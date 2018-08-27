Best & Worst 2018: Shopping & Services

× Expand Mecca Williams (Photo by Kim Frost)

Most Stylish Richmonder

Mecca Williams

“I look at style as art; I think of myself as walking art,” says Mecca Williams, Style andSpirits RVA co-curator and licensed mental health therapist. She keeps her look fresh by playing with colors, prints, textures and structures, while fusing feminine and masculine pieces. “My main inspiration is the importance of utilizing style as an art to express who I am as a black woman in this time and space,” she says.

2. Pam Reynolds

3. Levar Stoney

Best Eyewear Store

Grove Eye Care

3601 Grove Ave., 804-353-3937; 14431 Sommerville Court, Suite B, 804-888-8998

Practice Manager Trish Conley says the company regularly cycles their inventory at Grove Eye Care: “We research the new lines worldwide and bring in what each office’s demographic seems to be asking for.” The company carries bespoke eyewear from Tom Davies; frames from Prada and Oliver Peoples; and the newest line by Gucci.

Best New Local Business

The Circuit

3121 W. Leigh St., thecircuitarcadebar.com

The Scott’s Addition arcade bar features over 70 vintage arcade games and 50 pay-by-the-ounce beers, ciders and wines on tap. To keep things fresh, the games and beer selections rotate. Owner Robert Lupa says inspiration came from a friend’s Midwestern arcade bar and a self-serve European beer wall. “The idea to bring two passions together for socializing with friends around beer and games sounded amazing,” Lupa says.

2. The Tottering Teacup

3. ZZQ

Hotel in Which You Would Book Family and/or Friends

The Jefferson Hotel

101 W. Franklin St., 888-918-1895

Beyond the recently renovated guest rooms and friendly service, many Richmonders have fond memories of The Jefferson. Whether it was tea with the grandparents, a wedding celebration or a holiday brunch, the hotel has served as a site for special moments. “We enjoy hearing those stories,” says spokesperson Jennifer Crisp. “That connection is something that you can’t really create, it just has to organically happen.”

2. Quirk Hotel

3. Graduate Richmond

Best Floral Arrangers/Shop

Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds

423 Strawberry St., 804-213-0232

Whether it’s a wedding, a birthday or just because, the floral designers at Strawberry Fields Flowers and Finds know how to craft arrangements full of beautiful blooms. The shop also hosts regular workshops where participants can create their own arrangements to take home. There’s also an array of gift items created by local makers, including jewelry, candles, cards and more.

2. Strange’s

3. Vogue Flowers

STRAWBERRY FIELDS FLOWERS AND FINDS FLORAL DESIGNERS' FAVORITE

FLOWERS

Gladiolus (especially orange ones) “My first job was on a farm that mostly grew produce, but also glads. I remember the huge buckets of them, and I loved how the blooms opened from the bottom, and they lasted such a long time.” —Deanna King, owner and floral designer

Peony “I love them all, but if I had to pick just one, it would be peony. It reminds me of my childhood, when I used to sit on the front porch and watch the ants crawl on them — simpler times and sunny days.” —Jennifer Anthony, floral designer

Poppy “It is really hard to choose, but poppies, because they are rare, delicate and have so much personality. You get to watch them pop open to reveal beautiful petals that almost look like tissue paper.” —Brenna Wilson, floral designer

Best Locally Owned Hair Salon

Bombshell Brazilian Waxing andBeauty Lounge

10 S. Crenshaw Ave.; 2243 Old Brick Road; 4821 Commonwealth Centre Pkwy., 804-342-0051

There’s nothing average about Bombshell’s lounge, with its embrace of pinup culture and brightly colored hues. Offering everything from “curly girl” cuts to professional color services and blowouts, the stylists at Bombshell’s three Richmond-area locations ensure that clients leave the salon feeling their best.

2. Rituals Salon-Spa

3. Mango

Best Medispa

Sona Dermatology & MedSpa of Richmond

4198 Cox Road, 804-967-9500; 6127 Harbourside Centre Loop, 804-608-8800

CoolSculpting and laser hair removal are two of the most popular services offered at Sona’s two Richmond-area locations. Dermatologists ensure healthy skin stays happy, and they treat skin conditions. “Their highly trained experts are passionate about their work,” says Rene Fielder, chief marketing officer, who adds that exceptional customer service, extended hours and online booking to fit every schedule also help set Sona apart.

