art at Virginia Commonwealth University