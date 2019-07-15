× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy Gifted RVA × 2 of 2 Expand The Chic Box (Photo courtesy Gifted RVA) Prev Next

Boxed With Love

Gifted RVA is simplifying the process of curating a selection of local gifts, bundling goodies ranging from pampering items to edible delights together in a box. The Chic Box ($95) is a fitting present to pamper the newlyweds. It includes lavender soap by Sun Soaps LLC, Buff and Puff Candle by Burn Down for What, and a dark chocolate bar from Chocolate Cravings. If you’d like to tailor the items to the couple’s tastes, there’s a Build Your Own Gifts option, too. Prices vary. giftedrva.com

Written in the Stars

For a love that’s out of this world, the Night Sky personalized star map print is a great gift from Just Artin’ Around. Richmonder Liz Rogala designs the heart-shaped prints, which depict the stars as they appeared at a specific location and date. Don’t want to wait until after the wedding? Select the couple’s engagement location or when they first met. Prices range from $30 to $70. justartinaround.com

Doing the Dishes

Bridget Schindel, manager of She Chester, says white pottery pieces by Nora Fleming are a “go-to” gift during wedding season. The dishware collection also includes attachable “minis,” or ornamental figurines, that can be changed out to match event themes or seasons. The Nora Fleming pieces cost about $25 to $60 each, and the “minis” are $12.95 each. Check out the shop at its new Chester location this summer. facebook.com/shechester

Cooking Together

“Just Married: A Cookbook for Newlyweds” not only contains 130 recipes that have you covered from quick meals to dinner parties, but also stories from author Caroline Chambers' early years of marriage, meal-planning tips and kitchen tool recommendations. This hardcover book can be found at Mongrel, 2924 W. Cary St., $35. mongrelrva.com