2. Glow Med Spa

3. Spa 310

Best for Children's Haircuts

Pigtails & Crewcuts

1601 Willow Lawn Drive, No. 835, 804-716-4382; 9726 Gayton Rd., 804-741-1500

Children can feel at ease getting their hair trimmed and styled at this kid-centered salon, which features chairs that look like cars, a train table and an entertaining selection of videos. The stylists use the salon’s own quirky products like grape-scented shampoo, and they can style locks into tight ringlets, create sleek braids or keep hair carefully combed.

2. Divas-n-Dudes

3. Sport Clips

Best Locally Owned Nail Salon

Fusion Nail Spa

2909 W Cary St., 804-355-2626

Impressive free-hand designs and precisely lacquered nails showcase the technicians’ attention to detail at this Carytown salon. They have a rainbow of color choices to match every mood. Top-quality products and up-to-date techniques ensure that clients are happy with their manicure or pedicure. Appointments are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

2. Atir

3. Rituals Salon-Spa

Best Locally Owned Spa for a Half Day of Pampering

Rituals Salon-Spa

11400 W. Huguenot Road, 804-794-6699

Get a group together for a girls’ day, a corporate event or a bridal party, and enjoy a relaxing afternoon at this Midlothian salon and spa. The Rituals team consults with each client before their service to ensure every want and need is met, whether you’re trying out a new look with a cut or color, enhancing your locks with a treatment, or enjoying a massage, a facial or nail-care service.

2. Hand & Stone

3. Scents of Serenity Organic Day Spa

World of Mirth

3005 W. Cary St., 804-353-8991

Recently, Thea Brown became the new owner of World of Mirth, the quirky toy store that’s a beloved Carytown fixture. She was previously the general manager. When it comes to the shop’s tagline — “toys for kids of all ages” — she says, “Life is too short to not enjoy yourself and kindle the fire of the kid inside you.”

2. Toys That Teach

WORLD OF MIRTH ITEMS MAKING OWNER THEA BROWN LOL RIGHT NOW

Tinfoil Hat for Humans, and for Cats!

Mini Frogger arcade game “Just like the original arcade game from the ’80s, just in miniature. Crossing the road has never been more fun for a tiny frog.”

Flickin’ Chicken “Hands down one of the funniest games I’ve played. You toss rubber chickens to a target, trying to use the least amount of throws.”

Tinfoil Hat for Humans, and for Cats! “Offers protection against mental and psychotronic attacks from both government agents and alien intruders for both you and Fluffy.”

Best Locally Owned Pet Store

Dogma

3501 W. Cary St., 804-358-9267

Building trust within the four-legged and two-legged community is what sets this pet store apart. Didi Tremblay, shop manager, buyer and pack-leader trainer, says that continuously looking for ways to make the business better is what keeps Dogma current. “If you’re always open to the reality that you can always improve, you do,” Tremblay says. “[Dogs] make us better people if we pay attention.”

2. PJ Petts

3. Fin & Feather

Best Vet

Locke A. Taylor Veterinary Hospital

9023 Woodman Road, 804-262-8629; 2801 N. Parham Road, 804-308-1384

The Richmond practice started in 1969 with four people, and it now has 11 veterinarians and 40 staffers to treat everything from aging Labradors to exotic parrots. Dr. Locke Taylor says that what sets his practice apart is the care taken to determine an animal’s treatment plan. “Before they care how much you know, they must first know that you care,” he says.

2. (TIE) Betty Baugh’s Animal Clinic; Bon Air Animal Hospital

3. (TIE) Broad Street Veterinary Hospital; River City Veterinary Hospital

Impawsible Pups (multi-category winner)

2109 Spencer Road, 804-285-2359

At Impawsible Pups, dogs get separated into six play groups based on temperament, age and size, and only 20 are allowed in each group at a time. “Dogs, like people, do not have consistent moods,” owner Valerie Paul says. “We take that into account every day.” Dogs who are boarding play up to six hours a day with the day-care dogs, perhaps enjoying a dip in a bone-shaped pool in between. Meanwhile cats spending the night are rotated in and out of a common area with a large scratching post and a window, keeping felines from different families separate. At night, the dogs sleep to soft music to keep them calm. “Both myself and my husband have music and theater backgrounds, and we strongly recognize the benefits of music therapy,” Paul says.

