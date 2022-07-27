× Expand Photo by Ryan Wheeler and Ashley Loth courtesy Pop of Confetti

Pop Goes the Wedding

Carytown accessories boutique and local maker collective Pop of Confetti now offers Pop Bride, a bridal collection that includes handmade jewelry, monogrammed clothing and custom paintings. “No matter where brides are getting hitched or throwing a bachelorette [party], they can infuse local love into their celebrations,” says Pop of Confetti owner Allison Smith-Mackey. Pictured here is the hand-beaded Mrs. Clutch, which makes a fun bridal shower gift. It includes a chain strap to easily transform between clutch and purse. $62.

× Expand Photo courtesy BitterSweet

In Bloom

What bride doesn’t love flowers? Carytown fashion boutique BitterSweet offers a floral that can melt hearts. The Rose Blossom Candle is handmade using a blend of white beeswax and soy wax, and it smells of cherry blossom and magnolia. A portion of proceeds from the sale of the candle benefits Richmond’s Mutual Aid Distribution Fund, a community support network to assist those impacted by COVID-19. $18.

× Expand Photo courtesy Pressed in Books

The Dish

For a sentimental gift, Kellie Tuohy of online shop Pressed in Books creates custom decor using flowers preserved in resin. Send Tuohy florals from the bridal shower or sneak some from the wedding so the bride will be able to keep them forever. This Custom Pressed Wedding Flower Ring Dish is a functional memento. $45.

× Expand Photo courtesy Hampton House

Box of Love

Keepsakes are always a treasured gift, something newlyweds can display in their home as a reminder of the warmth given from family and friends. Hampton House at Libbie and Grove avenues specializes in wedding gifts, from collectibles to home decor. This porcelain Herend blue fishnet-patterned Love Box is perfect for holding memories (and trinkets). $225.