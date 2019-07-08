Aisle-ready Aromas

× Expand (Clockwise from top) Willin’, LUST "The Aphrodisiac" Unisex Essence, Rosewater Wondermist and Bespoke Fragrance (Photo by Jeff Saxman)

Willin’

This unisex fragrance is a woodsy, green scent blending juniper, conifer and cedarwood. $64 for a 2-ounce bottle, at Na Nin

LUST ‘The Aphrodisiac’ Unisex Essence

An aroma that subtly evolves with notes of fresh citrus, vanilla and ylang ylang $25, at Adiva Naturals

Rosewater Wondermist

Multiuse mist with scents of rose, ylang ylang and lavender $26, at Maven Made (select local boutiques and mavenmaderva.com)

Bespoke Fragrance

Custom curated fragrances for men and women Starting at $100, at Apothec