Impawsible Pups’ attention to pets’ moods extends to its grooming services, with a focus on keeping pets stress-free during appointments. “We do our best to read body language and other cues to keep the dog as comfortable as possible,” Paul says. “We've even had parents stay with their dog when the dog was too stressed otherwise.”

Best Pet Day Care

1. Impawsible Pups

2. Holiday Barn

3. Dogtopia

Best Pet Boarding

1. Impawsible Pups

2. Holiday Barn

3. Hanover Your Pet

Best Pet Grooming

1. Impawsible Pups

2. Dogma

3. Holiday Barn

Best Locally Owned Store for Richmond-Made Items

Orange

1710 Altamont Ave., orangerva.com

Orange moved to Scott’s Addition earlier this year, and owner Cathy Davis is seeing repeat customers as well as new patrons. “I love it, because it’s the front of a warehouse, and the building is full of local artists,” Davis says. “It’s the perfect fit for us.” Look for items like candles, artwork, T-shirts, jewelry, home decor and functional gifts all created by local artists.

2. Mongrel

3. MADE: A Carytown Pop-up

Best Clothing Consignment Store

Clementine

3118 W. Cary St., 804-358-2357

“Working with consignors from all over the country allows us to offer unique styles and brands,” says Lyn Page, co-owner of Clementine, which is celebrating its 10th year in business. Clementine has partnered with a new pickup service called StitchBack (stitchback.com) in which consignors’ best pieces are sold and the rest are given to local nonprofits for a tax-deductible donation.

2. Ashby

3. Indigo Avenue Clothes

Best Women’s Boutique

(TIE) Mod & Soul; Penelope;Traveling Chic Boutique

323 W. Broad St., 804-210-2803; penelope.com; 3143 W. Cary St., 804-837-4027

Whether it’s Mod & Soul’s classic pieces with a bit of trend mixed in, Penelope’s personalized accessories or Traveling Chic Boutique’s contemporary style blended with apparel for all ages, the options for fashionable RVA women are endless. Mod & Soul and Traveling Chic buy in small quantities, making their apparel close to one of a kind. And Penelope is planning to open new locations, including another in the Richmond area.

2. (TIE) Bygones Vintage Clothing; Clementine; Fab’rik; Indigo Avenue Clothes; Monkee’s of Richmond; Rosewood Clothing Co.

3. (TIE) Ashby; Levys; Lex’s of Carytown; Roan; Tweed

Short Pump Town Center (multi-category winner)

11800 W. Broad St., 804-360-1700

Short Pump Town Center is a singular shopping, dining and entertainment experience, with sidewalks, lush landscaping, intimate seating areas, tranquil water features, covered pavilions, outdoor fireplaces and children’s play areas. “Short Pump Town Center’s impressive lineup continues to evolve, with the addition of new retailers and restaurants,” says spokesperson Pamela Howland. Look for the recent additions of Old Navy and Anthropologie.

Best Shopping Center

1. Short Pump Town Center

2. Carytown

3. Stony Point Fashion Park

Most Well-Designed Retail Space

1. Short Pump Town Center

2. Willow Lawn

3. Stony Point Fashion Park

A FEW HOT SPOTS RECENTLY OPENED AT SHORT PUMP TOWN CENTER

Casa del Barco in Short Pump Town Center (Photo by Jay Paul)

Casa del Barco Opened in December, this traditional Mexican restaurant pairs beautiful modern design with authentic cuisine (and about 200 varieties of tequila). In April, world-renowned Mexican-American artist Curiot Favio Martinez created the colorful mural depicting images inspired by Mexican folklore inside the restaurant.

Chocolates by Kelly (Photo by Jay Paul)

Chocolates by Kelly Opened in May, this sweet treat shop relocated from downtown Richmond. Among the hand-crafted chocolates, a drinking chocolate bar gives customers the opportunity to create made-to-order hot or cold chocolate beverages. The drinks are made using white-, dark- or milk-chocolate bases with the addition of spices or extracts such as red pepper or honey.

