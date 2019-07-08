Aisle-ready Aromas

(Clockwise from top) Willin’, LUST "The Aphrodisiac" Unisex Essence, Rosewater Wondermist and Bespoke Fragrance (Photo by Jeff Saxman)
Willin’
This unisex fragrance is a woodsy, green scent blending juniper, conifer and cedarwood. $64 for a 2-ounce bottle, at Na Nin
LUST ‘The Aphrodisiac’ Unisex Essence
An aroma that subtly evolves with notes of fresh citrus, vanilla and ylang ylang $25, at Adiva Naturals
Rosewater Wondermist
Multiuse mist with scents of rose, ylang ylang and lavender $26, at Maven Made (select local boutiques and mavenmaderva.com)
Bespoke Fragrance
Custom curated fragrances for men and women Starting at $100, at Apothec