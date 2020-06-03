× | SPONSORED CONTENT |

When Connie Moslow first moved to Powhatan about 37 years ago, she began volunteering and noticed a lack of affordable medical care. It was after she discovered that Powhatan residents were visiting Richmond’s free clinic in search of care that she decided to create one for her community. “I waited around thinking someone else would start one, and no one did. So I thought, ‘Well, let’s go do it.’ It’s been a great thing for the county, it’s been a great thing for me, it’s been a good thing for our patients, it’s been a good thing for our staff.”

The Free Clinic of Powhatan, which has now been open for about 13 years, offers medical, dental and mental-health care to low-income residents of Powhatan. Executive Director Moslow, who does not take a salary, recognizes the importance of her clinic now more than ever as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the country. While the current space occupied by the clinic is very small, with few allowances for social distancing, within a couple of months, Moslow and her team should be moving into a vacated school board building that will be renovated to fit the clinic’s growing needs, the result of a massive fundraising campaign called “The Campaign for Health and Hope.”

“Now we’re going to have all the room we need, and we’re going to be able to expand our hours and increase our patients, get more services,” says Moslow, who’s especially grateful to be able to expand mental health and substance abuse counseling services. She expects to see a growing need for them as the pandemic continues to affect the disenfranchised.

Sponsored by The Mill at Fine Creek