Carytown Cupcakes in Short Pump Town Center (Photo by Jay Paul)

Carytown Cupcakes The new Short Pump Town Center store offers gourmet cupcakes baked in the Carytown location. Opened in June, the shop carries year-round and seasonal flavors. Check out novelty ice cream flavors available this summer, including the Drumstick Cupcake and the Vegan Choco Taco Cupcake.

Best Dry Cleaner

Puritan Cleaners

puritancleaners.com

Puritan’s free home delivery service continues to grow, says company President Gary Glover, even as they already service more than 5,000 homes per week. “The clothes are picked up at their convenience in the morning and dropped off before they get home at night,” says Glover, adding that Puritan is developing an app to serve home delivery customers as well as alert counter customers the moment their dry cleaning is ready.

2. HandCraft Cleaners

3. (TIE) Princess Cleaners & Launderers; Rambo Dry Cleaners

Best Locally Owned Shoe Store

Saxon Shoes

11800 W. Broad St., 804-285-3473

Celebrating 65 years in business, Saxon Shoes recently completed a renovation of their Short Pump Town Center shop, updating the decor, replacing lighting and redesigning the children’s department. New brands have also been added. “They’re styles that cause some head turning, because we never want to be your average shoe store,” says President and CEO Gary Weiner.

2. Lucky Road

3. (TIE) Road Runner Running Store; The Shoe Box

Best Men’s Shop or Suiting

Franco’s Fine Clothier

5321 Lakeside Ave., 804-264-2994; 11800 W. Broad St., 804-364-9400

“We’re able to fit most any size and sell at a variety of price points,” says owner Kevin Reardon, “so we’re getting a lot of the young guys in here, and our customers we’ve had for decades are now bringing their kids and grandkids.” He adds that every suit Franco’s carries is the best quality for the price, and the in-house tailors make sure it’s the perfect fit.

2. Alton Lane

3. (TIE) Ledbury; Men’s Wearhouse

Best Tutoring Service

Tutoring Club of Glen Allen

11219-A Nuckols Road, 804-967-6278

This after-school club creates an inclusive and fun learning experience out of fundamental subject tutoring, homework assistance and standardized testing preparation from kindergarten through high school. Tommy Threewitts, owner and director, says each child is carefully matched with a tutor to develop an individualized curriculum. “That’s what we pride ourselves in,” he says, “the personal touch instead of drop-off-and-go.”

2. Mathnasium

3. Kumon

Best After-School Day Care Program

YMCA

ymcarichmond.org

An afternoon spent with the YMCA encourages students to have fun while they improve their academic achievement. Pam Smith, operations director for expanded learning, says the program focuses on weaving together communication and academic skills to build strong connections in and out of the classroom. “We focus on mind, body and spirit to help the kids connect to the after-school program as an extended family,” Smith says.

2. (TIE) The Goddard School; LeafSpring (formerly Rainbow Station)

Ms. Babs’ Nursery School (multi-category winner)

2319 Grove Ave., 804-353-5019

The staff at Ms. Babs recognizes the importance of addressing children’s individual needs and sparking curiosity through activities like field trips, yoga and gardening. They focus on creating strong relationships and making every day special for the the children. “Our teachers are dedicated; most staying with our school for years,” Co-director Jessica Lindsey says. “They all understand that preschool education is just that: education.” An open-door policy allows for flexibility with day-care drop-off and pickup times.

Best Preschool Education

1. Ms. Babs’ Nursery School

2. The Goddard School

3. Primrose

Best Day Care Provider

1. Ms. Babs’ Nursery School

2. Primrose

3. (TIE) The Goddard School; LeafSpring (formerly Rainbow Station)

Mongrel (multi-category winner)

2924 W. Cary St., 804-342-1272

For 27 years, Mongrel has been stocking the unexpected. “A lot of my customers stop me and say, ‘Oh, my gosh, you guys are such a lifesaver, I have to get a gift for someone and have no idea what to get, so I come to your store,’ ” says co-owner Stan McCulloch. Among the quirky selections is a huge assortment of cards, which is appropriate: Mongrel actually began as a card store named Cards, Cards, Cards.

