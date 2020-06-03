× | SPONSORED CONTENT |

During the financial crisis in 2008, Dalal Salomon of Salomon & Ludwin wanted to find a way to work around the unpredictability of the stock market for her clients.

“I’ve learned that I can control hiring the right people, I can control our service level and our attention to detail, I can create financial plans, and we can take control of investment,” Salomon says. “But I cannot control the stock market, which is very emotional.”

With that in mind, she and her team began developing the firm’s own patented software program that has predetermined triggers for buying and selling — a strategic way to buy when others are fearful and sell when others are holding tight.

Her independent streak also is reflected in the firm’s 2018 designation as an independent registered investment advisor and in how her office works: Every client is serviced by the entire office of 10.

“We work as team on behalf of every client,” Salomon says. “As a group, we have a lot more to offer. There’s no hierarchy. Everyone’s opinion is valued, and there’s no place in our office for big egos.”

Serving clients and the community with empathy also is part of the firm’s culture. “You can’t be successful serving others if you don’t have empathy,” Salomon says. “There’s a difference between advice and meaningful advice. Clients depend on us to be truthful and smart, and it’s a big responsibility.”

In the community, the firm supports child-focused charities, including the World Pediatric Project, Side by Side, Junior Achievement, and The Boys & Girls Clubs. “We had a hand in developing World Pediatric’s honor cards,” she says. “We could make a donation in honor of a client’s birthday and in turn support them.”