Best Store in Which to Find an Unexpected Treasure

1. Mongrel

2. (TIE) Diversity Thrift; The Lazy Daisy; Tweed; World of Mirth

3. Class and Trash

Best Gift Shop

1. Mongrel

2. Tweed

3. World of Mirth

Best Card Shop

1. Mongrel

2. Merrymaker Fine Paper

Best Car Wash

Car Pool

carpoolcarwashes.com

After 41 years in business, Chief Operating Officer Tyree Brown says it’s Car Pool’s attention to detail that has kept Richmonders coming back to its eight area locations. “We do the inside of the car,” he says, noting that they vacuum, wipe interior windows and dust the dashboard. “There’s nothing like a professional car wash.”

2. Dave’s Auto Spa

3. Flagstop Car Wash

Best Local New Car Dealership

McGeorge Toyota

9319 W. Broad St.,804-729-8004

Celebrating 50 years in business, McGeorge Toyota has close to 1,000 new vehicles and about 200 pre-owned on its 10-acre lot. General Manager Bob Farlow says it’s all about convenience for the customer. “The first and most important thing we do is we’re low pressure ... We like to think of ourselves as a product guide more than a sales guide.”

2. Pearson Honda

3. (TIE) Lexus of Richmond; Royal Chevrolet

Best Local Mechanic

Paradise Garage

14 S. Allen Ave., 804-358-5902

Owner Greg McClellan took over from former owner Marco Roberts in 1999 by sealing the deal on a napkin. McClellan says the garage has largely accumulated business through word of mouth, but these days, smartphones contribute to increased traffic, too. “I do a lot of oil changes and state inspections,” he says. “It’s easy to look up the nearest garage [for those services] using a smartphone.”

2. Wallace Automotive

3. Allen Tire Inc.

Best Place to Buy a Pre-Owned Car

CarMax

carmax.com

New innovations such as 360-degree interior photos contribute to CarMax’s stress-free car-buying. And there’s also WBYCEIYDBO (we’ll buy your car even if you don’t buy ours). “Longest acronym ever? We aren’t sure, but we know that people remember it, whether it’s kids shouting it from the backseat during their parents’ test drive, or a customer using it as the name for their cat,” explains spokeswoman Catherine Gryp in an email.

2. CarLotz

3. McGeorge Certified Pre-Owned

Best Car Body Shop

Bruce’s Super Body Shop

2551 Homeview Drive, 804-527-2886; 11200 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-794-2639

Construction on a new Midlothian Bruce’s Super Body Shop will begin this year, according to owner Bruce Hutchins. He notes that the shop refuses to use inferior parts in their repair work, even negotiating with insurance companies to avoid using generic parts that don’t fit the vehicle. “That’s my reputation that goes out there on the street,” he says.

2. Baugh Auto Body

3. Precision Body Works

Best Mortgage Lender

MAK Financial Group

5609 Patterson Ave., Suite B, 804-897-3700

President and Mortgage Loan Officer Mary Kathryn Perkinson started MAK Financial Group out of her Richmond garage in 1997. Fast-forward 21 years, and the company continues to offer services and education to ease the home buying process. And now is a good time to buy, Perkinson says. “There is this sense that we’re going to be in a rising interest rate environment, so better to buy sooner than later.”

2. SunTrust Mortgage

3. CapCenter

Regional Business With the Best Customer Service

Davis & Green Electrical

132 Brandon Road, 804-655-4998

This woman-owned, accredited, full-service electrical contractor has offered high-quality customer service to Richmond since 1984. Jennifer Robinson, customer service manager, says investing in employees makes the biggest difference. Some have been with the company for decades and have 40-plus years of combined customer-service experience. “We really are a ‘family’ business and strive to take care of our customers like they are members of our family,” Robinson says.

2. Publix

3. (TIE) Chick-fil-A; Wegmans

Best Locally Owned Bookstore

Chop Suey

2913 W. Cary St., 804-422-8066

This 16-year-old bookstore is known for affordable, high-quality books, but owner Ward Tefft says it’s the store’s commitment to community that customers appreciate. “We’ve always partnered with nonprofits to do fundraising.” The shop branched into publishing more than three years ago; look for a history of Richmond murals written by local artist Mickael Broth this fall.

2. Fountain Bookstore

3. Bbgb Books

Best Bike Repair Shop

Carytown Bicycle Co.

3112 W. Cary St., 804-440-2453; 15615 Westchester Commons Way, Midlothian, 804-419-7565; 301-B Maltby Blvd., 804-419-7567

Carytown Bicycle Co. offers full bike service seven days a week, with multiple service packages available. “Someone could potentially just walk in, and we will go over the bike from front to back and see what’s going on,” says JP Rutledge, manager at the Carytown location. “If it’s a simple adjustment, it can usually be done while they wait.”

2. Agee’s Bicycles

3. Outpost Richmond

Best Catering for All Types of Parties

MOSAIC Catering + Events

3001 Cutshaw Ave., 804-525-2190

The MOSAIC chefs put thought and care into every custom menu they create using fresh local ingredients. No matter the occasion, the company works to make clients’ visions a reality, even offering design services, decor, furniture, lighting and more. “We’ve never had one party that’s been exactly the same,” says Director of Catering Ryan Traylor.

2. Groovin’ Gourmets

3. White House Catering

Best Jewelry Store

Schwarzschild Jewelers

schwarzschild.com

In addition to a top-notch selection, as well as watch and jewelry repair services, spokesperson Susan Morgan says “the customer service and going that extra mile” make Schwarzschild a popular destination for fine jewelry. Whether it’s learning about the components of a timepiece or undergoing diamond training, Morgan explains, Schwarzschild’s employees are all knowledgeable about the pieces they sell, helping them better serve the customer.

2. (TIE) Carreras Jewelers; Fink’s Jewelers; Vera’s Fine Jewelers

3. Diamonds Direct

Best Jeweler Making Custom Pieces

Vera’s Fine Jewelers

16701 Midlothian Turnpike, 804-794-5671

“With custom, there’s no limit when it comes to designing someone a special one-of-a-kind piece,” says co-owner (and shop namesake) Vera Caniglia. Whether the customer wants to modify a current piece or create something from scratch, Vera’s is able to work with them to produce jewelry that Caniglia says “will become a family heirloom.”

2. Sun & Selene

3. Kambourian Jewelers

Best Credit Union

Virginia Credit Union

vacu.org

This Richmond-based credit union educates members on financial decisions to explain how best to take control of their finances. “VACU members find a host of financial education resources that help them gain financial confidence and achieve success,” Glenn Birch, director of public and media relations, says. Community service is a part of the overall mission, and branches provide volunteer assistance and education to local organizations.

2. Navy Federal Credit Union

3. (TIE) Call Federal Credit Union; Henrico Federal Credit Union

Best Bank

Union Bank & Trust

bankatunion.com

This bank has branches across the commonwealth that offer a vast array of services, including checking and saving accounts, loan services, financial planning and more. ATMs are located all over Richmond for easy access, and online banking services keep funds at clients’ fingertips.

2. SunTrust

3. Wells Fargo

Best Law Firm

McGuireWoods

800 E. Canal St., 804-775-1000

More than a century old, McGuireWoods has 23 offices and 1,100 lawyers around the world. The 250 lawyers at the Richmond office make it the firm’s largest, representing locals as well as business, industry and government in a variety of cases. Plus, the firm gives back to local organizations including the Massey Cancer Center, the YMCA of Greater Richmond and others.

2. Williams Mullen

3. Troutman Sanders

Best Deal in the Region

(TIE) Maymont; Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

1700 Hampton St.,804-358-7166; 200 N. Boulevard, 804-340-1400

The $5 suggested admission at Maymont allows visitors to explore the 100-acre grounds, featuring gardens, farm and wildlife exhibits, a carriage collection, and the estate’s 125-year-old mansion. “We often hear from tourists that the mansion tour... is an incredible value,” says Carla Murray, Maymont Foundation director of communications and marketing. Jessica Haddad, VMFA public relations manager, says what makes the VMFA a great deal is that its constantly rotating permanent collections are on view 365 days a year with free admission. “There is always something new to see at VMFA,” Haddad says.

2. James River

Best Grocery Store

Wegmans

12501 Stone Village Way, 804-419-9900; 12200 Wegmans Blvd., 804-377-4100

Expanding into the Richmond area in 2016, Wegmans offers fresh ingredients, knowledgeable employees and a wide selection for one-stop grocery shopping. Todd Strassner, store manager of the Short Pump location, says the prepared food section in particular stands out: “We want to be able to provide restaurant-quality food at affordable prices.”

2. Kroger

3. Ellwood Thompson’s Local Market